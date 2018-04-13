Tencent Holdings Ltd.: Americans Are Finally Ready

Can anyone recall the last time there was a company bigger than Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trading publicly on the secondary markets for less than $75 per share? On Friday, January 26th, 2018, Tencent Holdings Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:TCEHY) shares hit an all-time record high of $60.96 per share bringing its market valuation heftily over $500 billion. According to CNBC, Alibaba Group currently stands at a market valuation of $474.15 billion dollars making Tencent Holdings now the first technology company out of China to clear the $500 billion marker. Tencent Holdings Ltd. went public in Hong Kong back in 2004, and since then it has rallied more than 11,000%. Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s astronomical valuation growth can be attributed to a slew of profitable ventures over the years since its initial Hong Kong IPO, which has reaped net cash hand over fist for the Chinese conglomerate. Bloomberg reports "By getting WeChat onto almost a billion smartphones in China, Tencent has leveraged the instant message service into an entertainment and gaming platform that is driving advertising sales. Although the Shenzhen-based company remains largely absent overseas, it's built a 12 percent stake in Snapchat-owner Snap Inc. and is exploring new sources of growth in the cloud, financial services, movies and music."

In Q3 2017, net income for the quarter ending September 2017 rose to $2.72 billion which was above an average estimate of 15.18 billion yuan or $2.42 billion dollars according to six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Net income of $3.28 billion dollars nearly doubled in local currency and topped Reuters estimate of $2.67 billion dollars for Q4 2017. Setting aside minuscule technicalities that fall in between the cracks on top-line revenue growth for Tencent Holdings quarter-on-quarter, the bottom line is firmly in place for the company and has in actuality been on a consistent uptrend quarter-on-quarter since December of 2016. Not to mention, net income for Tencent Holdings Ltd. has also been consistently trending higher on an annualized basis since 2013. Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s fundamental growth in the next 3 to 5 years, which includes EPS growth estimates, is practically triple the projections when compared to specific and individual global tech competitors in the space. Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), for example, is projecting a current EPS LT Growth Rate (%) mean of 9.67, according to Reuters. As well, Apple Inc. just projected their 5YR EPS Growth Rate of 7.86, which places Tencent's expected EPS growth over the next 3 to 5 years superior to any competitor in the tech sector at an annualized rate of 27.15%. It also continues to boggle many investors how Tencent Holdings Ltd. as a company is growing so fast and is making so much money at the moment, yet still solvent when it comes down to referencing the balance sheet and cash reserves line by line.

But that's not the only bit of fundamental news that continues to buoy Tencent ADR shares higher in public trade. Live streaming service, digital content, and online gaming revenues continue to post rapid growth for Tencent Holdings Ltd. According to PR Newswire, Tencent Video has exceeded 43 million fee-based subscriptions, which they believe represents the largest video streaming services subscriber base in China. "We will continue to increase our investment in video content, especially self-commissioned video content, and to reinforce our content recommendation algorithms." The American Sports & Entertainment industry in particular has now recently taken notice in the success Tencent brings to the global live streaming and online gaming space, announcing a major strategic partnership with ESPN in 2016. Since then, Tencent's online video sector in 2016 has reached 60.9 billion Yuan ($9.68 billion) surging 56% from 2015, according to iResearch China. Respectively, revenue is now expected to exceed 100 billion Yuan ($15.9 billion) by 2019 and sports entertainment is definitely leading the charge. ESPN Network says its latest partnership with Tencent Holdings Ltd. will help the sports network establish its most significant digital presence ever in China. Fortune reports this latest deal with the Chinese Internet giant will allow ESPN to corner Tencent's diverse range of digital platforms with tailored content, including Chinese-language coverage of the NBA and international soccer. "By partnering with Tencent, ESPN ensures its sports content gets prominent placement throughout the Chinese company's massive Internet holdings, which include the popular Chinese instant-messaging service QQ as well as the country's largest social network, WeChat and its more than 650 million monthly active users." Fortune also quotes Russell Wolff, the executive vice president and now managing director of ESPN's international arm, "This agreement will help us serve millions of Chinese fans and bring our coverage of basketball, international soccer and other sports to them like never before." Seng Yee Lau, Tencent's senior executive vice president, agrees and supports the ESPN partnership wholeheartedly stating to the media Tencent's development as a comprehensive and professional digital platform sets solid benchmarks for the Chinese sports media sector.

Summing up Tencent's expanding market valuation, financial prowess on the bottom line, and its global digital partnership with ESPN stock market equity, investors must own this name in 2018. After riding out a "rocky wave" due to the market flash crash in the XIV earlier this year, stock traders are running for safety and need somewhere smart to park their capital longer term. Tencent Holdings Ltd. is a company that is not only going to benefit from increased market volatility short term, but it is a blue-chip company traders can really stash their capital into and diversify their holdings internationally all at the same time. Tencent Holdings Ltd. right now is also spot trading at a very reasonable price compared to every other tech company across the globe. Which takes me back to my initial hypothetical that started this entire discussion: Can anyone recall the last time there was a company bigger than Alibaba Group and Facebook Inc. trading publicly on the secondary markets for less than $75 per share? Tencent Holdings Ltd. ADR should be a major long-term equity buy for any American trading stock today, despite its current listing on the OTC. That too is also set to change soon enough. So please buy TCEHY today, before it is just too late guys!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.