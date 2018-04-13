Tesla Capital Raise In Focus As Elon Musk Gets Ready To Sell Model Y

We share why the Model Y is not viable until 2020 and we also show why the Model Y effectively kills the Model 3's growth narrative.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) needs to raise capital - of that there should be no doubt to anyone who has taken a close look at Tesla’s P&L and balance sheet. The Company is now burning cash at a rate of over $2B a year, is highly leveraged with $23B of liabilities, about $146M in quarterly interest payments, and over a billion dollars in working capital deficit ($7.6B CL and $6.6B CA per Tesla's Q4 shareholder letter).

From the Q4 balance sheet, a strong case can be made that Tesla is currently overdue a capital raise. This is not even considering the prognosis that Tesla may lose close to a billion dollars in Q1.

While CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly reiterated that Tesla does not need to raise further capital, the reality is that Tesla continues to raise and burn capital at an ever-increasing pace. Tesla’s inability to post a single annual profit since it has gone public, combined with heavy operating cash burn means that the Company needs to constantly raise capital.

Instead of admitting that the Company needs to raise capital for ongoing operating cash burn, Tesla’s strategy, to date, has been to sell new capital raises on promises of some new venture. Past capital raises have been attributed to capital needs for the Model X, Gigafactory, the Model 3, the Model 3 ramp, etc. The reality is that the Model X has not brought Tesla to profitability and this model continues its undefeated reign as the lowest-quality car in Consumer Reports research.

The Reno Gigafactory is far from completion in spite of consuming far more capital than promised. And, of course, the Model 3 remains a beta grade car 8 months into “production” and a production quality car is nowhere in sight. As such, we estimate that Tesla is currently producing cars well below recent management guidance.

Such failures typically cause companies to crash and burn but believers in Mr. Musk’s vision have kept Tesla stock at stratospheric levels. With faithful investors, all Mr. Musk needs to do is come up with one more story to justify the next capital raise. And, the Model Y is such a story.

We can see that Mr. Musk is already counting on this story and has telegraphed its impending arrival in the Q4 2017 earnings call.

“Tyler Charles Frank - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Private Wealth Management) Hi. Thanks for taking the question, guys. I guess Elon, bigger picture in looking out a few years, you had mentioned a couple of quarters ago that the 1 million car target for 2020 was still there. And that you would need to introduce the Model Y by then. How do we connect from where we are today to getting to 1 million units a year? And what should we look for this year in terms of ramping production or building a facility for the Model Y? Elon Reeve Musk - Tesla, Inc. We are going to make some capital investments towards the end of this year related to Model Y. I don't want to jump the gun on those, but I think we've got a good plan. I'm pretty excited about how we're designing Model Y. It's really taking a lot of lessons learned from Model 3 and saying how do we design something to be easy to manufacture instead of how to manufacture or difficult, really. So, I think it's going to be – I really think it's going to be pretty great and pretty scalable for Model Y. But we are going to, as you suspect, need to make some capital investments in the second half of this year, really late Q3, Q4 for Model Y. But I think we want to wait probably three to six months before announcing any definitive plans on production location and the details associated with that.”

However, there is now one major problem with selling the Model Y story. A raise will be much more palatable to investors if Tesla can show success with the Model 3 ramp. Without success on the Model 3, even hardcore fans may conclude that, contrary to Musk’s proclamations, Tesla needs capital to ramp the Model 3. Instead of raising capital with such a negative narrative, Mr. Musk’s case would be much stronger if the capital can be raised after Tesla can show a semblance of Model 3 ramp.

Furthermore, to sell the Model Y story, Mr. Musk needs a new factory. Preparations have been made in advance for such a factory in China. However, that effort now appears to have hit a snag. Although Tesla continues to work with relevant Chinese government agencies, the progress is uncertain.

As we discuss below, progress on this front is critical for Tesla’s capital-raising efforts. Without an imminent factory in China, or somewhere else, there is no good Model Y story to tell.

Note that Tesla announced the Model 3 in March of 2016, froze design in summer of 2016, started capex investments in Q3 of 2016, and has only a beta car on an incomplete production line to show for it as of now. Based on this precedent, if the Model Y relies on a new line in Fremont, we are looking at a mid-2020 time frame to get to the same stage as the current Model 3 (i.e. beta car on an incomplete product line that Mr. Musk will sell to employees, investors, and existing owners).

Note that sharing capacity in Fremont would indicate that the Model 3 and Model Y combined volume would be limited by Fremont capacity. If the Model Y relies on the existing Fremont facility, and dedicates the new 5,000 unit production capacity to the Model Y, then Tesla’s growth narrative stalls.

If the Model Y relies on a new greenfield facility, we probably should add another year for building new facilities and ramping production at a new location. In this case, it may take Tesla until mid-2021 time frame to get to the same stage as the current Model 3 (i.e. beta car on an incomplete product line that Mr. Musk will sell to employees, investors, and existing owners).

Effectively, based on the reference Model 3 timeline, there is no China Model Y 2020 story, even at a theoretical level, even if Tesla can nail down an agreement with China or some other jurisdiction sometime within the next quarter.

Of course, Mr. Musk can always claim the Model 3 learning and how the Model Y will get to production faster. If so, such a proclamation would be not credible. The problem with the Model 3 timeline was that it was not realistic in the first place. The key true learning with the Model 3 would be to increase the time budgeted to get the Model Y into production.

Prognosis

The lack of high potential with the Truck and the Roadster means that Tesla is largely dependent on the Model Y to tell the capital raise story.

As such, we see no realistic path for Tesla to go to market with the Model Y until late 2020 at the earliest even using existing facilities. Dedicating a new 5000 unit per week line at the Fremont facility to the Model Y would indicate that the Model 3 will not ramp to high volumes as previously planned. Such a decision would hurt the Model 3 growth narrative.

Unfortunately, for Tesla longs, Mr. Musk’s manufacturing narrative continues to be devoid of substance and not credible. We expect the credibility to sink to new lows as the Model Y drum beat begins. The reality is that the Model 3 execution is severely lacking and the Company needs constant infusion of shareholder capital to keep its doors open.

