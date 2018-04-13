MorphoSys Finalizes U.S. IPO Terms

MOR has several revenue sources and is strong on collaboration, however the IPO valuation isn't cheap.

The firm has a large and diverse pipeline of drug candidates for internal and partnered development.

Quick Take

MorphoSys (MOR) intends to sell 8.3 million ADSs at $24.12 per ADS for gross proceeds of $230.2 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is a biotechnology company focusing on fully human antibodies. MorphoSys is developing the next generation of antibodies, which can be used to treat diseases and for research and diagnostics purposes.

MOR is a promising firm with numerous revenue sources from its many collaborations.

Company

Planegg, Bayern, Germany-based MorphoSys was founded in 1992 as a biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company has, along with partners, developed more than 100 therapeutic product candidates.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Simon Moroney. Prior to MorphoSys, Moroney held positions at the University of Cambridge, University of British Columbia, ETH Zurich, and ImmunoGen.

The company’s lead product, MOR208, is in clinical development in B cell-based blood cancer indications. The product will assist patients suffering from B cell malignancies including lymphomas such as non-Hodgkin lymphomas, or NHL, and leukemias such as CLL, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL.

Institutional investors in MOR include private equity firm Baillie Gifford and numerous mutual funds through the company’s public market listing on the Xetra.

Technology

MorphoSys is a biotechnology company focused on the research and development of fully human antibodies. The company’s pipeline covers two business segments: Proprietary Development to invest in and develop product candidates, and Partnered Discovery to generate product candidates for partners in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries against targets identified by partners.

Below is a brief overview video of antibody basics:

(Source: MorphoSys AG)

The company has an internationally-trained team of more than 300 employees and consultants. This includes a research and development team of 260 scientists, clinicians and support staff.

MorphoSys also has 28 product candidates in clinical development. These include the company’s advanced proprietary product candidate, MOR208, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma, or r/r DLBCL.

Below is the company’s extensive pipeline of drug candidates:

(Source: MorphoSys)

MOR208 is a clinical development antibody directed against the target molecule CD19. CD19 can be found on the surface of B cells and acts as a target for corresponding blood cancers such as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). MOR208 is focused on the ‘treatment of patients with recurrent or refractory DLBCL (R / R DLBCL) who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy (HDC) and autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).’

There are currently three clinical trials reviewing MOR208 in combination with various anticancer drugs. In 2017, MOR208 received breakthrough therapy designation, or BTD, from the FDA, in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of patients with r/r DLBCL, who are not eligible for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplantation.

Market

According to a 2016 market research report by GlobalData, the B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) treatment market is set to rise from $4.38 billion in 2014 to $5.45 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 1%.

The launch of biosimilar rituximab across the seven major markets in 2018 will have a significant negative impact on branded drug growth. Generic bendamustine and lenalidomide will also have an impact on the treatment space as they are released at various times in each region during the forecast period.

Limited growth will occur across the seven major markets (7MM) of the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan, hindered by the entry of biosimilars and generics during the forecast period, along with a weak pipeline.

Competition

Major competitive vendors that are developing B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma products include:

Roche (RHO)

Celgene (CELG)

Novartis (NVS)

Janssen (JNJ)

Gilead (GILD)

Abbvie (ABBV)

Financials

MOR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased net losses

Reduced use cash in operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited IFRS):

(Source: MOR F-1/A)

Revenue ($)

2017: $80.3 million, 35% increase vs. prior

2016: $59.7 million

Net Loss ($)

2017: $84 million

2016: $72.5 million

Cash Flow Used in Operations ($)

2017: $46 million cash used in operations

2016: $56 million cash used in operations

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $92 million in cash and $68.2 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

MorphoSys intends to raise $230.2 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO market capitalization would be approximately $3.0 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with a portion of our cash and cash equivalents, available-for-sale financial assets, bonds available-for-sale, and financial assets classified as loans and receivables to continue the development of our proprietary clinical pipeline, initiate pre-commercial and commercial activities and to advance earlier stage product candidates in particular as follows: [i] further development of MOR208, our wholly-owned anti-CD19 antibody currently being evaluated in r/r DLBCL [a] in combination with lenalidomide for patients ineligible for high-dose chemotherapy, or HDCT, and autologous stem cell transplantation, or ASCT, [b] in combination with bendamustine for patients ineligible for HDCT and ASCT, and [c] in additional treatment lines and additional indications; [ii] build our commercial capabilities in connection with the potential future approval of MOR208; [iii] to fund clinical development of MOR202 in MM and NSCLC and MOR106 in atopic dermatitis; and [iv] for general corporate purposes, including the addition of further compounds to our pipeline via own research, in-licensing or acquisition, if promising compounds are available, and potential addition of technologies to expand our existing technology base.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners, Berenberg Capital Markets, and JMP Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

