An Impending Historic Fine From The CFPB? More Trouble Wells Fargo Doesn't Need

The public is aware of WFC's management culture problems for years now, but the continued scandals could mean it will slog forward until it shows the faucet is turned off.

Market worries remain over how long it will take to clean up WFC, and if it's been chosen as a long-standing target to be made an example of by policymakers.

Even though the fine would be enormous by regulator standards, it would not be that large in comparison to Wells Fargo's overall earnings capability even with recent turmoil.

While the scandals have been in the public eye for a year, their details remain vague in terms of consumers affected and illicit revenue generated.

It is being reported that the CFPB is considering a historic up to $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo for its still-unclear mortgage lock-in fees and car insurance add-on scandals.

Wells Fargo (WFC) may be facing its biggest fine yet as the CFPB and OCC are considering historic fines on top of the historic sanctioning by the Federal Reserve several months ago. While the exact nature of the scandal remains not fully clear at the moment, let alone the fallout, it is clear this is more negative attention that does not benefit Wells Fargo in the slightest.

Another Day, Just Another Scandal?

According to reports, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is seriously considering an up to $1 billion fine for Wells Fargo in response to the mortgage lending and car insurance scandals of last year.

There are two points immediately worth noting:

First is that the fine would be far larger, and likely would be even after the subsequent settlement reduction, than the $100 million fine the CFPB fined Wells Fargo for in relation to the fake accounts scandal that has dominated media attention so much the past few years, let alone the $185 million in total from all involved regulators. The 2016 CFPB fine against Wells Fargo had previously been the largest in the agency's short-history.

Second is that the person who is seriously considering the fine is acting CFPB Director Mick Mulvaney, a steadfast Republican, who in his career has been known to be pro-growth and pro-business.

While the current administration has been largely favorable to financial services institutions in terms of regulation, it is increasingly becoming apparent, whether with public statements or actual acts such as the Federal Reserve's recent sanctioning, that Wells Fargo is the one exception that it seems the administration is making an example of.

The specifics of the scandals are not openly clear, although they have been publicly known for over a year, but undoubtedly will be once the regulatory agencies officially lay out the complaint/sanction against Wells Fargo.

It appears at the moment that, in relation to car insurance, Wells Fargo added extra insurances on top of the insurances consumers knowingly bought in order to gain increased commissions and revenue. There also appear to be still unclear concerns over automatically buying insurance for consumers whose insurance may have lapsed, as well as treating consumers with different credit scores unevenly.

As for the mortgage scandal, it apparently came about as a result of Wells Fargo utilizing mortgage interest rate lock-in contingency fees, whereby a mortgage rate is guaranteed if the loan is approved on a certain time-frame. If the approval takes longer, the consumer will pay a fee to keep the original interest rate. If the delay was the bank's doing rather than the consumer's, the bank is meant to pay the fee.

In this case, it appears that was not so. Rather, Wells Fargo appears to have charged lock-in fees to consumers even when the delays were the bank's fault, even perhaps purposely.

What's the Valuation Impact?

Wells Fargo's biggest limitation right now is the Federal Reserve sanction that is preventing the bank from growing its assets, and thereby reducing earnings growth from measures beyond increasing efficiency or benefiting off of increasing interest rate spreads.

Given that the Federal Reserve sanction was implemented already as a prescription for the entirety of Wells Fargo's management and business culture, and the fact that both these scandals have been known already in some way in the public eye for almost a year, it seems unlikely an as-harsh regulatory response would be implemented.

Furthermore, even a historic $1 billion would not be that impactful to Wells Fargo's bottom line, as in 2017 despite the recent turmoil the bank still earned over $22.2 billion in net income for the year.

At the moment the bank still remains at a historically and industry moderate P/E TTM ratio of 12. From a purely TTM P/E standpoint, Wells Fargo may even look a little bit cheap - although the discount it currently has makes sense due to the new controlled-risk rules Wells Fargo must operate under due to the Federal Reserve sanction which will likely have a negative impact on future earnings.

WFC PE Ratio (ttm) data by YCharts

However, the fallout from this new round of potential regulatory action still remains uncertain, as the scandal's nature is not completely clear as of now in terms of how many people were affected and what the inappropriate gains were. Until the regulators issue their order, it is difficult to fully approximate the scale of the scandal.

After all, the fake accounts scandal took several years to fully materialize its fallout, as Wells Fargo went before Congress numerous time, dealt with a variety of lawsuits and regulatory actions, and then finally ended up with the Federal Reserve sanction.

WFC data by YCharts

For Wells Fargo, the main impact may be from continued investor uncertainty and worries over whether Wells Fargo has even more scandals in the waiting, how long it will take for the bank to be cleaned up, and if Wells Fargo may be somehow a special target by regulators and policymakers who are seeking a company to make an example of.

The investing world is increasingly affected by complex regulatory risks and technological advancements. I will soon be launching a Marketplace subscription service to provide you with the latest informed insights on opportunities, risks, and developments to help you successfully navigate this new landscape. Stay tuned! Please feel free to reach out to me if you are interested in this service by direct message.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KBE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.