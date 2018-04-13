Southwest Georgia Financial: The Case Depends On Geographic Growth

The company has experienced decent earnings growth over the last few years largely associated with its expansion into new markets.

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:SGB) is a small bank holding company based in Moultrie, Georgia. The company has a relatively modest valuation relative to the community banking universe despite having a number of positive operating attributes such as a somewhat higher proportion of non-interest bearing deposits than typical community banks, loan demand outpacing deposit growth, stable brokerage, insurance, and trust businesses, and a recent record of successful geographic expansion.

We believe the company offers long-term investors an attractive appreciation opportunity as the company continues on its recent course of incremental expansion and growth, especially in light of its modest valuation. We project forward earnings per share in the range of $1.90-2.00 taking into account ongoing incremental growth in net interest income and the company's ancillary businesses, including brokerage, insurance, and trust services, with a slight upside bias. The company has the opportunity, for example, to improve service charge yield on deposit accounts, which has been declining for some time, which could contribute materially to earnings.

Our projection implies a forward price-to-earnings ratio on the current market price of a relatively modest 10, somewhat below the company's historic average price-to-earnings ratio closer to 12.5. In addition, based on both earnings projections and other valuation metrics, we arrive at a year ahead valuation for the shares of between $24.00 and $27.00, a premium of 19-28% over the recent market price.

However, the most compelling argument for considering the company's shares is the potential for growth through geographic expansion. The company embarked on growth in its branch network by expanding into larger adjacent population centers in 2010, taking a measured approach to growth. The results so far have been encouraging, and the potential for ongoing expansion represents the company's best opportunity for above average earnings growth over the long term.

We don't consider the company significantly undervalued - certainly not as undervalued as other community banks we have reviewed, but we do believe there is a sufficiently strong case based on relative valuation and growth potential for investors with a long time horizon to consider the long-term growth potential of Southern Georgia Financial.

Company Overview

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Moultrie, Georgia, and the parent of the Southwest Georgia Bank. Moultrie is about 65 miles northeast of Tallahassee, the neatest large metropolitan area, and slightly further from the population centers to the north in Columbus and Macon. Southwest Georgia Bank was founded as Moultrie National Bank in 1928 and largely remained a local community bank in its core community for much of the century with minor expansion through acquisitions and new branches in its core market. In 2010, the company began expanding geographically by opening loan production offices and subsequently full-service bank branches in Valdosta, Georgia, and then the Tifton, Georgia, market in 2016. The company currently has seven branch locations in south central Georgia.

The company also offers brokerage, insurance, and trust services which provide an additional source of non-interest income complementary to the core banking operations.

Source: Google Maps

The full-service branch in Tifton, towards the center of the map at the top, was opened in 2018 and does not appear on this graphic.

The company's geographic area was originally primarily rural and remains so to a large degree although the expansion into larger adjacent markets such as Tifton and Valdosta (which has a population of 56,500) has diversified the mix of economic activity provided opportunities to better diversify the company's loan portfolio. The company is not located immediately adjacent to any significant urban areas although the company's geographic growth has moved its locations closer to larger population centers in Albany (to the northwest) and Macon (to the north), both also located in Georgia.

Deposits

Southwest Georgia Financial's deposit base is slightly atypical for a local community bank in that 30% of the bank's total deposits reside in non-interest bearing accounts. The proportion is slightly higher than the typical range of community bank deposits in non-interest bearing accounts of 10-25%, depending on the specific market dynamics in a geographic region. The slightly higher proportion of non-interest bearing deposits provides a partial cushion against falling interest rates or a flattening yield curve. The higher proportion of non-interest bearing deposits is, on our view, an attractive feature but is somewhat offset by the nature of the company's core investment earning asset portfolio, which we discuss later in this article.

Investment and Loan Portfolio

The company's investment securities portfolio consists almost entirely of securities issued by government agencies which is typical for a community bank. The average remaining term to maturity or repricing of the investment securities portfolio, however, is heavily weighted towards the long end of the maturity spectrum. Interestingly, though, the company's allocation of core interest earning assets to investment securities has declined over the last few years as new markets have opened additional opportunities to originate loans versus investing excess deposits in investment securities, as reflected by the following table:

Source: Southwest Georgia Financial

The growth in the proportion of loans to total core interest earning assets is notable, given the growth in deposits over the same period of time indicating the opportunity for growing loans exceeds the opportunity for gathering deposits as the company has expanded into new markets. The decline in the proportion of core interest earning assets dedicated to investment securities is significant since it illustrates the growing opportunities for the bank's loan operations as well as the related opportunity to drive net interest growth by replacing lower yielding investment securities with higher yielding loans.

The company's loan portfolio is relatively evenly balanced between residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate mortgages, and agricultural and commercial loans. The company's modest allocation to construction and land development loans, at 6.7%, is roughly in line with the typical community bank and doesn't represent a disproportionate risk. The company does not separate agricultural loans from total commercial loans, but, given the rural market in which the company operates and the allocation to real estate loans on farmland, it's likely a reasonably large proportion of the company's commercial loan portfolio is represented by agricultural operations.

Source: Southwest Georgia Financial

The loan portfolio quality has been relatively strong over the last several years. The growth in non-accruing loans, which is only 0.5% of total loans, in the last year was largely offset by a decline in past due loans. The total of non-accruing and past due loans, at $4.2 million is modest at 1.2% of total loans.

Investment and Loan Repricing

The previously mentioned concentration in longer dated securities from a maturity and repricing standpoint stands out as a concern although this concern is partially mitigated by the slightly larger than average proportion of deposits in non-interest bearing accounts. The non-interest bearing accounts provide a base where a certain cross-section of investments will be profitable, even in a rising rate environment, regardless of short-term changes in interest rates. In addition, the longer dated investment securities represent only a portion of non-interest bearing deposits - around 42% - providing the company with additional net interest margin opportunities beyond the slow repricing of the investment securities portfolio.

Source: Southwest Georgia Financial and Proprietary Calculations

On the loan portfolio side, Southwest Georgia Financial, like most small banks, does not provide extensive disclosures in its financial statements about asset repricing beyond investment securities. It's therefore necessary to go to the financial information available from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) to better evaluate the company's exposure to interest rate risk when it comes to the loan portfolio.

In this case, the loan portfolio composition proves somewhat more favorable than the investment securities portfolio in terms of loan maturities and repricing in the event rates rise in the future. In contrast to the company's investment securities portfolio, nearly 40% of the company's loan portfolio matures or reprices within the next three years. In addition, more than a third matures or reprices within the next five years. The extended tail of maturities and repricings - those loans that extend beyond five years - represent a third of the loan portfolio.

Source: Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council

The consolidated portfolio maturity and repricing schedule is reflected in the following chart:

Source: Proprietary Calculations

In this case, the company's consolidated portfolio is somewhat longer dated and therefore more exposed to changes in interest rates than some other community banks which we've discussed in prior articles. The proportion of investment securities and loans which mature or reprice within the next three years is just over a third of the total portfolio. However, of greater concern is the quarter of the loan portfolio that reprices in three to five years and the 39.8% which matures or reprices after five years. The larger tail - loans and securities with maturities or repricings more than five years away - exceeds the company's non-interest bearing deposits by just under $30 million, further exposing the company the changing interest rates and/or a flattening yield curve. The potential for repricing of deposits and long-term debt, which we discuss briefly in a moment, presents a risk to net interest margins in the years ahead.

We therefore believe the company's exposure to net interest margin compression as a result of rising interest rates and somewhat limited opportunities to adjust pricing on existing core interest earnings assets is larger than we'd prefer to see and justifies a certain discount to the company's share price. The higher-than-usual proportion of deposits in non-interest bearing accounts slightly offsets this concern, but this benefit is overwhelmed by the proportion of core interest-earning assets in longer-dated instruments. We consider the portfolio mix a slight drawback for the company.

Debt

Southwest Georgia Financial's long-term debt consists entirely of fixed rate advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB). The company in the past benefited from declining interest rates as earlier FHLB advances were refinanced with new advances at lower rates, reducing interest expense and benefiting new interest income. However, this trend has reversed, and the company's most recent advances have been at higher rates than the advances being replaced in the long-term debt category. We believe rising rates will continue to pinch the company's net interest margin as other low-cost advances are refinanced into new advances, especially considering the company has limited compelling financial opportunities to reduce its reliance on FHLB advances beyond reducing its investment securities portfolio.

We don't believe the increasing interest rates on FHLB advances represent a significant immediate threat to the bank's net interest margins but warrant ongoing attention. The approach the bank ultimately may take to manage this forward interest rate risk is a consideration with respect to our earnings projections.

Insider Ownership

The board of directors and executive officers of the company hold a significant 360,551 shares of the company's common stock, or 14.2%, per the company's most recent proxy statement. In addition, the company's employee stock ownership plan holds 262,204 shares, or 10.3% of the company's outstanding shares, although around 85,000 of these shares are allocated to the directors and executive officers and are included in the earlier figure. Regardless, the company has significant employee and insider ownership.

Interesting, as an aside, the company is also sponsoring a drawing this year of two $500 prizes for shareholders attending its annual meeting, which has little to do with the bank itself but is the first time we've seen something along these lines from a community bank.

Corporate Income Tax Reform

Southwest Georgia Financial will benefit from the recently enacted changes to corporate income tax rates. However, the impact of lower corporate tax rates for the company is muted by the relatively high proportion of net income already derived from tax exempt sources. The company's effective tax rate for 2016 was already only 22.2% (versus the applicable statutory rate of 34%), while the adjusted income tax rate for 2017, assuming no charges associated with the change in tax law, is estimated as 22.1%.

Our estimate for the probable effective income tax rate for the current year, based on the limited income tax disclosures available from the company, is within a range of 12.5%-14.0%. However, estimating the forward effective income tax rate is reliant, in part, on estimating the effective state income tax rate after adjusting for deductions related to federal income tax. The company does not provide very much detail with respect to the state income tax impact on overall income taxes, so we have relied on more comprehensive disclosures available from other institutions to estimate this impact on the company.

We have used this range of projected effective income tax rates in developing our forward earnings projections for the company.

Agricultural and Farmland Loans

A consideration for the bank, especially given its likely concentration of agricultural and farmland lending in the loan portfolio, is the potential impact of volatility in commodity prices on loan quality. The recent speculation that agricultural products may be a key category subject to retaliatory sanctions by China in the event of a trade conflict adds to concerns about agricultural commodity prices.

However, the majority of agricultural revenues in the company's market areas are derived from commodities which are relatively resistant to tariff risks - specifically cotton, peanuts, and poultry, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Nonetheless, regardless of potential tariff considerations, the strength of the cotton and peanut commodities markets is a key factor when considering the risks associated with the bank's loan portfolio. Indeed, delinquency rates at commercial banks for agricultural and farmland loans have been on a modest uptrend over the last two years as average farm incomes have fallen although they remain well below the peak levels realized in the last recession.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

Cotton and peanut prices are in general relatively stable over time but are both subject to occasional volatility, and, sometimes, this volatility can be extreme with prices sometimes rising or falling by 25% from period to period.

Source: Index Mundi

However, current commodity prices for cotton and peanuts are presently within their historical price bands. In fact, while cotton has recently trended towards the upper end of the 10-year and 25-year average price, peanuts are trending towards the bottom of the historical average price, as reflected in the following 10-year and 25-year price charts:

Source: Index Mundi

Source: Index Mundi

Indeed, cotton exports were exceptionally strong in the 2015/2016 period in part due to production issues in India, another leading grower and exporter of cotton. The limited geographic production of cotton, combined with the fungible quality of the material on global markets, also means that lost exports due to tariffs in one market will likely be largely offset by increasing exports to other markets as the source and destination of cotton exports shifts around the world.

It's also notable that even when cotton prices declined in the 2014/2015 time frame, Southwest Georgia Financial did not experience any significant performance issues with respect to agricultural and farmland loans although, granted, the decline was relatively short in duration. A persistent decline in commodity prices for either cotton or peanuts would have the potential to materially impact the bank's overall loan portfolio quality and performance, but our view is that the risks associated with a price shock in either key commodity are relatively small.

Poultry, on the other hand, may be an exception although less due to the potential impact of Chinese tariffs than the outcome of negotiations regarding the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The U.S. exports more than $1 billion in poultry products to Mexico annually (as well as additional exports around the world) and prices have fallen significantly during past trade disruptions. A disruption associated with conflicts over NAFTA, however, would be particularly problematic because of the relative volume of chicken products exported to Mexico versus the rest of the world.

It's difficult to quantify the risk ultimately associated with the outcome of NAFTA negotiations and the currently fraught relationship between the U.S. and Mexico. The risks may be especially difficult to assess for Southwest Georgia since, while the majority of poultry production in the company's market area is limited to Colquitt County, this is also the county in which the company is based, which suggests the potential of deep and longstanding relationships with local producers.

We're therefore somewhat cautious on the commodity aspect of the company's loan portfolio for these reasons, with the risks associated with a meaningful exposure to poultry production in particular partially offset by the increasing geographic diversification of the company's loan portfolio, the company's prior limited loan loss experience, and its significant ability to absorb potential losses associated with a defined segment of the loan portfolio. The risks surrounding commodity prices with respect to the bank warrant attention as events develop but are not at this time so significant as to dissuade us from a position in the company.

Expansion Potential

Southwest Georgia Financial largely remained a local community bank focused on its core market for the better part of a century. In 2010, the company expanded into the Valdosta market, located southeast of Moultrie along the I-75 corridor. In 2016, the company expanded to the northeast into the Tifton market, also along the I-75 corridor, by opening a loan production office and, in 2018, a full-serve banking branch. The company has expressed continued interest in geographic expansion, and this may well represent the strongest long-term argument for considering an investment in the company.

The company clearly has opportunities, especially in light of the successes achieved in the Tifton and Valdosta expansions. The next step, however, is not clear, and management hasn't commented on markets it may be considering for the future other than commenting that future expansion will occur at a similar measured pace, suggesting the next expansion move may still be a few years away.

We've speculated - really, thrown the dice - and concluded that the company's most likely future expansion market would be either adjacent Albany, Cordele, or Douglas. Albany is the largest city in the immediate region - nearly half again as large as Valdosta - and close to the company's base in Moultrie. Cordele, a smaller community more similar in size to Moultrie and Tifton (though smaller than both) would continue the company's expansion along the I-75 corridor to the north towards the population center of Macon. Douglas, which is similar to Cordele, would reflect an eastern expansion but is a more rural market comparable to the company's other rural areas.

We're more likely to be wrong than right about the company's next community, but we have found it interesting that the company chose to go to Tifton and Valdosta rather than the larger and more proximate Albany, suggesting that the company saw better opportunities in these smaller and more distant communities. The rationale for such a decision isn't entirely clear - larger competitors, more difficult marketing environment, or many more potential factors, but it's worth noting that the competitors in the Valdosta market are not substantially different from those located in the Albany market.

Ultimately, though, the company's geographic growth strategy likely incorporates a view of moving towards larger population centers over time. The company could continue to expand up the I-75 corridor into the Macon market or move west through Albany towards Columbus on the Alabama border. A less likely possibility is growth to the south towards Tallahassee, though this would require operating in another state in addition to bypassing the Thomasville market, the largest population center between Moultrie and Tallahassee, which has a strong local market community bank presence that may present more difficult competitive challenges than the other options. The Columbia, Macon, and Tallahassee markets are all far larger than any of the company's existing or potential near future markets and could set the company on a trajectory to become a small regional bank. A move in this direction, we suspect, is a decade or more away, but the potential for accelerating geographic growth could provide a basis for the market to reevaluate the company's growth potential and valuation.

The relative sizes of the company's existing and potential markets are reflected in the following table:

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

The following map presents our highly speculative view of how the company may expand in the future with the view of approaching larger population centers.

Source: Proprietary Graphic

The red dots indicate the company's current core markets, while the green dots indicate those we speculate to be the next most likely expansion markets for the company. The red arrows show proximity of development towards the urban centers of Columbus and Macon north of the company's current market region.

We believe the company's potential for ongoing geographic expansion is perhaps the most compelling argument for considering the company's shares. The company's ongoing growth in its current markets provides a foundation for incremental growth, but the potential growth opportunities associated with geographic will be key to propelling long-term shareholder returns in excess of those available solely from incremental local growth.

Earnings Projections

We developed our forward earnings estimates based on a variety of scenarios which adjust various factors in the income statement. Southwest Georgia Financial is similar to many community banks in providing non-banking services, such as brokerage, insurance, and trust services in addition to traditional banking services, and we have projected results for these businesses detailed for each segment.

The company has also experienced rather consistent erosion in its revenues from fee and service charges on deposit accounts despite ongoing growth in the deposit base. The yield on deposits for this line item has declined by around 10% per year for the last couple years. In our estimates, we have assumed a continuation of this trend while noting that, if the company were above to reverse these results, it could add significantly to the company's earnings per share.

The company's trust services revenues have been stable or marginally growing over time with the exception of 2016 when trust revenues fell roughly 12%. We've projected continued incremental growth in the trust business at roughly the historical rate ignoring the unusual decline in the prior year.

Insurance services revenues have proven highly stable over time increasing roughly $50,000 per year over the last several years with a slightly better performance in one year. We have continued this consistent trend in our projections for insurance services revenues.

Brokerage services revenues have been volatile over the last several years within a range of $320,000 to $420,000 per year. We've projected average brokerage revenues going forward in the range of $385,000, slightly above the range average but consistent with the recent trend.

However, while projecting future results in these types of businesses is inherently fraught, it's also worth noting that variability in these businesses doesn't have that significant an impact on earnings per share. The annual cumulative impact from growth in these businesses, depending on the assumptions used, ranges between $20,000 and $100,000 assuming no significant declines, which equates to, at most, a variation of $0.04 +/- in earnings per share. A steep decline in one of the businesses wouldn't exceed an impact of $0.10 in earnings per share in our projections, which we consider relatively minor and insufficient to warrant signification additional attention.

In regard to earnings, in 2017, the company reported earnings per share of $1.49, including the impact of one-time charges related to changes in corporate income tax laws. The company would have earned $1.66 per share absent the impact of the changes in corporate income taxes.

We first estimated the company's earnings for the prior year (2017) assuming that the new 21% corporate income tax rate had been in effect for the full year, which resulted in an adjusted earnings per share value of $1.86.

We then projected the company's earnings per share on a forward basis (i.e., for 2018) based on a range of estimates for growth in net interest income, the performance of the ancillary businesses (as discussed above), and the range of projected effective income tax rates for the year. The result was a projected range of earnings per share for the current year of $1.75 to $2.05.

The range is rather significant although the lower end is biased towards a worst case scenario - rising net interest income offset by higher provisions for loan losses, modest results from ancillary businesses, and a significant drop in mortgage services fees and gains associated with the sale of investment securities. We believe such a confluence of events is unlikely - or at least less likely than at least continued moderate growth, so our most probable range of forward earnings per share for the company is $1.90 to $2.00.

Valuation

We approached our valuation of Southwest Georgia Financial from several perspectives, primarily based on historical versus forward price-to-earnings multiples as well as comparisons to peer community banks on multiples of earnings and tangible book values. In lieu of excessive tables on the valuation approach, we will summarize our results.

The valuation estimate developed using the company's historic price-to-earnings ratio is reflected in the following table:

Source: Proprietary Calculations

We used this analysis as a basis for evaluating the results of other approaches, including multiples of tangible book value and comparisons with peer institutions, which confirmed the above valuation and developed an overall probable range of year end values for the shares of $24.00-$27.00. In our view, the upper end of this range is somewhat dependent on the company's ongoing geographic growth assuming that somewhat higher multiples would be awarded to the company based on the higher long-term growth prospects versus growth restricted to the company's current markets.

Still, even at the higher end of the range, the valuation is rather modest in comparison with the company's prior growth in earnings per share from year to year. It's worth noting that substantially all of this growth originated from increases in net interest margin rather than from gains from sales of loans or securities, deduced provisions for loan losses, and other more discretionary and volatile factors.

Acquisition

A final factor to consider for all local community banks is the potential for an acquisition of the company by a competitor.

We consider an acquisition of Southwest Georgia Financial unlikely on average for a few reasons. First, the company is not in a particularly attractive core market from an acquirer perspective, given the smaller communities and lack of exposure to larger urban areas. Second, the valuation of the company is such that, while modest, it doesn't present a compelling opportunity for a potential acquirer to purchase the business for at a premium that would make sense, given the company's geographic market area. Third, insiders (and employees through the employee stock ownership plan) hold a significant percentage of the company's shares which would increase the necessity for any acquisition agreement to be negotiated with the company. Finally, the company's management has in the past commented on acquisitions, though more so with respect to the company considering an acquisition of another institution, in such a way that appears to discourage an acquisition of the company. We therefore don't ascribe any significant valuation benefit to a potential acquisition of the company.

Conclusion

Southwest Georgia Financial is an interesting community bank with several positive features, including:

a decent proportion of non-interest bearing deposits;

ongoing growth in the company's loan portfolio that exceeds growth in deposits;

non-interest income from brokerage, insurance, and trust business which provide stability to the bank's operations;

strong loan quality.

The company also has opportunities to boost results through improved operations. A focus on returning the non-interest income yield on deposit accounts to the 0.33% rate of only two years ago (versus the 0.26% yield from 2016), for example, would add approximately $300,000 to our non-interest income projections for the year ahead and increase earnings per share by as much as $0.12.

On the other hand, the company has some drawbacks, such as higher exposure to rising interest rates and compressing net interest margins in the intermediate term than other community banks we've covered in other articles. The associated risk of eroding net interest margins as rates continue to rise warrants a modest discount for the company's shares.

However, we believe the most interesting opportunity for the company - and the most compelling reason to hold the shares - is the potential for ongoing geographic growth over the coming years. The company has clearly demonstrated an ability to successfully grow its geographic footprint incrementally over time and drive operating results. We believe the company can continue to do so although this growth will likely come over an extended period of time with the company entering a new geographic market every 4 to 6 years.

On balance, our valuation estimate of $24.00-$27.00, with a slight bias towards the lower end of the range, suggests the company is only moderately undervalued at the current market price though it does suggest there is a meaningful margin of safety. The implied potential return of 14%-28% over the next 12-18 months is just high enough to warrant ongoing consideration. However, we note that the upper end of that valuation range is dependent on the company's continued emphasis on growth, especially geographic growth, since the current forward earnings yield of 10% is rather modest and, in the event the valuation does rise, this yield will fall.

Southwest Georgia Financial does not offer the significant undervaluation relative to intrinsic value which we typically seek in community banks for our portfolios, but the company may well offer low double-digit long-term returns with relatively few downside risks if it continues to successfully execute on its geographic expansion.

Author's Note: Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has a market capitalization of around $55 million as of the writing of the article and tends to be rather thinly traded as is the case with many small local community banks. We advise actively using limit orders to acquire the shares to control price as well as recognizing that liquidating positions in such companies may be difficult under certain circumstances. The liquidity risks are inherent to investments in such companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.