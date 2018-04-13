A Closer Look At What New Senior's Portfolio Is Trading For In Private Markets

We await to see what will transpire following management's recent announcement that it is "evaluating a full range of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value"

There is more evidence to suggest that shares are currently undervalued by a significant margin, potentially by up to 67%.

In my third post on the company, I take a closer look at what transactions in the private markets reveal about the value of SNR's underlying real estate portfolio.

We continue to hold SNR's shares in the concentrated "alpha" portfolio that I co-manage (with a cost base of $7.82), I hold the SNR shares personally as well.

With the New Senior (SNR) shares up 9.6% over the past three weeks which included a convincing move through the stock's 200-day moving average last week (a bullish technical indicator), I thought now would be a good time to revisit the idea with the rest of the Seeking Alpha community.

Included below is a detailed explanation of how we can use recent asset sales in the private markets to impute the premium New Senior has been realizing on its divested real estate portfolio since 2016, and following from that, apply that premium to New Senior's current real estate holdings.

Given the recent announcement made by New Senior when it released its Q4 results, that the company is in the process of "evaluating a full range of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value," and the possible implication that this could in fact lead to an outright sale of the entire company, a careful understanding of New Senior's real estate portfolio now becomes as relevant as ever.

The analysis and supporting calculations below provide compelling evidence, in this author's view at least, to support the original thesis that the "fair value" for New Senior today is approximately $14 per share, in line with previous estimates that used a free cash flow methodology which you can read about in previous posts here and here.

Background: A Brief Review of My First Two Posts on New Senior

This was my third post on New Senior Investment Group, a holding which we purchased for our concentrated long/short "alpha" portfolio on December 18th for $7.82 and a stock in which I also have a personal position in.

My first post on Seeking Alpha "New Senior Investment Group: 13.3% Dividend May Get Cut, But There's Still Upside" posted December 20th includes an overview of the company and its operations.

The thesis behind the first article was that while the company's shares may be in danger of a dividend cut, the underlying cash flows suggest that the company remains undervalued by the market - as evaluated by a "free cash flow" framework.

The second post "Why A Sale At $10 Or More Makes The Most Sense For New Senior Investment Group's Shareholders" focused specifically on the recent announcement that the company was "exploring strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value."

The second post reinforced the free cash flow valuation proposed in the original post and additionally highlighted the important distinction between valuing a company based on solely on its dividend, versus a valuation based on a company's underlying cash flows and how the latter was often the better predictor of share prices as well as of the "takeout values" frequently used in M&A transactions.

This third post takes a closer look at the implied value of New Senior's assets based on recently transacted divestitures to help determine the "true value" of the company's underlying real estate portfolio.

Recent Transactions

In 2016, New Senior "sold two AL/MC properties for a purchase price of $23.0 million and recognized a gain on sale of $13.4 million, net of selling costs. In connection with this sale, we repaid $13.7 million of debt associated with these properties."

In 2017, the company undertook two separate dispositions. In November, it "sold a portfolio of nine AL/MC properties in the Managed Properties segment for a purchase price of $109.5 million and recognized a gain on sale of $6.9 million, net of selling costs. In connection with this sale we repaid $78.7 million of debt."

In December, SNR "sold a portfolio of six properties (four CCRC, one IL and one AL/MC) in the Triple Net Lease Properties segment for a purchase price of $186.0 million, including lease termination fees, and recognized a gain on sale of $42.3 million, net of selling costs. In connection with this sale, we repaid $98.1 million of debt."

Understanding How to Impute a Value from the Above Transactions

Before we impute a value from the above asset sales, it will help to consider a straightforward example.

Imagine a scenario where an asset is sold for proceeds of $125 and the company records a gain of $50 on that sale.

We can say:

Proceeds - Gain = Book Value of Asset

Or,

$125 - $50 = $75

The company realized a gain of $50 on an asset that it had on its books recorded at $75 and for which it received proceeds of $125.

We could also look at it another way:

Gain / (Proceeds - Gain) = Realized Premium on Asset

Or,

$50 / ($125 - $50) = 66% premium

Without getting into the unnecessary algebra, we are showing that the $50 gain on the $75 asset is equal to a 66% premium realized when the company recorded the sale:

$50 / $75 = 66%

Applying the Theory to New Senior's Asset Sales

2016 Sale:

$13.4 / ($23 - $13.4) = 139% premium

November 2017 Sale:

$6.9 / ($109.5 - $6.9) = 6.7% premium

December 2017 Sale:

$42.3 / ($186 - $42.3) = 29% premium

Using a simple weighted average formula, we can see that the "typical" premium realized on the sale of one of New Senior's properties is about 29%:

Understanding the "Fair Value" of New Senior's Balance Sheet

The premium being discussed up to this point only applies to the "Net Book Value" of New Senior's real estate assets (including land).

Backing out other intangibles and working capital assets, and holding liabilities at their recorded value, we can see that if the sales premiums on New Senior's portfolio realized over the past two years hold constant for the remainder of the company's portfolio, New Senior today is worth approximately $14 per share.

This is towards the high end of the fair value range of $10 to $14 proposed in my second post and about the mid-point of the $13 to $15 fair value range proposed in my first post.

Conclusion

The above analysis should hopefully serve to reinforce the thesis that New Senior's shares remain undervalued today. The $14 fair value estimate suggests the potential of as much as 67% upside against a price of $8.48 per share entering Friday's trading. We continue to hold the shares in our concentrated portfolio, as we await the steps management will take to "maximize shareholder value."

Disclaimer: The above research does not constitute investment advice nor is it a recommendation to take action in any investment security. You are encouraged to conduct your own research and due diligence before taking investment action, including a careful review of the risks associated with the security in question, an evaluation of the security for suitability within your own set of circumstances and consultation with a professional financial advisor if you have one. Any positions disclosed are subject to change and without warning.

