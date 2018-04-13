Despite Tesla's Statements To The Contrary, A Capital Raise Is Coming Soon

Despite its recent claims to the contrary, Tesla has to raise significant capital in the near term in order to finance its operating activities and promised investments.

Worries about Tesla (TSLA) raising capital through a secondary offering have been mounting lately. Those fears played a large part in the company’s dropping share price in late March. However, that fall was arrested on April 3rd when Tesla published its Q1 production and deliveries announcement:

“Given the progress made thus far and upcoming actions for further capacity improvement, we expect that the Model 3 production rate will climb rapidly through Q2. Tesla continues to target a production rate of approximately 5,000 units per week in about three months, laying the groundwork for Q3 to have the long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin and strong positive operating cash flow. As a result, Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines.”

According to Tesla, it will be possible to expand production in the next couple of quarters in order to become cash flow positive during Q3 2018. Of course, any long-time follower of Tesla will know that such promises have been made many times in the past, only to come up far short of expectations. But this latest claim is particularly egregious, in light of the continued delays and an expected net loss in Q1 2018 of close to $1 billion.

Tesla seems to be the only one that thinks a capital raise is unnecessary. Moody’s certainly disagrees with that conclusion, having stated in March that the company must “undertake a near-term capital raise exceeding $2 billion” in order to cover the costs of high operating cash burn and forthcoming convertible debt maturities. That figure actually looks low, especially if Tesla intends to initiate further capital expenditures, such as building a production facility for the promised Model Y.

The figure is probably closer to that proposed by Seeking Alpha’s Montana Skeptic, who in a recent article pointed to a need for $5 billion to undertake the promised expansions of production capacity. Goldman Sachs, in a recent investment note, also highlighted the necessity of a capital raise.

Tesla had $3.4 billion in cash and securities at the end of 2017, as well as $1.9 billion through its asset-based lending facility. Close to a billion of that has likely melted away during Q1 2018, leaving access to something like $4.5 billion now. Stacked up against billions of dollars in proposed capital expenditures, an anticipated cash burn of more than $2 billion in 2018, and $1.2 billion in convertible debt maturing through early 2019, Tesla’s cash resources look woefully inadequate, as do its current credit lines.

The simple fact is that Tesla will have to raise funds one way or another, and quite soon. The minimum it needs is probably around $2 billion to sustain current operations, but $5 billion is likely necessary to move forward on projects like the Model Y and Tesla Semi. The easiest method of raising such capital is through a secondary stock offering. A debt issue would be far more difficult in light of the recent Moody’s downgrade, current debt instruments trading way below face value, rising interest rates making the cost of borrowing more onerous, and a looming convertible debt bomb.

Interestingly, many Tesla bulls acknowledge that the company needs to raise more capital. But many will also argue that a dilutive equity offering is unnecessary and that Tesla can tap other resources. A recent argument in this vein was offered up by Seeking Alpha contributor ALT Perspective, who in a recent article makes the case that bearish investors are operating under serious misconceptions about the scope of Tesla’s debt problems, and that there are other pathways to raising capital. ALT perspective lays out three points:

Tesla can tap debt markets by borrowing against its intangible assets. A big Chinese tech company could inject capital as an ersatz white knight investor. Tesla’s debt burden is not as bad as bears think because SolarCity is responsible for much of the non-recourse debt (supposedly meaning that Tesla is not liable).

All three of these points are deeply problematic and fundamentally misread the situation within Tesla and the marketplace more broadly. This article addresses each of these points in turn before reiterating the thesis that a significant equity offering will be necessary, and that it will have to happen soon.

Borrowing Against Intangibles Is Pure Fantasy

The notion of a company borrowing against its intangible assets is an interesting proposition. ALT Perspectives opines:

“In my opinion, Tesla has yet to exhaust all avenues of raising cash even after it has utilized its credit lines. For instance, it has substantial intangible assets that it can use to borrow money. Its Goodwill and Intangibles, as well as Other Intangible Assets, combined is $783 million based on the last reported numbers. Tesla's actual value of its intangibles could be higher as some intangible assets might not have been revalued to present day's worth.”

The notion that Tesla could borrow against its intangible assets and intellectual property is, quite frankly, laughable. While ALT Perspective is not wrong that some companies have been able to borrow against secured intangible assets such as brands or patents, the idea that it could be a saving grace for Tesla is woefully misplaced.

First off, Tesla’s debt burden is already high and much of its currently outstanding paper is trading well underwater. Trying to set a value on IP or other intangibles in order to borrow against them would be a non-starter for virtually any financial institution.

Another stumbling block is the fact that Tesla has been cagey about its IP, and has a history of opting to not file patents. Without the IP secured, no one will lend against it.

But let us assume for a moment, though, that Tesla could make a feasible go of borrowing against its intangible assets. Currently valued at $783 million, even 100% leverage against Tesla’s intangibles would net it just one quarter’s worth of operating cash. Of course, no financial institution would ever allow such a high degree of leverage on such a flighty asset. In a best-case scenario, it would be hard to imagine Tesla being able to raise more than $100 million in this manner. That is barely a drop in the bucket of its cash needs, making the idea of borrowing against intangibles a virtual non-starter.

No White Knight In Sight

The second source of capital ALT Perspective identifies is deep-pocketed Chinese tech firms:

“Social media and gaming titan Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) already has a 5-percent stake in Tesla. Tencent purchased its Tesla shares in March last year for around $1.7 billion when the shares were trading in the low-$200s. If need be, Tencent could be counted on for some form of support that might not involve equity injection, as the Chinese company is perhaps more keen on collaboration in joint research and development projects. Other Chinese tech firms might be interested too, even if Tencent is the first-mover. For instance, Chinese internet search giant Baidu (BIDU) is a co-investor in Chinese electric-car startup NIO together with Tencent.”

While the notion of a white knight investor injecting desperately-needed capital so Tesla can keep the lights on might have some appeal, it is not something likely to occur anytime soon. Why would Tencent fork out billions more just to keep operations going at their current pace?

Any white knight deal carries with it significant costs to the company being rescued. Musk and co. would likely be forced to hand over significant power, perhaps even ultimate control, of Tesla’s business operations. The optics of such a transaction alone would do serious damage to Tesla, since much of its brand equity and market confidence is bound up in notions of Musk’s visionary leadership and indispensability.

The biggest stumbling block to any potential white knight eyeing Tesla, however, is the valuation. With a market cap rivaling some of America’s biggest automakers, Tesla is staggeringly overvalued. It is rather far-fetched to imagine that a Chinese firm (or rich Gulf billionaire, for that matter), no matter how idiosyncratic its strategy, would fork out the sort of cash Tesla’s share price claims.

The white knight strategy is, like borrowing against intangibles, essentially a non-starter. Why would Musk agree to onerous terms and potential loss of control when he can simply issue shares?

Reneging On SolarCity Debts Will Close The Debt Market

Perhaps the kookiest idea mooted by ALT Perspective is the idea that Tesla does not actually need to raise too much capital because it is somehow not liable for some of its debts:

“The car side of the business is actually doing fine in terms of loan schedules. It is the $2.9 billion debt that was chalked up by Tesla in its acquisition of SolarCity, the subsidiary that specializes in solar energy services, that has become the fodder of media attention. The deal was done 16 months ago and a chunk of that debt is coming due. Interestingly, despite the media hype, the said debt is largely non-recourse, which means that Tesla is not liable for any further compensation even if SolarCity defaults and the collaterals are insufficient to pay off the loan.”

There are so many problems in this single paragraph. First off, the debt may have originated with SolarCity, it is now Tesla’s. That is what happens when a company buys another one and assumes its debts. Yes, the loans are non-recourse and secured only against Tesla’s solar assets, but that does not mean Tesla could simply default. For one thing, Tesla has been hyping up the massive growth potential of its solar business. Defaulting on debt and letting creditors take possession of all those facilities and equipment is obviously unacceptable to Tesla.

Moreover, any default or partial default would inevitably foreclose all hope of reentering the debt market. Tesla could also say goodbye to whatever was left in its credit facility, since lenders would close up shop at even the whiff of default. The company may be able to do some refinancing of its SolarCity debt, but it will not be walking away from it. Certainly not when it can just tap the equity market with relatively minor consequence.

Thus, once again, we have a clear non-starter.

Facing The Inevitable

The simple fact is that Tesla will have little choice but to undertake an equity raise. Timing will be important, since it will be a substantial raise and not carry insignificant dilution even at the current rarefied share price. Tesla will likely wait for a raft of good news, if it can swing a few solid announcements. Improvements on production numbers for the Model 3 would be the most important lever in that regard. Unfortunately, production continues to lag and could put further downward pressure on Tesla’s share price.

Thus, Tesla would be wise to move sooner rather than later. Raising a couple of billion this quarter or early in Q3 still looks feasible. The company will need to explain why it claimed to not need to raise any capital as late as April, but that should be a relatively simple task for the masters of spin.

If Tesla wants to keep the lights, it must have more capital.

Equity is the only realistic option.

Expect dilution soon.

