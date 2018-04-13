Accord Financial Is A Strong Specialty Lender Well Below Book Value

Accord Financial (OTC:ACCFF) [TSX:ACD] is a specialty finance company. They have two primary businesses, making loans and buying receivables (factoring). The company generally lends based on security, but in a somewhat unconventional manner. That means their loans carry higher interest rates than average, but also makes their loans more time consuming to underwrite. It also means their underwriters are paid more like finance professionals and less like the bank branch employees that underwrite prime loans for major banks. Thus, the key factors are whether the company can deploy enough capital at high enough rates (with low enough write-offs) to cover its cost of capital and G&A.

The company is generally secured by working capital, which has kept its defaults much better than a subprime lender. That being said, there was a pretty material blemish on the recently announced year end results, in the form of a $2 MM write-off of a single loan.

Case Study

I thought it might be instructive to delve deeper into one of their clients as an example. I picked a small public company because then their financials are public and the financing is material to them, so they disclose the details. Advantex [CSE:ADX] is a loyalty marketing company in Canada, combined with a lender. Essentially, Advantex signs up merchants (mostly restaurants) to give out Aeroplan miles to their customers who use the CIBC (CM) and TD (TD) Aeroplan credit cards. From a customer point of view, they earn bonus miles on their credit card statement when they shop at restaurants on the list. The merchant pays Advantex a fee for the miles. However, Advantex also pays the merchant their estimated revenues from the credit card customers in advance at a discount, and then collects the revenue from CIBC/TD. So Advantex's business is a mix of marketing and factoring.

Accord Financial has written Advantex a line of credit (at prime +9.05%!) that they can use to fund their advances. Their advance is well secured by Advantex's own receivables, which makes the loan reasonably secure, in my opinion. In a worst case scenario (and Advantex is a bit of a hand to mouth operation) Accord could seize Advantex's receivables and collect them. While that would certainly not be an ideal situation, lending at prime +9.05% leaves room for something to go wrong, and Advantex collects the money directly from the credit card partners, which means collecting the receivables wouldn't be especially labour intensive if it ever came to that. The line of credit requires Advantex to put up 10 cents of every dollar put into the transaction. The 10% equity, as well as the discount Advantex gets from the merchants, provides a margin of safety for Accord. The potential downside is that Advantex has negative shareholders equity, as it is under-capitalized. Advantex recently underwent a share for debt exchange which has helped with that, but does demonstrate the somewhat precariousness of their financial position.

I suspect this is broadly representative of the companies Accord deals with. Many small and medium businesses are under-capitalized, often as a result of the extremely high cost of equity capital for small private entities. Accord provides a way to capitalize on the highest quality assets of a company, providing it necessary working capital without taking equity. In this case, the surety is helped because CIBC/TD are very credit worthy, and Accord notes that is often the case, that they factor receivables based on the creditworthiness of their customers buyer, more than that of their customer. Generally speaking lending/factoring in this area seems like a potentially sound way to invest capital.

Recent Financials

The company recently announced its full year results. Those results showed promising growth, but there were also some potential red flags. The company has significantly increased the amount of funds it has employed, with a fourth quarter average of $226 MM, which is up from $157 MM in the year ago quarter. That being said, their revenue per dollar of capital employed has been reduced along with that growth. The company had 17.6¢ of revenue for every dollar of capital employed in the fourth quarter, and just under that for 2017 in total. That is down from 19¢ of revenue per dollar of capital employed in the previous year. That could indicate the company is taking less risk per in its activities, and it has made some acquisitions as mentioned which probably change its business mix. On the other hand, if that were the case the company would presumably expect to have lower write-offs, which hasn't been the case either.

2017 had a materially increased amount of capital written-off, both on an absolute basis and as a percentage of funds employed. However, that was largely due to the write-off a single loan for slightly over $2 MM, without which the write-offs were actually lower on an absolute basis, and materially down as a percentage of capital employed. Of course, everyone looks like a great underwriter if you exclude their mistakes, so the fact that the poor result is from a single client doesn't necessarily absolve the company. However, it does make it less likely in my opinion that the write-offs are part of a systemic issue of poor underwriting.

Even with the material write-off the company had an acceptable return on shareholder equity in 2017, at 7.8%. While that isn't spectacular, it is credible, especially given the company is trading below book value. It is also worth noting that annualizing their 4th quarter income would produce a 12.6% return on their book value, as the write-off did not occur during Q4. Also germane is the fact that that the company has amortization expenses for non-tangible assets acquired in past acquisitions, which are non-cash and probably not truly economic expenses. Adding these expenses, plus their acquisition expenses related to their two acquisitions adds another 0.9% to their return on equity for the year. They also present stock option and restructuring expenses separately, but I don't think it makes sense to add those back as they are economic expenses.

That is starting to show the benefit of the acquisitions, as the company starts to generate revenue from employing the additional capital. 19% of the company's revenue in the fourth quarter stemmed from two acquisitions. The second acquisition, Cap-X, didn't close until roughly a third of the way through the quarter, so there is probably a bit of upside going forward there as well. I think their acquisitions are material, so I will spend some time going through them.

Acquisitions

The company's first acquisition of the year was for a 51% interest in Bond-It. The company is a provider of specialty finance solutions to the film industry. I am always a bit concerned when I find out a company is diversifying into a "prestige" area, but in this case I think the motivations were largely financial as opposed to a "stars in the eyes" moment. Bond-it primarily provides guarantees for union deposits. Most actors and other labour in the film industry are members of various union bodies, such as the Screen Actors Guild. When using union labour (which is basically a necessity) a film is required to pay a deposit to the union to guarantee the production will meet its obligations to the members. However, independent films inevitably run short on money by the end of the production. Bond-It provides an advance against the refund of the deposit to a production, and then collects the refund once the film has paid their staff and met the required waiting period. Making what are essentially secured loans to low-budget independent producers isn't very glamorous, and isn't likely to mean going to the best parties or meeting celebrities. It also seems like an intuitively necessary business, and because the niche is relatively small it may be at least reasonably defensible.

Bond-It is relatively young, but with the capital injection will now have more than twice as much funds at its disposal to invest, which should allow it to continue to gain scale. Based on the disclosed number of transactions and total funds employed on their website, their average transaction so far has been in the $250k range. I suspect with a material increase in funds available they will be able to do both more and larger transactions, and their cost of capital should come down, as they were relatively highly leveraged prior to the transaction. Accord's existing specialty of receivable finance will also be useful, as Bond-It offers receivable financing to clients as well, and Accord's existing infrastructure can likely be useful in collecting these.

I think this acquisition was relatively well priced. Bond-It did $607k in revenue during Q3 2017 and had $207k of G&A during that same time-frame. So once Accord replaces their financing with equity the business should earn $1.6 MM or so. Accord paid $6.7 MM for their 51% interest. I expect they will be able to scale this up using their capital and expertise, so the $160k of earnings for the first two quarters are probably conservative numbers. I suspect this will prove to have been an adept acquisition, and find it encouraging that the principals are keeping a 49% interest here, because of the relationship nature of the business.

The next acquisition was that of Cap-X. Materially less glamorous but likely more exciting from a business prospects point of view, this company manages equipment leases. Operating as a fund structure, they have deployed $500 MM in capital across 4 funds over an 18 year period. Even assuming a modicum of growth, one would expect that they would be able to deploy tens of millions of dollars of Accord's capital within the next year or two, providing another source of accretive transactions.

The disclosure they provided suggests to me that Cap-X may provide equipment financing to private equity sponsors. That seems like a potential area with at least a small moat, as speed would be a factor there. The size of the equipment financing of the average private equity deal is probably not material, but since adding that has the potential to reduce the equity component it would likely be welcomed by sponsors, but small enough that the large banks active in the space may not be able to act quickly enough to secure the business. While I initially thought this might be a chance for the business to build an asset management segment, I now think they intend to manage primarily their own capital through this entity, and increase the size of their balance sheet. The $2 MM cost of the deal upfront is not material, and the extra $7 MM in potential incentives (as well as the 10% remaining interest) provides some motivation for the pre-existing Cap-X partners to perform. Equipment financing has the material advantage of being potentially longer term contracts (as opposed to receivable financing which rolls over every 30-60 days) which should help keep the amount of capital employed more stable over time. Even if that hurts them on effective interest rates, I think the diversification benefits combined with the longer terms (and thus hopefully lower G&A per dollar of revenue) should help offset that.

Receivables Management

One other reason the company's revenue per dollar of capital employed has dropped is the size of their receivables management business has dropped relative to the size of their balance sheet. While their managed receivables changed only slightly, the size of their other loans outstanding increased dramatically. Because the managed receivables (which could really be called "guaranteed" receivables, as that is the primary service provided) don't appear on the balance sheet, they add revenue from the associated fees but no capital employed. Shrinking the relative size of this business is probably not such a bad thing, because guaranteeing receivables from big box stores is a bit of a risky operation given the current changes in market structure in the retail business.

This shrinking has been hurting their returns on equity, as this business is capital light. With managed receivables at $53.5 MM as of their last report, that is actually down dramatically even since 2005, when they had $113 MM of managed receivables at the end of the year. This means they are earning less capital light revenue, even though their equity has more than doubled over that time period. That combination materially dilutes the impact to their ROE from this business segment. On the other hand, their most recent acquisitions will grow their asset base compared to their equity to a record high, which puts that ability to take risk to work in a different way, and potentially allows them to earn all the returns from taking that risk instead of just a portion.

Write-offs

Ultimately, the key for this business is how many of their loans end up impaired. In recent times (shown below) the company has been taking more provisions than it has been charging-off, which is on the face of it a conservative position.

Source: Q3 Results

However, a short term look at credit losses isn't sufficient to determine the quality of underwriting. In general, I think a full cycle look is required. While underwriting standards are always a bit of a black box, a larger sample size at least provides more information. Since 2005, the company's provisions have roughly equaled their charge offs net of recoveries, which is what one would expect. The peak year for provisions was 2008, while the peak year for charge-offs was 2009, which is also what one would expect. The quantum of those numbers is important to the thesis however.

Source: Corporate Filings, Author's Analysis

The company had peak provisions of 3.17% of capital employed in 2008, and the 2008-2009 recession was the nadir of its return on equity. However, return on equity has recently dropped to similar levels even though provisions have not reached the same point. However, I think their recent acquisitions should allow them to return to a low teens ROE, and if interest rates go back up that should add a percentage point or two as well given that their loans are floating rate. That suggests to me that throughout the cycle one should expect the company to trade at a premium to book value.

The flip side of a bigger balance sheet/loan book is that the company is potentially at a greater risk from write-offs due to economic distress. Given their provisions peaked at just over 3% during the great recession, (charge-offs net of recoveries peaked at 4.4% in 2009 as they worked out the 2008 defaults), I think a 5% write-off stress test is a reasonable worst case scenario for the company. They reported a $220 MM loan and receivable book, which would be an $11 MM write-off. I would suggest that implies a pretty significant economic downturn, and isn't at all my base case forecast. Putting an $11 MM credit loss in their 2017 financials and holding everything else constant would leave them with a $2.1 MM loss, and still well within the boundaries of their credit facilities. Of course, given the credit book has grown during 2017, revenue should also grow going forward, so I suspect even in times of economic distress, if they've kept the same quality of underwriting they should be fine.

Valuation

I think a low double digits ROE specialty lender with a history of growing book value throughout the cycle deserves a premium to book. The old 10% ROE for 1.0X book value rule is probably a bit outdated given the current interest rate environment, but even assuming that I think Accord can get back to 12% ROE and thus be worth 1.2X book value, that would be a price target of $11.04 CAD ($8.77 USD). That would be a 28% gain from the current share price of $8.60 CAD, and the 4.2% dividend is well covered and big enough to add materially to the return. Their recent P/B value peak was at the end of May 2015, when they traded at 1.37X the most recent book value, so 1.2X isn't anywhere near unprecedented for this company.

As a potential catalyst, I think lapping their big write-off has the potential to do the trick. The company has a reported P/E on screeners of just under 12, but if you annualize their most recent quarter the P/E is only 7.6X. That is pretty clearly too low for nearly any company, but especially one that is at no risk of obsolescence and has an unblemished profitability record going back past the great recession. If they can string together a few more quarters without a repeat of that big write-off, this will appear very cheap to even those casually investigating the situation.

Interestingly for the downside case, the company never traded below its year end book value during the 2008-2009 recession, with a low of $5.10, which was the same as its book value at Dec 31, 2010. I find that comforting given the company currently trades below book value, although its recent ROE record is not as good as what preceded the 2008 recession, I think that is materially because it is taking less risk (on managed receivables) and because of the lower interest rate environment. I think another big recession would probably be less kind to the company on a valuation basis, but would probably be a net benefit in the long run, as it would shake out competition. Their ROE had a big spike in 2010, presumably because many of their competitors went out of business or scaled back their operations. As this cycle continues, more and more capital is looking for a home. As just one example, the Advantex loan mentioned above was previously prime+11%, and is now prime +9.0%. Some of that is the recent increases in prime (and the Canadian banks raising spread between prime and the overnight rate) but some is probably competitive effects.

Conclusion

I think this is a reasonable place to put money now and would potentially be a great place to do so during a future recession if they ever sell off. Based on their long-term track record, I would feel comfortable holding through a recession and would average down. The company trades below book value and is likely to have a positive catalyst coming as it laps their previous large write-down. I think the business is largely sustainable going forward and should earn at least their cost of capital. Their niche markets and relationships have the potential to generate sustainable excess returns, which would make a 1.2X book value target very reasonable. I don't think the cost of capital for small and medium businesses is likely to come down any time soon, so I think the business probably has a bright future. Given they generally lend at variable rates, interest rate changes are not a big factor here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACCFF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.