Energy Equities Poised To Outperform

A coalition of British, French and U.S. forces can strike out at Syria at any moment. Read; Here come the rockets. It would highly surprise me if it did not happen in the next month. I hope to comment on market implications as the situation develops. One thing is for sure; oil prices play a central role. Today, I wanted to give a quick perspective of oil prices. It seems to me the advancement Brent made from sub $30 to nearly $70 has been somewhat underappreciated by equity investors. We are at nearly the highest point in 5 years.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Over the same time the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) has declined with nearly 15%:

VDE data by YCharts

Strangely that ETF contains predominantly oil & gas related names. The table below shows the top 19. Admittedly, Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) take up a rather large portion.

Companies % Share in ETF Exxon Mobil Corp 21.76 Chevron Corp 14.42 Schlumberger Ltd 6.17 ConocoPhillips 4.57 EOG Resources Inc 3.98 Occidental Petroleum Corp 3.4 Halliburton Co 2.75 Valero Energy Corp 2.68 Phillips 66 2.66 Kinder Morgan Inc P 2.21 Marathon Petroleum Corp 2.12 Anadarko Petroleum Corp 2.12 Pioneer Natural Resources Co 1.96 Williams Companies Inc 1.56 Concho Resources Inc 1.52 ONEOK Inc 1.46 Devon Energy Corp 1.04 Noble Energy Inc 0.94

There are a few things that contributed to the run-up in oil and the declining stock:

Unusual OPEC discipline

Geo-political tension

Strong global economic momentum

Large speculative interest

Both Russia and Saudi-Arabia have been motivated to get oil prices to a higher level. Especially Saudi-Arabia which wants to take Aramco public (partially). Given it could potentially be a trillion dollar company it pays to maximize value.

For now the global economy is strong without major weak areas and high growth. Consequently demand for energy is strong. The graph below shows the number of speculative long positions has increased by a lot. At the same time the number of speculative shorts has strongly decreased.

Meanwhile the valuations of companies in the energy space are quite attractive. If we review the averages for the Vanguard Equity ETF as much becomes clear quickly:

Data: Morningstar

Even with Exxon, which has not been my favorite oil major, taking up such a large chunk of the ETF the price/cash flow multiple is below 10x. Price/book may seem high but keep in mind its a mix of energy companies not just E&P. I don't think energy companies are not as vulnerable as a long position in the commodity itself.

In the short term I'd expect oil to continue to advance, perhaps spurred by a Syria event, but spot prices could fall quickly if there is an economic disruption like any major economies starting to flag.

That's why I really prefer to have exposure to companies with oil & gas investments that will survive even if prices take a sharp turn for the worse but that are set to print money if prices remain elevated. A position in a solid energy related ETF can be fine but in The Black Swan Portfolio we hold several small cap names and one large cap with significant shale exposure. I've often reviewed Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) favorably and continue to like it but never initiated an position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.