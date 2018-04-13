S-Oil Slated To Enter 3-Year Earnings Upcycle

PP and PO strength is expected to continue after inventory adjustments.

Overall supply remains tight in the refining industry and refining margins are still in an uptrend.

1Q18 operating profit fell short of consensus due to KRW strength and the slower pace of oil price increases vs. 4Q17.

Recommendation

- We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW165,000. S-Oil (OTCPK:SOOCY) remains our refining sector top pick.

Major issues and earnings outlook

- 1Q18 results will likely miss consensus with sales at KRW5.3tn (-8.3% QoQ, +2.5% YoY) and operating profit at KRW332.4bn (-10% QoQ, -0.3% YoY).

- KRW strength partly weighed on operating profit. Also, the pace of oil price increases slowed down vs. 4Q17, which worked to mitigate the lagging effect of oil prices and reduced inventory valuation gains vs. 4Q17.

- Refining margins are still solid, especially for kerosene and diesel. We expect refining margins to stay firm given the limited capacity additions until 2020 and economic recovery.

- Conditions should remain favorable for BTX and propylene. Tight propylene supply in particular should influence the propylene downstream chain. We believe the RUC/ODC project will boost S-Oil's profitability considerably.

- The RUC/ODC project is on schedule to finish the construction of all processes in April and begin test operations in May. We expect the construction will officially finalize in September at the earliest.

- The C3 chain's recent strength is likely to continue for a long time, especially for downstream PP, given tight supply. Stricter IMO environmental standards, when they come into effect in 2020, should squeeze oil residue margins and widen middle distillate margins. The company is set to enjoy a three-year earnings upcycle.

- Although earnings fell below consensus in the short term, company fundamentals, stripping off oil price and FX movements, are still stable, as we previously forecast. We believe recent corrections offer a good entry point.

Share price outlook and valuation

- The stock is trading at a higher multiple vs. peers. However, it is not demanding, considering its high ROE and a handsome dividend policy (more than 5% dividend yield).

- We expect the stock to regain momentum when the RUC/ODC project normalizes.

