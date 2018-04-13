Devon Energy Active Again In The Powder River Basin

Located in Wyoming, the Powder River Basin is starting to see the oil industry return after a multi-year long slumber. Discarded during the 2014-2017 downturn as a relic of debt-fueled ambitions, the Powder has seen a pick-up in drilling and completion activity over the past 12-18 months. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is one of the firms leading the charge. Let's dig in.

Asset overview

Back at the end of 2015, Devon Energy grew its Powder position by agreeing to pay $600 million for 253,000 net acres in the PRB. This grew its leasehold position to 470,000 net acres as its Rockies production base jumped up to 30,000 BOE/d.

After closing adjustments, the actual purchase price came down to $499 million ($393 million for unproven properties, $106 million in proven properties). That was made up through $300 million in cash and $199 million in equity (the company issued out 7 million DVN shares).

Effectively, Devon decided to grow its Powder acreage position during the worst of the downturn to take advantage of rock-bottom prices for what was considered Tier 3 acreage at the time. When it came to developing that acreage, it was a completely different story. Devon was hemorrhaging cash left and right, and capital expenditures needed to come down. By the fourth quarter of 2015, the company had halted all drilling activity in the Powder. It wouldn't be until late-2016 that rigs would be redeployed to the area by Devon.

One reason Devon decided to start investing in the Powder again was simple enough, oil prices had managed to climb back over $50 a barrel by the end of 2016. That didn't last long and by the middle of 2017, WTI was back below $50 for a spell, but management seemed to be convinced that there was more to the Powder than meets the eye.

Devon leveraged development cost savings its learned elsewhere to reduce its DD&A per BOE expenses. This was realized through faster drilling & completion times (cuts down on total well costs), pad drilling (saves a nice chunk of change per well as fixed costs are spread out across a larger production base), longer well laterals (incremental cost increases are outweighed by material increases in well productivity), cheaper third-party rates (relative to 2014/2015 rates) for oilfield services & equipment, and major improvements in well completion technology (bigger fracking methods unlocked a lot more oil & gas per well, seen through higher resource recovery rates).

Operational cost savings were also key. Investments in midstream infrastructure and centralized facilities helped cut down lease operating expenses, a smaller workforce reduced both Devon's G&A and LOE expenses in the Powder, midstream contracts either rolled off or were renegotiated at lower rates, and to a degree transportation costs were reduced as well. Aided by the Bakken Pipeline freeing up Wyoming's oil takeaway pipeline capacity and reduced oil production during the downturn, the Wyoming Light Sweet to West Texas Intermediate differential dropped from $10/barrel at the start of the downturn down to $2.42/barrel as of March 2018.

All of this culminated into major improvements in PRB well returns, turning an emerging Tier 3 oil opportunity in a solid Tier 2 play. Tier 2 plays require at least ~$50 WTI to make economic sense to develop and $55-60 WTI to generate a decent return when including sunk costs. With WTI now well above $60 and in light of the relatively small Wyoming-to-Cushing differential for light crude types, the Powder should be decently lucrative as things stand today.

Where Devon stands today

By the end of 2017, Devon's Powder position had shrunk down to roughly 400,000 net acres which pumped out an average 19,000 BOE/d net in Q4 2017. Most of that remaining acreage is situated in Wyoming's Converse and Campbell counties, which is considered the core of the Powder. In Campbell County, Devon has been targeting the Parkman formation and in neighboring Converse County, Devon has been targeting the Teapot and Turner formations.

What Devon has discovered so far is that the Turner sandstone play, which is oil-rich like the Bakken up in North Dakota (high oil cuts in the 60-80% range), has the most economic potential going forward.

Down below is a look at Devon's past well performance after 30-days of production in the Powder. However, I will caution that those figures are "normalized" for 10,000-foot lateral wells. That means they are estimates based on what Devon thinks it would have produced had the horizontal reach of that particular well been 10,000 feet instead of whatever it actually was (most likely in the 4,000-7,000 feet range).

Source: Devon Energy Corporation

2018 strategy

Management allocated $150 million of the firm's 2018 capex budget towards developing the Powder River Basin. The plan is to run one rig in the region that will spud around 20 wells this year, 15 of which will target the Turner play in Converse County. Starting in the second half of 2018, management plans to test out bigger Niobrara completion techniques (greater use of sand, water, additional frac stages) in the Super Mario Area to see if the play can be made economical.

Devon expects this activity to increase its annual Rockies' output by over 10% this year. The region to watch is northern Converse County, which is home to the Super Mario Area and the vast majority of Devon's 2018E drilling activity. Situated in the oil fairway of the Turner sandstone play, this is probably the only area that will see meaningful development activity for some time. During the final quarter of 2017, Devon brought four Turner wells online in the Super Mario Area that yielded strong 30-day production results with an oil cut of 80%.

Shareholders like myself will be watching to see what the type-curves and well returns management expects Devon to realize in the Powder, but that information won't truly be known until the end of 2018 at the earliest. Guidance may be put out beforehand, but it won't be 100% trustworthy until we see more production results out of the Turner. Ultimately, what shareholders like myself are looking for is how large of an economical well inventory can Devon uncover in the Powder (as a proxy for future production upside), or if there are even any economical opportunities to begin with.

Final thoughts

Devon Energy Corporation has set its hopes on proving the economic viability of a Tier 2 play as a way to grow its liquids growth runway beyond its inventory in the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, and STACK regions. While the industry often cites the "stacked" potential of Powder, meaning that there are several formations that could be targeted on the same acreage, many of those plays have been shown to be uneconomical at current prices.

Really the long-term upside of that "stacked" payout comes from Devon Energy Corporation being able to leverage the infrastructure it builds out to support production at the more economical PRB plays, like the Turner, to enhance the economics of the region's less prolific plays when oil prices are higher. That includes the Powder's Niobrara, Teapot, and Parkman plays.

Its Rockies division won't be a material source of production growth for the firm this year or even next. However, it may offer up a material amount of resource upside over that time-frame if Devon Energy Corporation's Turner strategy is successful. The Niobrara is more of a $70 WTI opportunity unless future operational improvements say otherwise. Let's see how it goes. Thanks for reading.

