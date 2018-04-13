United Rentals - No Sign Of Slowing Down

Source: United Rentals Image

United Rentals (URI) is the largest equipment rental company in the United States. Over the past couple years, URI has experienced substantial stock appreciation gaining an astounding 290% as the company's stock price soared from $45 a share in 2016 to present levels of $177 a share. URI presents a very compelling investment opportunity as a result of substantial stock appreciation, sizable market share, an extensive number of rental locations, large brand notoriety, and encouraging growth prospects.

Why Invest In United Rentals?

Competitive Advantages

URI is a venerable company with substantial assets, a strong retail presence, and inherent growth advantages. URI is the largest equipment rental company in the world, with a base of operations that is nearly double that of the closest competitor. In the U.S market, URI is also the largest player with a market share of 11% with rental locations in 49 states. URI has close to $10.5 billion in rental assets amounting to 480,000 pieces of equipment which are distributed across the company's 960 locations.

URI's enormous size confers a number of strategic advantages. One of URI's largest competitive advantages is the company's incredible buying power. URI's large volume equipment buying enables the company to negotiate with equipment manufacturers and acquire the best price for various equipment items. URI routinely spends upwards of $1 billion a year on new equipment, enticing manufacturers to be more price competitive in exchange for large volume orders. URI can also get manufacturers to tailor orders to specific machine layouts, negotiate better equipment warranties, and cut costs by using aftermarket/off-brand equipment replacement parts.

In addition to renting out equipment, after rented machines surpass their recommended service life, URI resells the equipment to garnish an even greater return on investment. URI's equipment is sold through various equipment auctions.

URI has implemented a number of technologically advanced features to increase operator efficiency, provide ease of operation, and increase customer satisfaction. URI has incorporated telematics into its equipment fleet enabling the company to increase customer productivity and efficiency. Telematics enables customers to discern where a machine is, track employees through machine idle and work time, see when it is being used, and check the fuel consumption rate. URI has also created a smartphone application that enables customers to see equipment inventory, check rates, order a machine, coordinate delivery/pickup, and pay fees.

Advantageous Market Developments

In 2017, the U.S experienced a historic year of weather and climate disasters. The United States was affected by 16 separate billion-dollar disasters ranging from three tropical cyclones, eight severe storms, two inland floods, drought & wildfire, and a number of tornadoes.

Destructive weather events, especially Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, tornadoes and severe storms will facilitate increased demand in the construction segment. According to FEMA officials, the extensive devastation wrought by severe weather events in 2017 will precipitate rebuilding efforts for years to come. Estimates for the total amount of damage wrought by 2017 weather events have amounted to a whopping $306 billion in damages, providing a substantial boost to the construction and rental equipment segment. Increased rebuilding and construction activities will correlate with increased rental demand and continued stock appreciation for URI.

Another growth avenue will arise from increased governmental focus on highway, infrastructure, and construction activities. President Trump has outlined $200 billion in federal funds to spur at least $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investments at the state, local, and private level. Funding will help build new roads, bridges, highways, waterways, and railroads. The current Republican administration has also alluded to alleviating regulatory obstacles within the construction business ranging from streamlining and shortening the permitting process, returning decision making to state and local governments, and eliminating needless regulatory barriers.

Furthermore, analysts are anticipating continued growth in the rental equipment segment as renting confers a number of advantages over equipment ownership. Renting construction equipment enables operators to benefit from fewer capital expenditures on expensive equipment, no licenses, the proper equipment for a specific job application, no maintenance or downtime, 24/7 customer care, and cost savings on warehouse storage space.

Financial Assessment

Balance Sheet

URI displays a poor balance sheet. The company (although not uncharacteristic of its given industry) exhibits substantial debt accumulation and low liquidity. URI displays low liquidity levels with no long-term investments and short-term cash and equivalents amounting to $352 million. URI displays an astronomical debt load of $9.5 billion which surpasses the company's net worth of $3 billion. However, it is worthwhile to note that URI's debt is well covered by operating cash flow (23.6%, greater than 20% coverage) and the company can fulfill its short-term obligations with current holdings of cash and other short-term assets.

Income Statement

URI demonstrates a good income statement. The company has experienced increasing top-line revenue, operating income, and net income. URI also displays profit margin expansion and the company's margins are noticeably higher than the broader market. The only foreseeable concerns in URI's income statement include sizable increases in revenue costs and SGA expenses.

URI Gross Profit Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

Valuation

URI is priced at a compelling valuation. Although the company exhibits a high price to book ratio of 4.8, URI's displays a moderate PE ratio of 11.1 (less than the moderate benchmark of 15) and the company is undervalued based on future cash flows. URI's current share price of $176 is well below the company's future cash flow value of $231.

Conclusion

URI remains a compelling investment opportunity with significant upside potential. URI is a venerable brand with solid growth prospects and strong competitive advantages. The company is priced at an enticing valuation; URI's current share price still has a lot of room for growth as it comes nowhere close to the future cash flow value. Although URI's large debt load appears to be the company's Achilles heel, URI's debt is well covered by operating cash flow and large debt loads are not uncharacteristic of the rental equipment industry. At its current valuation, URI is a buy and hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long URI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long URI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.