Micronet Enertec Technologies' (MICT) CEO David Lucatz on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

David Lucatz - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tali Dinar - Chief Financial Officer

there is a slide presentation, which management will use during the – during their overview. This presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company website under Events & Presentations.

David Lucatz

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We are very pleased to report that 2017 was a good year for Micronet as marked by improvement in key indicators, including exceptional year-over-year increase in revenues, gross margin and backlog. We believe that these improvements are direct result of the value and strength of Micronet expanding MRM product line relative to competitor in the growing markets.

We are seeing a growing number of purchase orders of increasing value from current and new customers. In 2018, we plan to launch additional MRM products and services, which we currently have in development. We intend to increase the number of high margin recurring revenue Software-as-a-Service, SaaS product offers and to increase SaaS revenue at Micronet.

Now turning to Enertec. During 2017, Enertec experienced a decrease in order from a leading defense contractor in Israel, as well as delivering on certain ongoing contracts, which resulted in Enertec’s yearly loss. Enertec’s management expect improvement across a number of measures in 2018, including revenue and gross margins. Management strongly believe that these improvements will be driven by a significant increase – decrease in orders on the medical device space.

To date, Enertec has received orders valued at over $3 million in the medical device space, including two orders totaling $2.25 million from a Fortune 15 medical device company. We believe that Enertec’s expertise in mission critical system application for the military is directly transferrable into the medical device industry, where precision is a key factor.

As previously announced and according with our roadmap to increase the value of our company by focusing our resources on the MRM space, we have entered into sales agreement with Coolisys Technologies, Inc. to sell Enertec. Further terms of this agreement, Coolisys will pay the company $5.25 million in cash upon closing subject to adjustment and assume $4 million in Enertec bank debt, reflective an effective total value of $9.25 million for all of Enertec’s assets and liability.

We believe this potential transaction if and when it will occur will fortify our balance sheet by increasing our cash position and significantly reducing debt. In addition, we believe our improved cash position will enable us to expand our MRM offering.

Moving to Slide #4. Moving to our ongoing operations, we’re pleased to inform that Micronet is delivering in line with our expectations. During 2017, Micronet fortified its management team with industry experts, increased its sales force and has shown a continuous increase in sales order, while increasing and diversifying its product and offering.

Revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 reached $18.5 million, which represented 38% [ph] increase in revenue over 2016. Gross margin increased from 20% in 2016 to 23% in 2017. We believe that we will continue to see a stream of orders for our – from our existing and new product and technology.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, revenues for our MRM division increased to $6.4 million from $1.3 million in revenues during the fourth quarter of 2016. This includes an annual renewables Software-as-a-Service license for $100,000. We will consolidate revenue backlog to $17.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 93% over $9 million for the same period in 2016. This increase was driven and based on Micronet’s new MRM products.

We expect demand will continue to grow for Micronet’s product after ELD mandate nears. Micronet is diversifying its customer base and enlarge its reputation as a provider of reliable rugged solutions. As Micronet works to produce increasing quantities of its new product and has delivered on its purchase order, we expect even more favorable top line numbers during the following quarters.

Slide #5. On Slide 5, we present business orders for our TREQ-317 and recently launched Smart Hub/TREQ-5 product. During the fourth quarter, we achieved a 3.1 million order for the Smart Hub also known as a TREQ-r5 from a current customer and leading ELD compliance telematics provider. This sale include $107 Software-as-a-Service and a renewable license and it’s in line with Micronet’s strategy to combine additional such features into its offering. We believe that ELD Compliance Smart Hub expand Micronet’s market opportunities, particularly with the smaller fleet size customers.

For our TREQ-317 and Android-based rugged All-In-One fix-mounted tablet with functionality as a competitive price, we received the 1.9 million order from a current strategic customer as the leading U.S. Telematics service provider. We have strong pipeline and our revenue backlog for the MRM was $9 million after December 31, 2017, with the growing number of customers evaluating our products in the field.

We believe that our MRM products and solutions very well received last month in Paris at the SITL solution, an important international trade show for the MRM business, excluding SITL is in line with our strategy to increase market share in Europe.

On Slide 6, we present an overview of positive trend in our MRM business, which serves over $10 billion market. Orders during 2017 had significantly increased our new line of products, we’re further expanding our offering by adding service such as recovering revenues, SaaS solutions, and developing application, both internally or via third-party application provider and value-added resellers, VARs.

We believe the solution we deliver to the customers are comprehensive, reliable, and price competitive. We believe that growth in our pipeline and revenue backlog is a direct. result of Micronet’s products to design and deliver MRM technology. But optimally sales customers leads by delivering strong value, optimizing delivery times and improving cash flow.

The local fleet market and the ELD mandate continue to be the two main growth engine for Micronet at this time. December 2019 is a deadline for the carrier and driver, who currently use an automotive on-board recorded device to become compliance with the ELD mandate. We are also broadening our portfolio of products to address additional target market segments in the MRM markets, as well as our expansion.

I will now turn the call to Tali for a financial review. Tali?

Tali Dinar

Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone. The next slide illustrates our revenues for the 2017 fiscal year, as compared to 2016. Revenues were $18.4 million in 2017, a 38% increase from $13.3 million in 2016.

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, our revenues increased to $6.4 million, or $1.3 million in revenues during the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in revenues is mainly due to increased demand and orders for Micronet’s MRM products and services.

Slide 8 provides a detailed breakdown of the numbers. Gross profit margins were 23% in full-year 2017, as compared to 20% in the prior year. The increase in overall gross margin was related to Micronet increasing sales volume.

R&D expenses were up on a dollar basis, but down 3% on a percentage of sale basis, as compared to prior year. In 2017, selling and G&A expenses were relatively consistent on a dollar basis compared to 2016, and was significantly lower as a percentage of sale as compared to the year-ago period.

Net loss from continued operation for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 was $5.1 million, as compared to $6.3 million for the 12 months ended December 2016. On a per basic and diluted share, net loss from continued operations was $0.70 in 2017 fiscal year, as compared to $0.76 in the year of 2016.

On Slide 9, you will see that non-GAAP net loss from continued operations for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 was $4.3 million, or $0.60 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $5.4 million, or $0.91 per basic and diluted share in the 12 months ended December 31, 2016.

Turning to Slide 10 on our balance sheet, we had $2.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, $3 million in working capital, and $6 million in shareholders’ equity as of December 31, 2017.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I was just curious about the sale of Enertec DPW. I was just curious if you guys had a timeframe on when the sale would be completed?

David Lucatz

Yes. Hi, this is David. We are now discussing the closing date. It’s based on the information we have, it should be in the next couple of weeks. There are some technical formality we need to accomplish first, which are not something, which are very trivial. So we don’t see any issue on our side. Yet, we do have – it’s not everything, it’s up to us. But it looks right now in the next couple of weeks.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

David Lucatz

Yes, thank you. We were pleased to see such a significant increase in revenue for Micronet during the year, as well as improvement in gross margin. Our backlog remains strong and stand at over $17 million as of December 31, 2017. We believe this is the key indicator of the strength of our products and services in the MRM market relative to our competitors.

We believe it supports our expectation for stronger revenue results in the coming quarters. As our MRM revenue continue to increase this quarter, we aim to use this momentum and further invest all our focusing efforts to become a leader in the MRM space. I would like to thank our dedicated employees and welcome the new management, which join us during the year. Thank you, and I look forward to speaking with you next.

