Smiths Group Looks Poised For Better Results

Simply becoming a middle-of-the-road industrial in terms of growth and free cash flow generation would offer double-digit upside from today's price, and Smiths Group could do even better.

Spending to drive innovation will have negative near-term margin effects, but should drive better growth and margins down the line, particularly as the company turns toward software and digitalization.

Over time Smiths Group (OTCPK:SMGZY) (SMIN.L) has built up a well-earned reputation for always coming up a little short. Although this U.K. conglomerate's historical performance wasn't bad in terms of margins or ROIC, the cash flow generation was weak and it was the sort of story where there was always something a little off. Likewise, while Smiths shares performed okay relative to other U.K. conglomerates, the gap with American industrial conglomerates like 3M (NYSE:MMM), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), and Parker-Hannifin (PH) has been sizable.

Quite a bit has changed recently, as new management has returned to a philosophy of active portfolio management and R&D/innovation-driven growth. Although the results aren't showing up just yet in terms of organic revenue growth or margin expansion, I believe Smiths is on the cusp of better results that should make this a solid market-outperformer for the next couple of years.

Adjusting The Mix

Investors have started taking a more critical eye toward conglomerates and applying pressure to the managements of those who can't generate real value from the mix of businesses under their umbrella. Under prior management, Smiths Group became lackadaisical and complacent, holding on to businesses with questionable strategic value and weak cash generation profiles.

Today's management has actively worked to change that through a series of portfolio moves. Smiths Group now runs with the general view that they want to be a top-three player in businesses/markets that matter (good growth characteristics, defensible market shares, rewards for innovation, etc.). Businesses that operate in markets that don't fit those criteria, or where a top-three position seems out of reach, are on the block to be divested.

With that, management has taken a "fix or sell" approach to about 40% of the business, and has elected to sell certain businesses in the Medical, Interconnect, and John Crane (mechanical seals and related equipment) segments, generating over GBP 400M in redeployable capital along the way. As of the December Capital Markets Day, management believes about 75% of the business is now in good shape, but another 12.5% needs to be fixed and 12.5% will be sold.

Management has been reticent to talk about what its near-term plans are, but the Flex-Tek business could be a target for sale. It's not a badly-run business with segment margins in the high teens, but it is a hosing, ducting, and heating business that doesn't really fit with management's strategic priorities and could generate solid value in a sale. Competitors like Eaton (ETN) and Parker-Hannifin could be potential bidders if this business does in fact come up for sale. I could also see management selling other parts of John Crane - management expanded beyond seals into other related components like bearings and filtration, but recently sold the bearings business and may decide to streamline/re-focus further (though filtration is generally an attractive niche within industrial markets).

Smiths Group hasn't just been selling. Acquiring Safran's Morpho Detection business brought in a market leader in CT-based explosive detection systems (used to screen luggage and so forth), that not only complements Smiths Group's existing capabilities in X-ray detection, but also brings in a higher-margin and leverageable service operation. Management has also said that they'd like to add more here, with an eye toward mass screening technologies.

Reinvesting For Growth

Relative to other U.K. industrials (and many U.S. comparables), Smiths Group has always invested a pretty respectable amount into R&D as a percentage of sales. Unfortunately, that money has not always been well-spent. This, then, has become another restructuring opportunity for management - not only increasing the R&D spending so as to drive more innovation and vitality, but also spending more effectively.

In the Medical business, for instance, Smiths Group is looking to launch 23 new products in FY 2018, with half of that achieved in the first half (reported back in late March). Over the next few years, management intends to refresh about half of its entire portfolio and launch new products - roughly one-quarter of the expected new launches will be "new to the world" products. With the company already starting from a position of reasonable strength (good market share in infusion and vital care equipment, and competitive share in vascular access), these launches should drive good organic revenue growth over the next few years.

Spending more effectively is going to include a greater effort on making Smiths Group a more technology-driven company, including substantial investments in software and digital initiatives. In the John Crane business, Smiths is investing in predictive maintenance software that can help clients maximize up-time and avoid costly repeated service/maintenance interruptions. In Medical, this means greater investment in connected devices that can store and transmit data to track assets and more effectively monitor and record patient care. In Detection, management is looking to software development (and particularly AI) to improve capabilities in asset tracking and management, including better predictive intelligence regarding suspicious/potentially dangerous items in transit.

Growth First, Margins Later

Management's efforts to drive more growth and reinvigorate the business are likely to have near-term margin consequences. In the Medical business, for instance, the costs associated with launching those new products played a meaningful role in a three-point year-over-year decline in first half segment margin.

I expect the same will be true for the John Crane business; although the recovering oil and gas markets will restore operating leverage to what is already the most profitable segment of the company (20%-plus segment margins), the company's decision to significantly increase R&D spending (from around 1% of sales to 4% or higher) will create some headwinds.

Longer term, I do believe this is a case of spending money to make money. Management has made significant improvements in its go-to-market approach (particularly in Medical) and restored a significant focus on cash generation across the enterprise. As these R&D investments turn into new products in the years to come, particularly higher-margin software/digital products, I expect Smiths Group to generate healthy incremental margins and improved free cash flow.

The Opportunity

Investors need to have a little more patience with Smiths Group and, admittedly, that hasn't always been easy. First half results were weak (with organic revenue down 1%), but Smiths should see growth turn around in the second half. John Crane is already doing better (with organic growth up over 3%), and management is reporting improving demand conditions as drillings and completions resume. Medical should really start to see the benefit of those first-half launches, while Detection starts to deliver on a strong order backlog.

Longer term, I'm still taking a conservative approach to modeling Smiths Group. Long-term revenue growth of 3% to 4% annualized is about what I expect from many industrial conglomerates and arguably does not give Smiths full credit for the growth opportunities in Medical and Detection (particularly on the service side). I do expect the ongoing focus on increased cash generation to pay off in the form of higher FCF margins, but even here I'm only modeling middle-of-the-pack performance (mid-teens FCF margins long-term), and growth in the mid-single-digits.

Such is the skepticism around Smiths Group that the markets don't really expect the company to be even an average performer. When I discount those cash flows back (at a double-digit discount rate), I get a fair value around 15% higher than today's price. I believe that is worthwhile upside and I also believe that investor activism may provide a floor of sorts for the share price - if management's efforts to drive more product vitality and improved cash flow don't pay off, I believe there will be more pressure to break the company up and I believe the shares trade below the sum of the parts today.

The Bottom Line

A healthy level of skepticism is always a good thing in investing, but I believe the market is overdoing it with Smiths Group. Management has a sensible strategic plan in place and has been executing to that plan - increasing R&D spending, launching new products, improving cash generation, improving the marketing effort, and selling businesses that don't fit their profile for long-term attractive opportunities. This is not a situation where investors should expect a quick return on their money, but patience over the next couple of years could be well rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.