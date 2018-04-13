Noble Corp.: Takeaway From The Last Fleet Status

Noble is a stock in the process of slowly bottoming out and should be accumulated on any weakness below $4.

Noble Paul Romano has been extended from early April 2018 to mid June 2018 at a day rate of $115,000.

Noble Corp.'s complete fleet analysis and fleet status as of April 12, 2018. Noble's contract backlog totaled approximately ~$2.82 billion as of April 12, 2018.

Image: Drillship Noble Paul Romano semisub.

Business Thesis

Noble Corp. (NE) performed reasonably well in this struggling environment if we judge by the dollar level of firm contract backlog the company indicated last year and the potential "expectation" resulting from a surge in oil prices now above the $70 per barrel level.

Noble is a stock in the process of slowly bottoming out and should be accumulated on any weakness below $4.

Unfortunately, this new fleet status doesn't deliver the sharp confirmation that I was anticipating already in February, and it shows a concerning status quo hard to decipher. Consequently, the stock after experiencing a sharp positive momentum early January lost most of the gain when oil prices were not able to continue their impressive ascension.

The company's fleet status shows only a small contract extension this time, which is another slight disappointment that put to question any idea of a sharp recovery announced late last year maybe a bit precipitously? Are we facing a roadblock or is it a logical occurrence?

I think it is time to conclude that oil majors are still undecided and are not investing sufficiently in offshore exploration CapEx at the moment despite a favorable oil price environment. Do not interpret it wrong, there is a certain level of activity, but the process is taking much longer than I was anticipating.

It takes months to witness an offshore drilling recovery, and I believe we will see an increase in activity during the second half of 2018.

Complete Fleet Analysis and Fleet Status as of April 12, 2018.

1. Class: Drillships

2. Class: Semi-Submersibles

# Name Spec. K feet Contract End Current Day rate $ k Location 1 Noble Paul Romano 1981/1998 6/25 Mid 6/18 115 [Hess (NYSE:HES)] US GoM 2 Noble Clyde Boudreaux 1987/2007 10k' Mid 5/18 Mid 5/18 - 1/19 (LOI) Shipyard Not disclosed [PTTEP] Myanmar

4. Class: Jack-Ups

Rigs available, ready-stacked or cold-stacked, idle.

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Jack-ups Noble Corp. 17 5 2 11 Cold-stacked - Idle - Not contracted 12 3 4 4 Total 29 8 6 15

Backlog Detail with Charts

Noble's contract backlog totaled approximately ~$2.82 billion as of April 12, 2018.





I estimated about $700-800 million in firm backlog for 2018, with an average of ~$220 million per quarter.

Note: This is an estimate only. The company is not providing the day rate of a few contracts, and the deal with Shell can vary notably on the plus side because I used only the floor day rate in my calculation. In some cases, NE can receive 15% bonus (Thus, use it with caution). A deduction has been applied for zero-day rate idle time especially for the Noble Gene House JU.

The Jack-up segment represents 38.1% of the total backlog.

Change noticed in FSR for April 2018

Noble Paul Romano : Early April 2018 to mid June 2018 at a dayrate of $115,000 (Extension)

: Early April 2018 to mid June 2018 at a dayrate of $115,000 (Extension) Noble Bully II - The standby period has been extended until 12/18 at now $230k/d from $200k/d

- The standby period has been extended until 12/18 at now $230k/d from $200k/d Noble Clyde Boudreaux Semisub will start its contract with PTTEP in 5/18 now.

will start its contract with PTTEP in 5/18 now. Noble Tom Prosser Jack-up starts its contract mid-April instead early April.

Conclusion

I like Noble for its versatile fleet, substantial backlog, and its stable balance sheet. I believe the company has enough strength left to "make it to the other side," but how difficult it has been and still is.

A few investors are considering the company's debt as a potential problem, and the company should reduce it whenever it is possible of course.

However, the debt is not a threat and is manageable mainly, especially with a very low CapEx for 2018 and beyond. Furthermore, Paragon Offshore filed a complaint against Noble Corp. on December 10, 2017. Let's discuss these two topics.

1 - Net debt

Net debt is about $3.4 billion as of December 31, 2017. Net Debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") is 6.7x - Yes, it is a little high, but it is still manageable. It means that based on the EBITDA ("TTM"), the company needs 6.7 years to repay its debt. A value below four is considered more adequate.

Five-year debt obligations

On December 31, 2017, aggregate principal repayments of total debt for the next five years and after that are as follows:

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 After that Total 250,000 201,695 167,766 208,675 125,661 3,150,000 4,1

Source: NE 10-K filing

In early 2018, Noble completed a $750 million senior guaranteed notes offering and a concurrent tender transaction. These critical financial initiatives reinforce Noble's strong liquidity position going forward by significantly reducing annual debt maturities over the next five years.

These transactions enabled Noble to reduce its aggregate debt maturing through 2022 to approximately $391 million.

Also, with the December 2017 extension of the company's credit facility, Noble now has borrowing capacity totaling $1.5 billion in January 2023. Also, the company retained $300 million of borrowing capacity under its previous credit facility resulting in total revolver capacity of $1.8 billion in January of 2020.

Total liquidity at December 31, 2017, was $2.5 billion, including cash and cash equivalents balance of $663 million. Adam C. Peakes said:

I view these transactions as highly successful steps for Noble. The debt issuance and tender transaction in combination with the credit facility extension significantly improved our go-forward liquidity position and expanded our financial flexibility.

2 - Paragon Offshore litigation

Another issue that could be concerning for some investors is pending litigation with Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ) about the spin-off. The complaint was filed on December 10, 2017.

The complaint was filed last week against Noble Corporation by the Paragon Litigation Trust in connection with the August 2014 spin-off by Noble of Paragon Offshore.

On February 22, 2018, Borr Drilling offered to acquire Paragon Offshore for $232.5 million, and I am not sure how it will affect the complaint above. Please read my preceding article about Borr Drilling and Paragon Offshore here.

On March 27, 2018, Borr Drilling closed the tender offer successfully.

Technical analysis (short-term)

NE is forming strong support between $3.50 (strong buy signal) and $4.50 (partial sell flag). The technical pattern forming now is called a descending channel pattern with a line resistance just below $4.50 in my opinion.

The descending channel pattern is a bearish formation that usually forms during a downtrend as a continuation pattern. The descending channel pattern is often followed by higher prices, but only after an upside penetration of the upper trend line, which is $4.50. If $4.50 is crossed successfully with higher volume, then I recommend accumulating at this level for a re-test potential of the $5.75 double top (strong sell flag).

