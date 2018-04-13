South Africa's Unsecured Lending Industry - Separating Fact From Fiction

As such, overall systemic risk (financial) is lower than during this period, but overall indebtedness remains high and consumers still vulnerable to renewed deterioration in the macroeconomic landscape.

As such, demand for unsecured loans will not disappear while periodic crisis will also remain a feature of the financial landscape.

The unsecured lending industry (sub-prime) in South Africa (EZA) has once again come under the spotlight after the publication of a recent report by short sellers, Viceroy Research, which focused on the country’s largest unsecured lender, Capitec (OTCPK:CKHGY). The industry in South Africa remains a controversial one, particularly following the collapse of the country’s formerly largest unsecured lender, African Bank in 2014. However, African Bank is not the first financial institution in South Africa to have succumbed to the inherent risk that comes from making so-called “pay day” loans to the country’s lower income demographic.

Long before African Bank, came Saambou Bank, which became insolvent and had to be placed under curatorship in 2002. Although Saambou, like Capitec today, was not a pure unsecured lender like African Bank in that it also took in deposits and had a substantial mortgage book, many feel that it was the bank’s foray into the unsecured lending market that ultimately led to its demise. For a more detailed synopsis of the history (but penned before the African Bank collapse) of unsecured lending in South Africa, the following article provides some useful context.

Since then the authorities have tightened regulations, placed a ceiling on the interest rate that unsecured lenders can charge as well as associated fees while emphasizing the importance of affordability tests in the provisioning of loans to the country’s poor. 2007 saw the launch of the National Credit Regulator (NCR), which provided further regulatory oversight, not just with regard to the unsecured lending industry but all types of credit.

This of course was all aimed primarily at avoiding another costly collapse of a financial institution, while also protecting the country’s poor or more vulnerable consumers from predatory or reckless lending.

So the question is, has this helped and what is the current state of the unsecured lending market in South Africa today? Well, if the allegations in the Viceroy report as they pertain to Capitec are true or at least sufficiently pervasive to prove systemic, the clear answer to this would be no. But regardless of the Viceroy report which singles out Capitec, there are many other ‘players’ (RCS, Capfin) in the country’s credit sector, not all of whom are banks. Some of them are also retailers or non-bank lenders (and in some cases even tied to local insurance companies). As this recent article from the financial mail details, predatory or reckless lending indeed remains a feature of the South African economic landscape.

We must ask the question then why is this the case, and is there scope for even tighter regulations or even an outright ban on high interest rate loans? Well, in our view, like much that is wrong with South Africa, at the heart of this issue is the country’s poor macroeconomic fundamentals, particularly the high rates of unemployment, poverty and inequality, which combined with a certain level of financial illiteracy, provides a combustible environment for lenders, particularly those focused on unsecured lending and the lower income demographic.

Because of the country’s high unemployment rate, many low and even middle income workers who do have jobs often support several dependents. This is especially true of the country’s mining industry and mine workers. As such, even though these workers are paid reasonable salaries (in the context of the country’s per capita wealth levels), they continue to live under financial strain which comes from having to provide and support numerous dependents, making the allure of temporary or easy credit hard to resist.

If we combine this with the historical legacy where many previously disadvantaged citizens were unable to accumulate real assets such as property, the lack of viable collateral for lower cost secured lending is another factor that plays into the sustained demand, even at high rates of interest, for unsecured loans.

How badly indebted are South African households?

As the chart below shows, South Africa has actually seen little real credit growth over the past few years, especially taking mortgage lending into account.

Source: SARB, private sector credit extended by the banking sector, excludes shadow banking)

In fact, although household debt levels in South Africa remain quite high relative to many other emerging economies, household debt as a percentage of disposable income has actually declined fairly significantly since 2008 from around 85% to 70% of disposable income.

Source: Trading economics

However, this has mostly been due to the largely stagnant residential housing market and therefore subdued demand and growth in mortgage lending since 2008. In fact, recent data shows that mortgage loans as a percentage of outstanding household debt has declined considerably since 2008, such that consumer credit excluding mortgage loans has now reached 45% of total household debt, up from 37% in 2007.

As such, with interest rates still near a cyclical low, overall debt service burdens, particularly for high income earners and those with primarily mortgage debt, remains at reasonable levels. However, if we focus mainly on unsecured lending and specifically consumer credit, the picture is slightly different.

Source: National Credit Regulator, SARB

As we can see in the chart above, similar to the trend in total household debt, if we look at consumer credit (total credit excluding mortgage loans), there has also been a slight improvement in overall household indebtedness. However, the ratio remains quite high on an absolute basis and not far from the levels recorded in 2007 and 2008, a period in which a sharp rise in domestic interest rates triggered a sharp and severe recession in domestic consumption.

The chart also reflects the very aggressive growth in unsecured credit between 2010 and 2013, partly driven by African Bank and thus partly explaining its subsequent demise. In fact, if we focus solely on unsecured loans, we can see that this category was almost solely responsible for the relative growth in consumer credit between 2008 and 2014. These macro trends were key factors informing our decision to initiate a short position in the “old” African Bank in 2013.

Source: National Credit Regulator, SARB

Further to this and despite the recent stagnation in overall unsecured lending, as a % of disposable income, unsecured loans remain well above the levels recorded in 2007/08.

As such, including other categories of consumer finance such as secured loans (vehicles, furniture) and credit facilities, we can conclude that a ratio of 30% (outstanding consumer credit relative to disposable income) still remains quite high on a comparative basis. Although perhaps not strictly comparable, US consumer credit as a percentage of income has recently reached levels around 27% which is causing renewed concern, at least with regard to financial institutions focused on this segment of the market.

What is more notable perhaps is that this ratio of 27% is higher than the peak reached back in 2007 prior to the Global Financial Crisis (GFC). As such, South African consumers, particularly low-income earners and those without substantial tangible collateral (like property) likely remain extremely vulnerable to a deterioration in their financial situation.

Although the unemployment rate has recently reached a new cycle high above 27%, formal sector employment levels remain largely unchanged despite the poor growth backdrop of the past few years. The further increase in the unemployment rate is partly explained by the country’s youthful population and the growing number of new job seekers entering the labour force every year, as opposed to a rise in layoffs.

Nevertheless, the recent strength in the currency and moderation in inflation, and particularly food price inflation, will likely provide some support for embattled consumers this year.

However, as we detail in a prior article here, beyond the very near term, there are some evolving data points and trends that pose a downside risk for domestic consumption and the broader economy as the year unfolds. In particular, nominal total wage growth (gross earnings by all formal sector employed persons) has slowed fairly significantly to between 4% and 6% over the past six months, down from double digit growth rates a few years ago.

This is a negative for unsecured lenders and their clients, which in the past have benefited from an erosion in the real debt servicing or repayment burden. As such, the domestic macro environment which at present remains somewhat supportive, could change swiftly back towards a more adverse backdrop, exposing lenders with an exposure to the unsecured credit sector.

However, overall debt levels are not as concerning as was the case in 2007/08 and in 2013 as it pertains to the unsecured or sub-prime lending industry. This points to less overall systemic risk than was the case during these periods, but given the still sluggish economic backdrop,there is still sufficient risk to warrant some caution.

What is the bottom line?

In our view, the unsecured lending market is similar in nature to other industries that trade in the “vices”, both legal and illegal. It is at times distasteful and often harmful to the user or addict (borrower), but ultimately if there is a demand, someone will supply it. For this reason, implementing tougher regulations or lowering the interest rate ceiling that unsecured lenders can charge will ultimately prove ineffective, at least in terms of combating demand. They may prove effective in protecting existing regulated financial institutions (and their exposure to this segment of the credit market) and thus limiting broader systemic risk in the banking sector, but they may also push many borrowers back into the black market and the arms of unscrupulous and unregulated loan sharks.

So in the final analysis, the only way that South Africa can permanently overcome its “debt addiction” and the periodic crises which seem to emerge from the unsecured lending industry, is to tackle the twin macroeconomic problems of high unemployment, poverty as well as financial illiteracy. Until the country manages to significantly lower its unemployment rate, broaden property ownership, the unsecured lending industry will continue to prove far more cyclical and risky than other segments of the financial industry. Investors invested in companies or banks with a large exposure to this segment of the credit market should always keep that in mind in any valuation exercise.

*Full Disclosure

We initiated a small short position in Capitec on February 14 (2018) following the release of the third report by Viceroy which published information which in our view raised far more serious questions than they provided or disclosed in their two earlier reports. For clarity, we republish their specific allegations cited in the Feb 14 report again here

Since this report, Capitec management has publicly denied these allegations and as an outsider we have no real way of knowing who is telling the truth. We were disappointed that given the serious nature of these allegations, that Viceroy did not make an effort to appear at the Parliamentary hearing in March.

In truth only a detailed forensic audit of the company’s loan book by an independent third-party will likely reveal the real situation. This would be different to the annual audit of the company’s financials, which may only “test” the modeling assumptions made by management and not specifically why and how loans are cured, how some clients come to have multiple loans) or under what circumstances loan consolidations occur.This would probably entail significant more audit work, for instance the random testing of individual loan accounts etc.

Having said this, one specific metric reported by Capitec in its recent results presentation (Year to end-February 2018), does perhaps lend at least a measure of some support to the Viceroy allegations. Capitec, to their credit, disclosed an important metric detailing the % of new loans advanced to repay existing loans taken out by their loan clients. This is an important metric, which if elevated, can provide (at least at a high level) an indication of excessive loan consolidation or rolling of loans before they go bad.

As we can see in the chart below published by the “New”* African Bank, prior to the collapse of the bank in 2014 this ratio amounted to around 30%, before trending down to 13% recently.

*The New African Bank is comprised of the remnants of the old African Bank which reemerged from bankruptcy in 2016. Under new stewardship and regulatory scrutiny, the new African Bank, although still engaged primarily in unsecured lending, is far more conservative in its lending practices than prior the collapse in 2014.

Source : African Bank Annual Financial Statements

Based on the same metric, Capitec’s ratio of internal consolidations is about double, just above 20%, but below the 30% figure (although this measure was close to 30% in late 2016) reached by African Bank prior to it’s collapse.

Source : Capitec, Investor Presentation, March 2018

Nevertheless, this figure still seems quite high (from our perspective at least) and may point to a certain level of excessive churn or loan consolidation activity within Capitec’s loan book. Internal loan consolidations are not necessarily negative nor illegal as in many cases they may simply reflect a borrowers desire to increase his loan size as a result of an increase in his income. This would result in the borrower taking out a larger new loan and repaying the remaining portion of his old loan with a portion of the proceeds from the new loan. It could also reflect a borrowers desire to take out a new loan, if he is near the end of his present loan term.

Furthermore, even if there are other, perhaps more “mischievous”, reasons for the high rate of internal loan consolidations, again it is challenging as an outsider to gauge whether this practice is actually suppressing the bank’s arrears rate, which is really the key allegation that Viceroy have made.

We should also point out that unlike African Bank prior to its collapse Capitec maintains a provision for bad debts that generally runs at around 200% of the arrears rate. So even if excessive loan consolidation activity suppresses the arrears rate by 500 bpd (5%), Capitec would still have a sufficient level of provisioning to avoid a meaningful hit to its equity capital. However, it would certainly pose a risk to profitability in future years and by implication question the very high valuation the bank’s equity currently sports.

Furthermore, given the relative growth in Capitec’s loan book over the past five years, which has grown by 50% from around ZAR31bn to ZAR 47bn, there are clear company specific risks that remain relevant to investors in Capitec. In fact what is notable, is since 2013 (and the collapse of African Bank) the total amount of outstanding unsecured advances has actually remained largely unchanged at roughly ZAR 165bn. This implies that Capitec’s share of the market has increased from 18% to 28%. Although some investors would obviously look at this as a positive, once again given the inherent macro and industry risks, it could equally prove to be a double-edged sword.

In summary, our personal feeling at this juncture is that there is probably an “element” of truth to the allegations made by Viceroy, but the practices that they allege are likely not sufficiently pervasive to prove material or systemic. As such, we do not agree with Viceroy’s estimates for substantial additional impairments or calls for Capitec to be placed under curatorship. In the final analysis, Capitec has net provisions plus shareholder equity amounting to roughly 50% of their total gross loans, and advances as well as a profitable transactional banking division.

Even if Viceroy’s allegations are proven to be true, it is hard for us to imagine that Capitec would need to write-off half its loan book. Our base case is that Capitec should probably trade at around 2x book value given outlined risks or roughly R320 per share ($15 OTCPK). If Viceroy’s allegations are conclusively proven to be true, then Capitec would probably need to trade at a discount to book value (at least for a time until regulatory uncertainty was resolved).

Therefore, we are open to the possibility that Viceroy’s allegations will ultimately be proven to be untrue, but this will not change our base view that the company’s equity is presently overvalued, given the continued macro and industry risks that a bank operating in this segment will likely have to face periodically. It also does not change our view of the ongoing regulatory (and ultimately political) risks the industry is likely to face.

As an example, the national government has recently published draft legislation which would no doubt further negatively impact the profitability of lenders operating in this segment of the credit market.

On 24 November 2017, the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry published its Draft National Credit Amendment Bill, 2018 (the Bill) in the Government Gazette. The Bill is generally referred to as the Debt Relief Bill as it proposes the new concept of ‘ debt intervention’.

A South African citizen or permanent resident that is a natural person who, on the date of the submission of the application is a consumer under a credit agreement, may apply once to the National Credit Regulator (NCR) for a debt intervention, provided that the consumer:

• Does not receive an income or his or her average gross income during the preceding six months did not exceed R7 500 per month;

• Has no realisable assets;

• Is not under debt review; and

• The total unsecured debt owing to credit providers on 24 November 2017 did not exceed R50 000.

· A debt intervention applicant includes a disabled person, a minor heading a household or a woman heading a household.

The Bill also expands the NCR’s functions to suspend credit agreements considered to be reckless. The concept of allowing for a once-off debt intervention may very well impact on the pricing of loans that have gone bad, and in that case certainly impact on the magnitude of income that any unsecured lender, including Capitec, will be able to derive from loan recoveries going forward. At the margin, it will also perhaps require slightly higher provisioning levels.

Some readers may ask why we only initiated a short position after the publication of the third Viceroy report despite our view that Capitec’s equity is and arguably was prior to the release of the first Viceroy report overvalued. From a risk management perspective we do not maintain short positions in companies making new all time highs, which was the case with Capitec until December 2017. We also typically only initiate a short position where a potential near-term company, industry or macro catalyst exists that could lead to a downward rating in the equity of the company.

Until the Viceroy allegations, particularly given the near-term improvement in food inflation (and likely interest rate reductions), such a near-term catalyst did not exist.

