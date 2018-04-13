Rocky Mountain Equipment Is Improving Margins And Trades Cheaply On Earnings

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCQX:RCKXF)[TSX:RME] owns a large chain of agricultural dealerships selling the Case and New Holland products of CNH Industrial (CNHI). Rocky Mountain is headquartered in Alberta, and owns most of the Case/New Holland dealerships in that province. The company also sells a variety of short-line brands at its dealerships, which are agricultural implements sold by companies not large enough to justify their own chain of local dealerships. The company is based in Canada and reports in CAD, so all figures in this report are in that currency unless otherwise noted.

There are advantages and disadvantages to this business model. CNHI has a significantly smaller market share than John Deere (DE). John Deere’s market share has been estimated as high as 78% of the North American market, which provides them significant scale advantages. Selling the number one product in any industry has obvious advantages, as the product is likely to sell itself, at least to some degree, as the largest manufacturer can spend the most on R&D and advertising.

On the other hand, being the strong second has advantages to dealers as well. Case/New Holland has many fewer dealerships. That provides the dealerships it does have with a larger trading area, and less competition. After all, the main moat a dealership has is geographic, and the further it is to the nearest competitor the larger this moat becomes. Also, CNH has a $16 billion+ market capitalization, so their resources are still formidable.

Also, because CNH is less dominant, I believe it needs to offer its dealers better economic terms, because if they fail, the company won’t have a business left, whereas Deere has enough dealers that if some failed it probably wouldn’t lose much market share. That means that while Rocky Mountain has guaranteed a small amount of debt for its customers, it has not had to take on the burden of guaranteeing residuals on leases, which reduces its leverage to a downturn in equipment pricing, although given its large inventory that would still not be a beneficial turn of events.

Finally, Rocky Mountain is also able to sell the short line brands, which Deere dealers generally are less able to do. The short line manufacturers have to be even more generous with terms for dealerships, because they lack dedicated dealer space to move their products. In many cases, if large CNH dealer chains dropped a product (and replaced it with a competitor) that would significantly reduce the manufacturer's market share in that geography as the distribution would probably be hard to replace. Although I can’t prove it, I suspect that results in stronger margins on short line sales than on sales from the bigger brands.

Macro

The company is exposed to agricultural pricing. Farm income affects both the desire and ability of its customers to purchase new equipment. Farm income is of course strongly related to commodity prices. Statistics Canada publishes a farm products index, which I think is useful to watch as part of an investment here. I have reproduced it graphically below, as I believe that is easier to follow than a table.

Source: Statistics Canada Farm Product Price Index

I have included the total index as well as the crop only version, because I believe that crop farming is much more equipment intensive than livestock operations, and thus is more likely to affect demand for the company’s products. As you can see, there was a pretty material drop during 2016, which almost certainly affected their 2016 results, and likely bled into 2017 orders as well, although prices are improving again in 2017.

The company also publishes a graph showing farm cash receipts over time, and notes the significant increase over time. I believe there are a few reasons for this increase in farm incomes. One is that technology continues to advance, with everything from seed to machinery seeing significant improvements. The other is that farming is consolidating, with larger operators tending to earn higher incomes per acre because they invest more capital into their operations.

Source: Rocky Mountain Equipment Investor Presentation, Slide 17

Competitive Position Relative to CNH Dealer Peers

The company has a dominant position among CNH dealers in both Alberta and Manitoba. Dealer locations for them and their same-brand competitors can be found here. While there are a few small dealers left in both provinces, the company owns the majority of dealerships and there are no other large chains. It has a small presence in Saskatchewan, and there are two privately held chains of dealerships there that could be future acquisition targets for the company. This concentration of dealerships likely improves their competitive position, because even if someone wants to drive down the road a couple of hours to the next dealership, if it is owned by the same company you are unlikely to get significant competitive effects.

Rocky Mountain Dealership Locations, Source: Investor Presentation

You can see these effects in the map of their dealership locations above, where they have clusters in the farming areas of Alberta and Manitoba that bleed over into Saskatchewan, but no significant presence in that province otherwise. That provides them significant whitespace for acquisitions there.

The grouping of dealerships provides them with local scale advantages as well, and has allowed them to consolidate their presence to improve profitability. They have done this by merging their industrial dealership locations (also selling CNH brands) into their much larger agricultural locations, and by reducing the total number of locations. That led to a 19% reduction in the number of physical locations between April 2015 and December 2016, which has provided meaningful savings on the G&A line.

Product Mix

The company has a relatively large share of equipment sales, with only 14.8% of its 2017 revenue being from parts and services. This is a relatively low ratio for a heavy equipment dealership, and speaks to both the relatively low hours operated by many pieces of farm equipment, and the potential for farmers to do some of their own repair work. I think both of these are likely to swing the company’s way in the future, as bigger farmers and custom operators (those who do specific farm work like combining for hire) become a larger share of the market. Those operators are less likely to do their own repairs, in my opinion.

The other factor that has the potential to increase service revenue over time is their large used operation. Their MD&A talks about how even their used equipment sales generally include a trade-in component (presumably of even older machinery), which they then also sell. I suspect that means they sell a bigger assortment (with an older average age) than one might expect. Their inventory numbers support this assumption.

In 2016, they sold $410 MM of new equipment and $375 MM of used equipment. However, at the end of the year they had only $114 MM of new equipment inventory and $289 MM of used equipment inventory. Thus, they have a relatively significant investment in used equipment that they turn relatively slowly. It intuitively makes sense that used equipment would depreciate less quickly than new equipment, because a 2017 tractor goes from “new” to “last year’s model” by the end of the year, whereas a 2012 tractor is still ~5 years old.

The other major benefit to used equipment is that it likely produces more parts and service business. While farmers buying older equipment are probably more likely to service it themselves, used equipment is probably also more likely to have an emergency need for a part at a critical time, which improves their part sales, which are also a high margin business.

Margins and Margin Trend

The company had 14.5% gross margins in 2017, up slightly from 14.3% in 2016. The company was able to improve their net income margins, bringing more than 100% of the gross margin to the bottom line. I believe the primary cause of this exceptional operating leverage is the restructuring they have recently completed. Their net income margins were 1.15% of sales in 2015, but after reductions in SG&A and finance costs, they are now converting 2.38% of revenue to net income as of their 2017 full year results.

The restructuring has included consolidating multiple dealerships into one larger location. This reduces G&A expenses, while providing cross selling opportunities between their different lines. It has required some capital spending to expand buildings at the locations they are keeping, but it reduces their ongoing fixed cost base, so makes the business more sustainable over time.

One potential reason for relatively flat sales even though farm incomes have been strong is the significant increases in the cost of farm equipment. I have reproduced a data set from the Alberta Government for high horsepower tractors below, but combines and low horsepower tractors show a similar trend. Essentially, it appears that the equipment manufacturers used strong industry wide sales from 2012-2014 to justify raising prices, which has subsequently hurt demand.

Source: Alberta Agriculture and Forestry

There are a few reasons I think this will benefit the company in the long run, even though it probably hurts them in the short run with reduced sales now. The first reason is that more expensive new equipment improves the pricing on used equipment, which is important for them as they carry large amounts of inventory. The second reason is that high prices make it more likely for buyers of new equipment to shop around, which probably benefits the underdog somewhat, as the leader has more customers to lose. Finally, I suspect the large price increases of the last few years will probably abate as manufacturers have improved their margins and will be looking to rebuild their volumes. That combination of factors should improve the macro environment for the company over time.

The company has a reasonable amount of aged receivables, with impairments tracking and roughly equal to receivables more than 120 days overdue. Both impairments and aged receivables have been continually declining throughout the last two years. It seems likely that the continuing improvement in farm income supports this as a positive trend, helping their margins slightly.

Valuation

In my recent article on Cervus I used a 12.6X multiple, as that is a 25% discount to the valuation of the Canadian market as a whole. I will use that same multiple here, and the same methodology for calculating it. That is to say, I will take earnings, add back depreciation and amortization, and deduct capital spending.

Rocky Mountain has been spending roughly $5 MM a year on building new buildings for the last two years. Presumably, this was part of its initiative to consolidate its dealerships, and it makes sense that some of them would require larger spaces to handle the additional business. This is especially true in the cases where they closed industrial dealerships and now sell those products from pre-existing agricultural dealerships. They have also had material proceeds from selling the dealerships they no longer need, so I'm including the net capital spending in my owner's earnings analysis. This is capital spending minus disposal proceeds.

Source: Rocky Mountain Equipment Filings, Authors Analysis

The business is reasonably high quality, and has a decent moat, so I would suggest a 12.6X multiple of owner earnings is reasonable. That would equate to a high single digit return if the business results remain unchanged, which seems like a reasonable set of assumptions here. That equates to a market capitalization of $369 MM, which materially exceeds the $249 MM market capitalization at $12.51. That suggests an $18.54 CAD price target or $14.73 USD.

As a check, it is worth looking at the price to book ratio, which is currently 1.24X. This business isn’t very complicated, isn’t very subject to technological disruption, and depends heavily on real assets, all of which makes a P/B analysis relevant. At 1.24X, the book value of the company provides material downside protection at the current price.

Conclusion

Rocky Mountain Equipment appears to be a well run company with a reasonable business quality, and one that should earn acceptable returns on capital throughout the cycle. The company trades at a fair price, which is more than can be said for much of the market at present. The company also pays a well covered 3.7% yield, which provides a significant return stream even without continued income growth. The company would likely be able to take advantage of any weakness in the agricultural equipment market by purchasing additional dealerships. They have been very focused, acquiring only one brand of dealership in one geography. While that reduces diversification, it also reduces complexity, and reduces the number of total risks to the business.

