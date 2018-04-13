Tesla: Disclosures? We Don't Need No Stinking Disclosures

Lastly, I will demonstrate the value of segment disclosures that Tesla has failed to provide.

In this article, I will follow up with the expansion of the concepts that I introduced in my article, "For Tesla, Less Is More".

In my previous article, "For Tesla, Less is More", I stated that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had violated the spirit of SFAS 131, and the company had failed to provide material information that was vital for analysts and investors to have in order to analyze and evaluate Tesla's individual Business Segments, and thereby, Tesla as a whole.

In this article, I will demonstrate the above statements by contrasting Tesla's disclosures to that of another auto manufacturing Company, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

So, let's get started. Below is information for Ford Motor Company's reportable business segments:

The above picture is a "mini" income statement, by segment. Lots of detailed data for analysts and investors to analyze.

The second picture shows Ford's assets and liabilities by segment.

The third picture, above shows Ford's operating cash flow by segment.

The fourth picture shows Ford's investment and financing cash flows by segment.

This fifth picture is the start of Ford's note on business segments.

Then, we see Operating Income, Revenues, Interest Expense, Total Assets, and other Financial Data by segment in the sixth picture.

Then, the seventh picture shows Ford's Revenues and Assets by geographic region.

The above illustrates what FASB and the SEC had in mind with SFAS 131. There is sufficient detail for analysts and investors to analyze Ford by segment and as a whole, revealing the profitability that each segment contributes or fails to contribute to the consolidated company, and revealing any segments that might be more at risk, potentially placing the company at risk. Such information allows financial statement users to make an informed investment decision about the company as a whole. Segmented reports help investors evaluate the company's investment worth by disclosing the nature of the company's businesses and the relative size of the components.

However, when a company uses SFAS 131 for which it wasn't intended, to use it as a loophole to provide even less financial data than the previous SFAS 14 required, it has the potential to harm investors because there is much information hidden in the aggregated totals which isn't being disclosed.

Here is Tesla's disclosures on segments, once again:

Revenues, Cost of Sales, and Gross Margin by segment are provided as part of Tesla's statement of operating results, so providing that information again, here, in Note 23 to the Financials, doesn't disclose any more information. There's hardly any additional material information that Tesla is providing about its segments in this note. It is in stark contrast to the information that Ford has disclosed.

With the acquisition of SolarCity occurring in November 2016, it does make me wonder if that subsidiary might not be doing well and that this is a way of keeping that hidden. That would be materially misleading and has the potential to harm investors if that is revealed in the future, and the stock price takes a dive as a result, or if Tesla should go under. That may not be the case, but it does make me wonder.

Tesla is the only company that I am aware of that uses Gross Profit as its "measure of profit or loss" it discloses by segment. Every other company that I have researched uses Operating Income or Loss, and every other company discloses assets by segment. The question remains: why does Tesla disclose so little information about its business segments?

The following page is taken from "Financial Statement Analysis", 2009, by Subramanyam and Wild:

Forecasting requires us to effectively use all available information, including prior periods' earnings. Forecasting also benefits from disaggregation. Disaggregation involves using data by product lines or segments and is especially useful when these segments differ by risk, profitability, or growth. Divisional earnings for TechCom, Inc., reveal how strikingly different divisional performance can be masked by aggregate results:

Note how the earnings trends for the two different segments changed from 2003 through 2006, as well as how consolidated Net Income changed. This is what is hidden when only consolidated totals of Operating Income are disclosed, as in Tesla's case.

Paragraph 44 of SFAS 131 states:

44. In its 1993 position paper, Financial Reporting in the 1990s and Beyond, the Association for Investment Management and Research (AIMR) said: [Segment data] is vital, essential, fundamental, indispensable, and integral to the investment analysis process. Analysts need to know and understand how the various components of a multifaceted enterprise behave economically. One weak member of the group is analogous to a section of blight on a piece of fruit; it has the potential to spread rot over the entirety. Even in the absence of weakness, different segments will generate dissimilar streams of cash flows to which are attached disparate risks and which bring about unique values. Thus, without disaggregation, there is no sensible way to predict the overall amounts, timing, or risks of a complete enterprise's future cash flows. There is little dispute over the analytic usefulness of disaggregated financial data. [pages 59 and 60]

In conclusion, we see how much more data that Ford has disclosed versus Tesla. It is similar with every other company I have researched, including General Motors (NYSE:GM), J&J (NYSE:JNJ), GE (NYSE:GE), John Deere (NYSE:DE), Keurig (NASDAQ:GMCR), and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). Much more information is disclosed by these companies. And, everyone has disclosed their Operating Income or Loss by segment, as well as assets by segment.

As is obvious from the example of TechTom Inc., from the page in "Financial Statement Analysis", earnings trends are hidden when Operating Income is not disclosed by segment, and the nondisclosure of assets by segment similarly hides the trend in amount of assets that each segment utilizes, which also makes it impossible to analyze if a segment is seeking to increase its growth or if the segment is in potential decline.

So, Disclosures, Disclosures, investors and analysts need much more Disclosure from Tesla to make an informed decision as to its segments' future cash flows and prospects, and thereby, Tesla as a whole. That's the reason that SFAS 131 was issued, which Tesla has not obliged in following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate out of the money puts if the stock price climbs to $350 or higher.