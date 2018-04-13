Gauge Silicon Motion Against 2016

It will be more prudent to compare 2018 production to 2016 to gauge Silicon Motion's recovery.

2017 was challenging as the industry migrated from the production of 2D NAND flash to 3D NAND flash making supply tight. Revenues declined YoY in three of the four quarters.

Silicon Motion released preliminary 2018 first quarter results on April 9th and expects to deliver at least 1.7% year-over-year revenue growth. But, YoY growth should actually be ignored in 2018.

Martha Stewart ended segments of her show with the declaration "It's a good thing". In business, typically, year-over-year growth is "a good thing". Silicon Motion (SIMO), the leading NAND flash controller supplier, should easily close every quarter of 2018 able to cite Stewart's tag line. It could when it reports first quarter results April 26th.

Preliminary Q1

The company released preliminary first quarter results Monday. In February, it had projected revenue for the quarter in a range of $127 million to $132 million and a non-GAAP gross margin of 46.5% to 48.5%. It now expects revenue to hit the midpoint of the guidance range for approximately $129.5 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to hit the upper half of the range to fall between 47.5% and 48.5%.

The company saw revenue of $127.3 million in the 2017 first quarter and non-GAAP gross margin of 51%. So, revenue will tally at least a 1.7% year-over-year improvement. But, non-GAAP gross margin will slip. The slippage will likely be attributed to product mix and the still-inflated cost of NAND flash. During 2017, NAND flash makers migrated from 2D (planar or single layer of memory cells) to 3D (stacked vertical layers of memory cells) production creating a tight industry. The company expects a better 2018.

"We expect NAND supply and lower prices will continue to improve further in 2018."

Despite the slight growth in revenue expected in the 2018 first quarter, it cannot be overlooked Silicon Motion was disappointed in 2017 first quarter results. And those results saw 13% year-over-year growth.

"As expected, our sales in the first quarter was affected by seasonal weakness and ongoing tightness in NAND flash availability."

Double-digit year-over-year growth would, typically, be worth celebration. But, Silicon Motion had always measured growth quarter-over-quarter. On that basis, the company had slipped for just the second time since the company built its presence as a controller supplier.

Source: Author-created from company data

After Q1

As the year progressed, the pressures in the industry weighed on the company's year-over-year growth.

Source: Author-created from company data

So, yes, Silicon Motion should deliver year-over-year growth through all of 2018. But, growth after decline is, frankly, less exciting. Sure, it validates recovery and that is good. So, with some limited knowledge about how the 2018 first quarter will end, it's prudent to look toward the remainder of the year.

Silicon Motion has experienced year-over-year growth in the first quarter for five consecutive years. Still, the first quarter of each year is historically the weakest for Silicon Motion. Thus, even though the run rate for 2018 based on the first quarter is at least $518 million, which should be considered a very low threshold.

Source: Author-created from company data

When Silicon Motion first issued projections for 2018, its full-year estimate for revenue was a range of $550 million to $576 million. Annual revenue in 2016 was $556 million. Since, the 2018 guidance would return the company to its 2016 level, it is quite logical to gauge 2018 against 2016 rather than 2017, especially for the remaining three quarters.

Improvement of 1.7%, as will likely be experienced from the first quarter of 2017 to 2018, may be considered anemic by some. But, if Silicon Motion can grow revenue by just 1.7% over 2016 levels in the last three quarters, full-year revenue would total $580 million. Yet, $580 million falls above the company's high end of the range. Sure, in years past, Silicon Motion has been notoriously conservative. But, the impacts of the industry's improvements from 2D to 3D in 2017 are still somewhat unknown. Thus, some conservatism may be warranted this year.

Source: Author-created from company data

What to Watch

Knowing what to expect in the next quarter's reporting does provide some relief for shareholders. Eyes and ears naturally turn to what's next.

Initially, many industry-watchers predicted it would be the middle of 2018 before pressures related to 3D NAND flash eased. But, there have been indications manufacturers' production ramping issues resolved in the 2017 fourth quarter and prices peaked. Anticipating there will be confirmation of a recovering NAND flash supply is a given. Alert investors will be listening for information regarding declines in NAND flash pricing. This would be deemed as "a good thing" as it should boost gross margin.

"The oversupply in the market forecast by DRAMeXchange in Q4, due to production capacity expansion by suppliers and improved yield rates of 3D-NAND flash, started in Q1 and is expected to continue into the second quarter. The key result: lower pricing."

Second quarter revenue guidance will also be of utmost interest. If the low end of the range is below last year's production of $133 million, it could trigger questions about the validity of the industry's recovery. Hopefully, the midpoint of the range will be roughly equal to 2016's production of $140.7 million. And, hopefully, Silicon Motion will, once again, under-promise and over-deliver.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SIMO.