Rite Aid: Good News Overlooked

Given the multiples the drugstore chain is going for, it's difficult not to like what I'm seeing.

This is in spite of management's expectation for comparable sales to improve this year and in spite of a return to EBITDA growth.

In my view, shareholders at Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) have not been getting a fair shake. After the collapse of the deal between the company and rival Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), investor confidence in the business collapsed and never really recovered. Despite a merger of sorts with Albertsons, the public’s perception of the drugstore chain remained depressed, with fears circulating that the company’s position, even today, offers far more risk than it does upside potential.

New data, courtesy of management, suggests that although the financial condition for the enterprise could be better, it’s difficult to digest a scenario where shareholders end up losing out. In fact, if anything, this appears to be more a case of investor fatigue than an understanding of the value prospects offered up by Mr. Market.

Management’s guidance is encouraging

In its latest press release, the management team at Rite Aid announced some positive results for the drugstore chain in what will be its final year’s worth of financial performance before merging with Albertsons. According to the firm, EBITDA for 2017 came out to $559.89 million. Although this represented a decline from the $740.05 million reported for 2016, a lot has changed over this time.

Management’s sale of 1,932 stores to Walgreens in exchange for $4.157 billion, plus the sale of three distribution centers (and related inventory) that’s expected to close for $218 million, plus the $325 million termination fee the firm received as a result of its transaction with Walgreens falling through, has provided significant liquidity. As of the end of its latest fiscal year, the drugstore chain held cash and cash equivalents of $447.33 million, up from $245.41 million a year earlier, and management has embarked on a debt reduction plan to trim off excessive leverage.

With more cash on the way from the rest of its divestiture, plus the fact that the firm’s book value of equity has risen from $614.07 million to $1.601 billion in just a year, it’s undeniable that the transaction has improved the company’s balance sheet.

Besides all of this, changes made to Rite Aid that will allow the firm to focus on a smaller group of stores in key areas has management upbeat that EBITDA will grow this year relative to last. In 2018 (Rite Aid’s 2019 fiscal year), it’s expected that EBITDA will range between $615 million and $675 million. This represents a rise of between 9.8% and 20.6% year over year, with a midpoint of 15.2% at $645 million. In the image below, you can see management’s calculations.

*Taken from Rite Aid

The growth here should be attributable not only to a renewed focus on cost-cutting, but to potentially modest comparable store sales growth. Right now, management expects that comparable store sales will range between 0% growth and 1%. Add to this any other factors that can come into play, and management believes that revenue for the firm will range between $21.70 billion and $22.10 billion, with a midpoint of $21.90 billion.

Regular readers of mine know that I’m no fan of EBITDA in most circumstances, so what alternative should we look at? Both operating cash flow and free cash flow are viable metrics. Taking the midpoint of EBITDA and comparing last year’s figure to last year’s operating cash flow, we end up with projected operating for Rite Aid’s 2019 fiscal year of $589.21 million. Stripping out planned capital expenditures of $250 million, we end up with free cash flow for the firm of $339.21 million.

Shares look cheap

By almost any measure, shares of Rite Aid are appealing. With a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, the business is trading for just 1.11 times book value. Given that net assets aren’t always the best measure of value, though, I decided to look at the drugstore chain from the perspective of both its forward operating cash flow and its forward free cash flow. On the operating cash flow side, shares are trading at a multiple of just 3, making it the cheapest non-energy (and one of the cheapest in all) companies that I have seen in recent years.

Free cash flow is a bit more tricky. As I wrote in a prior article, the investor presentation released by Rite Aid wherein it discussed the merger with Albertsons called for the firm’s free cash flow to be $0.4 billion per year. Perhaps the difference here is management’s rounding, but even if the actual figure ends up being lower at the aforementioned $339.21 million, shares are still trading for just 5.2 times free cash flow.

These figures don’t factor in the $375 million in EBITDA savings that management believes can be generated in the form of synergies following Rite Aid’s merger with Albertsons. At the midpoint for its merger value, shareholders of Rite Aid will own 28.8% of the combined company (with a range between 28% and 29.6%). If we assign a 35% tax to the EBITDA and consider the rest actual cash flow, that would add an extra $70.2 million to the drugstore chain’s cash flow. This would translate into a price/operating cash flow ratio of 2.7 and a price/free cash flow ratio of 4.3.

Takeaway

New data out from Rite Aid is uplifting in my view. Sure, the change from the $0.4 billion figure reported (possibly due to poor rounding from management) is a net negative, but even with this, the projected cash flow figures for the firm, not to mention the very modest premium shares are trading relative to book value on a pre-merger basis, looks incredibly attractive from the perspective of a value investor. If management can realize any comparable store sales growth and if it can increase its EBITDA compared to last year, the upside prospects for shareholders could be appealing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RAD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.