Facebook: Should I Stay Or Should I Go

It's too early to say how Facebook will be affected by new regulations and guidelines.

Should I stay or should I go now?

If I go, there will be trouble

And if I stay it will be double

So come on and let me know

Should I Stay or Should I Go - The Clash

The main reason why Facebook (FB) has the best business model in the world is this: Facebook is a media company, in which its users provide it with free content, and then Facebook charges advertisers for exposure to this content.

Imagine a Hollywood studio's cost for making a film is zero. When people go to a movie theater to see this film, proceeds are 100% profit for the studio.

But, in reality, this is not just Facebook's business model, it's the model of all social media platforms. Users provide content (make the movie), and the host platform makes money from this content. However, since this is a new business model, or a new form of media, new rules have to be established.

When a movie studio makes a movie, it charges viewers (users) a ticket and has no further expectations from the viewer. In the case of social media platforms, the social media platform (AKA studio) has reciprocal expectations from the user for the use of the platform, because users do not get charged.

Instead of actual money, users provide information to social platforms like Facebook, that advertisers pay for. The question is, what type of information should be provided and what are the limits.

And the truth is, Facebook is not permitted to make this decision. This is for the legislators to decide, not Facebook. Imagine, for example, if it was up to manufacturers to decide guidelines for children's toys. As much as all manufacturers want their toys to be safe, nevertheless these guidelines cannot be up to toy manufactures to decide.

In a similar fashion, it cannot be up to Facebook to decide how user information is used, or what kind of user information can be provided to advertisers.

Up to now, there were no limitations as to how user information was used. Yes, Facebook tries its best to prevent unauthorized use of data. However, it will never be able to prevent itself from overdoing it in the face of profits. As such, someone has to decide for them.

As I said in my previous article (please consider: Facebook: The European GDPR Regulation Problem), it is a given that Facebook and other social platforms will be limited by legislators. The only question is to what degree. And while it's still too early to tell, we do have some hints.

For one thing, we know that Facebook has said users will be permitted to opt out some of their information, so that it will not be available to advertisers. This makes less information available to advertisers.

Facebook also said that there will always be a free version of Facebook, meaning there will be a subscription version in the future with no advertising. While I do think many people will subscribe, it will be very hard for Facebook to replicate advertising growth in a subscription model.

We also know Facebook will set up special committees to decide what kind of political advertising will be permitted. Besides that, less advertising dollars will see the light of day in the future for political campaigns, the company will also face considerable administrative costs.

In addition, while we do not yet know what kind of restrictions on user data will be enforced by U.S. legislators, we do know there will be restrictions. In fact, Facebook and the U.S. Congress have said that European GDPR guidelines are the roadmap for the future. And, as I said, the Europeans are far ahead of the U.S. and many other countries in this regard.

Targeted advertising will become less targeted

We all know what smart bombs are. They are laser-guided munitions that drop with pinpoint accuracy. With the information users have been providing to advertisers, companies can accurately conduct their ad campaigns with better results and with less cost.

But if less information becomes available, then targeted advertising becomes less effective. It's true that advertisers will still use Facebook and other social platforms. And it is true that they have nowhere to go. But that is the current judgement based on what we know so far. We do not know for example if traditional, less targeted advertising, rises from the ashes once more.

We also do now know how much advertising revenue Facebook will lose with new regulations. Goldman Sachs thinks Facebook's revenues could be reduced by 7% or $2.8B when GDPR comes into effect. However, please note, this is in Europe alone. If similar guidelines are adopted in the U.S. (a sure bet, I say), then revenue will decrease by leaps and bounds.

And, all this talk about user information and regulations also applies to other social media platforms, including but not limited to Snap (SNAP), Twitter (TWTR) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

A very interesting divergence happened on Thursday

On Thursday, while the entire market was up, both Facebook and Twitter were down by about 1,5%. Call it coincidence, however, my hunch is that the market is becoming more and more suspicious of social media stocks.

This despite the fact that analysts are still very bullish on the company. According to data from Yahoo, out of the 46 analysts who track the stock, 25 have a buy, and 17 a strong buy rating.

So, overall analysts have not caved in. And, to be honest, I still think it's too early to be bearish on the stock until we get more clarity on how Facebook and other companies will be regulated, on how user data will be used, and how much user data will advertisers be permitted to use.

And, while all this might mean lower revenue for Facebook, in reality, we don't know how much. Because, in all honesty, we just don't know how the new advertising terrain will evolve.

But, in the meantime, even assuming we call a false alarm, chances are Facebook's stock might underperform, or even correct by much over the next several months. Investor fatigue sometimes is a reason for stocks to correct during periods of doubt, even if there is nothing wrong with a company.

So, it would be wise to follow what the charts tell us. Because while Facebook seems a decent buy at current levels according to analysts, the trend will be the ultimate judge of what investors think.

Bottom line

It's still too early to tell how the new social landscape will form. It's also too early to know if Facebook takes a revenue hit. It might take several months until we get clarity, and several quarters to know if Facebook's revenue and profits will be impacted.

While Facebook is still on the buy list of most analysts, follow the trend, because most analysts are backwards-looking and, in many cases, upgrade their targets after stocks move.

Thursday's divergence in my book was a heads-up for investors who have Facebook. It might not mean anything, but it might also mean the stock will underperform of even continue to correct from current levels.

As such, it's very difficult to make a call on the short-term direction for Facebook's stocks. The fundamentals say buy, but the market seems hesitant.

Should you stay or should you go? Follow the charts is my advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.