The Battle For Ampio Pharmaceuticals Reaches Inflection Point As Shorts Run Out Of Gas

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) has made it clear to Wall Street that the company is up for sale. In a recent ad hoc twitter poll the most likely suitor to buy AMPE is Merck (NYSE:MRK) with 36% of the vote followed by Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) with 32%, Pfizer(NYSE:PFE) with 20%, and Sanofi Adventis (NYSE:SNY) with 12%. AMPE has become one of the most hated stocks on Wall Street making #19 on the most shorted list. Therein lies the battle between the longs and shorts. AMPE is trying to maximize shareholder value by showing how undervalued the company is versus the shorts argument that the company is teetering on insolvency. Major structural catalysts could come to a boiling point next week as the short market makers and the in the money option holders have to settle their positions by option expiration on April 20, 2018. With close to 10,000 call contracts open in the April 3 call options, the options traders maximize their return by having as many options as they can expiring worthless. Options traders have 17,801 call options in the money versus 813 put options. If this imbalance remains into option expiration next week this is very bullish for the stock price because the option market makers are forced to deliver a net 1.7 million shares of stock to exercising option holders. AMPE’s last press release of the FDA meeting also adds a fundamental bullish catalyst to the stock price.

Battle Weapons

The primary weapon of the shorts is FUD which stands for Fear Uncertainty and Doubt. The shorts have many negative articles circulating that show that the company has little to no cash, will need to dilute shares to stay afloat, and has flawed clinical trial results. Naked short selling is another tool used by the shorts to artificially keep the price down. The graphic below depicts the extent of the naked short selling and how the concentrated it becomes before the selloff ensues. From December 1st 2017 through March 13th 2018 13,009,702 shares failed to deliver. The current reported short position by the Wall Street Journal is 9,086,067 which represents 11.9% of the float. The days to cover is sitting at 9. The combined short position is 22,095,769 which represents 28.9% of the float and 23 days to cover. Normalizing for other naked short positions AMPE is the number one most hated stock on Wall Street.

Author’s Slide – Data from https://www.sec.gov/data/foiadocsfailsdatahtm

Telechart 2000

AMPE is the sole representative for the longs because there is little if any analyst coverage. Their weapon of choice has primarily been clinical trial data. On December 14, 2017 they announced impressive clinical trial data that exceeded their endpoints and represented the culmination of 2 phase 3 clinical trials that were needed to apply for a biologics license application (BLA). Then they recently announced preliminary phase 3 data that reduced the need for Total Knee Replacement (NYSE:TKR) surgery by almost 50% in patients that took AmpionTM. The company has also fought back with an information campaign and has done 2 in depth conference calls since the trial data has been released. In those calls they laid out their plans for filing the BLA and talked about valuation levels and reports. The final weapon they used was cash. The company elaborated on its $830,000 /month burn rate and detailed how they have enough cash to get to Q1 2019. They had $10.8 million plus a credit line.

Unwinding into Option Expiration

The April series of options expires next Friday April 20th. There are 17,801 call options in the money versus 813 put options in the money which means the options market makers need to deliver a net of 16,988 contracts which is equivalent to roughly 1.7 million shares. Three trading days ago the stock was over $3.70/share and dropped precipitously on no news and a peer reviewed article in Nature Magazine that gave a glowing review of the technology. The stock traded 3.3 million shares on 4/10/18 to close at $3.07. What was so interesting about the trading that day was that the stock when down in 5 selling waves and found support just under $3.00. Since the severe downdraft on the 10th the stock has consolidated into a very tight trading range around $3.00. On a technical basis it found very strong support at the 50 day moving average. It appears like the shorts use the absolute minimum amount of effort to get the price to $3.00 with the hope of keeping it there for option expiration. If the shorts don’t have to fight the headwinds of 1.7 million shares of buying due to come into the market from option exercises they will profit handsomely.

Upcoming Catalysts

Yesterday after the close AMPE announced a regulatory update that they had met with the FDA and discussed the labeling, Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls. Prior guidance given by management indicated an FDA meeting would take place prior to filing the BLA by Q3 2018. However, in the last update call CEO Macaluso did say “We’re working to file our BLA, it’s a priority. And we’re looking to get it filed as quickly as possible.” This meeting must have just happened and seems to be 4-6 months ahead of schedule. The FDA meeting so soon means the company is much further along on the BLA than originally thought.

Licensing Deal: In my opinion for the company to accelerate plans so quickly means that a licensing deal must be in hand or imminent. On the Dec 14 th conference call Macaluso said “So we have slowed down the BLA processing a little bit based on guidance from Locustwalk and their suspicion that pharma might want to do the filing themselves.” On the next call in March 2018 Macaluso said “We will try to complete that trial about the same time we’re ready to file our BLA.” Things appear to be coming together in rapid fashion. On March 26 the company announced preliminary results of the AP-007 trial that was supposed to come out around the same time they file the BLA. If the BLA is right around the corner then so is a licensing deal because the BLA would contain input from the licensee regarding labeling, Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls. Macaluso used this exact language in the press release yesterday!

conference call Macaluso said “So we have slowed down the BLA processing a little bit based on guidance from Locustwalk and their suspicion that pharma might want to do the filing themselves.” On the next call in March 2018 Macaluso said “We will try to complete that trial about the same time we’re ready to file our BLA.” Things appear to be coming together in rapid fashion. On March 26 the company announced preliminary results of the AP-007 trial that was supposed to come out around the same time they file the BLA. If the BLA is right around the corner then so is a licensing deal because the BLA would contain input from the licensee regarding labeling, Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls. Macaluso used this exact language in the press release yesterday! Clinical Trial Results: If the BLA is almost here the company must have the balance of the data from the AP-007 trial. The company said “a more detailed analysis of this follow up study will be presented in a peer-reviewed publication.” Just yesterday the company announce an article in Nature that touted the drug as the answer for severe osteoarthritis. This defacto endorsement throws a major cog in the argument of the shorts claiming the drug is no better than saline. When the peer-reviewed publication is announced it’s likely that discussion will center around use of Ampion TM as the standard of care (SOC). It will also ignite discussions surrounding the 21 st century cures act passed by Congress that allows an expedited option for certain eligible biologics. Ampion TM is the poster child of this act and fits the definition like a glove. Macaluso quoted “the extension also has another purpose. I want to touch on for just a second disease modification. Not symptom reduction, but disease modification.” Disease modification is the key word that links Ampion TM to 21 st centuries cures act and the new SOC in Osteoarthritis of the Knee (NYSE:OAK). Serious political pressure could help this move through the regulatory process. The significant is that AMPE could technically go it alone on the drug development if this becomes a first line therapy because every surgeon would be required to dose the patients before being allowed to perform surgery.

as the standard of care (SOC). It will also ignite discussions surrounding the 21 century cures act passed by Congress that allows an expedited option for certain eligible biologics. Ampion is the poster child of this act and fits the definition like a glove. Macaluso quoted “the extension also has another purpose. I want to touch on for just a second disease modification. Not symptom reduction, but disease modification.” Disease modification is the key word that links Ampion to 21 centuries cures act and the new SOC in Osteoarthritis of the Knee (NYSE:OAK). Serious political pressure could help this move through the regulatory process. The significant is that AMPE could technically go it alone on the drug development if this becomes a first line therapy because every surgeon would be required to dose the patients before being allowed to perform surgery. Valuation Report: an independent research report was commissioned and Macaluso indicated it showed a valuation of “many multiples of our current market cap.” He went on to say we are talking about “a multi-billion dollar a year business, with just OA of the knee. What about OA of the hand? Of the hip? The neck? The back? Tennis elbow? Carpel tunnel?” The point of this was a hint that peak sales is 2 billion +. With 12 years of exclusivity on a BLA filing. That is at least $24 Billion over the lifetime of the drug. This valuation comes from an independent research report. Using a rule of thumb biotechs have a tendency to be valued at 3 times peak sales. A $6 Billion valuation is a big disconnect from the current market capitalization of $300 million but it makes sense give the large short position. Since it is done this valuation report could come out once an offer or licensing deal is presented. The company will need this report as justification for any bid they accept or reject in the coming future.

Balance Sheet Strength: AMPE seems determined to shore up its balance sheet through a debt deal or a licensing deal. If a licensing deal isn’t done soon then it’s realistic the company will do a debt deal to shore up its balance sheet in preparation for a buyout. A number of $100 million was mentioned in a conference call seems like a reasonable start for a go it alone strategy.

Buyout: this is an extremely well telegraphed buyout. The have worked months to get confidentiality agreements signed as they are a prerequisite for negotiations. At last count, Macaluso indicated he had upwards of 30 meetings with pharma and that “negotiations were ongoing.” Given the recent meeting with the FDA it’s very likely that the candidate or candidates pushed to hear how the FDA was going to structure the filing before they sign any definitive agreements with the company. Now that the FDA meeting is behind them it very possible that a buyout could happen at any moment. The likely suitors appear to be JNJ, MRK, SNY and PFE. JNJ and PFE were some of the top companies sued for their involvement in the distribution of opioid. Merck is committed to OAK but their drug Sprifermin, only works on healthy subjects, and does nothing to ease the pain of people. SNY has a rheumatoid arthritis drug and may want to expand its pipeline into osteoarthritis.

Opioid Epidemic: Congress seems focused on quelling the opioid epidemic. AmpionTM has tremendous potential to stop or curb the opiate epidemic in its tracks. Last month Congress added $3.3 billion in funding to address the opioid epidemic. More testimony is happening in Congress now. As news of this drugs potential spreads, Congress might want to talk to the company to learn more about its healing benefits and how use of it could save taxpayers billions.

Investment Summary

Based on structural reasons like option expiration and the large naked short position there are many catalysts that could drive the stock higher in the coming week. The only real hope for shorts to keep the price down is reliant upon more short news articles accompanied by more naked short selling. Since this company is the most hated stock on wall street investors need to do some soul searching before they make an investment decision and see if this is the biggest contrarian play of the year or simply a suckers bet. There are some core fundamental reasons that act as a put underneath the stock and stack the deck near term and long term in favor of a bull run. A licensing deal seems to be the logical stepping stone to a buyout as it would boost the stock price and allow for a Dutch Auction to take place among suitors. Any strengthening of the balance sheet takes the wind out of the shorts sail that dilution is coming. The stock is undervalued on many metrics and any positive catalyst like the earlier than expected meeting with the FDA could spark a short covering rally. Any peer reviewed articles that come out could capture the minds of the doctors and lead to a first line therapy designation. AMPE has some amazing technology with the potential to reduce TKR surgeries by 50% and quell the opioid epidemic. The drug has proven in clinical trials to grow cartilage and the truth is none of us know the real limitations of the potential uses which makes this an ideal platform technology. The risk reward profile is favorable with limited downside and the upside of a buyout. Investor with a long term or short term time horizon should buy this incredibly undervalued biotech.







Disclosure: I am/we are long AMPE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.