Good News: The CBO Reports The Federal Government Deficit Will Be Larger Than First Thought And Go On For Decades

The governement deficit is the private sector surplus and while the private sector balance remains positive and grows the likelihood of a stock market crash or recession is low.

The CBO finds that higher deficits will lead to higher and faster GDP growth and employment.

The purpose of this report is to show the finding of the latest CBO about the Federal deficit is a good thing and should be celebrated. To produce this report an analysis of the national accounts will be used and a sectoral balance model constructed after the work of British economist Professor Wynne Godley.

First a quick review of the newly released Congressional Budget Office report.

CBO Report

The basic conclusions were:

1. "... potential and actual real GDP are projected to grow more quickly over the next few years ... because of recently enacted legislation ... Over the next decade, the unemployment rate is lower ..."

2. "CBO estimates that the 2018 deficit will total $804 billion, $139 billion more than the $665 billion shortfall recorded in 2017."

3. "In CBO's projections, budget deficits continue increasing after 2018, rising from 4.2 percent of GDP this year to 5.1 percent in 2022 ... Deficits remain at 5.1 percent between 2022 and 2025 before dipping at the end of the period ... Over the 2021-2028 period, projected deficits average 4.9 percent of GDP ..."

On the face of it, the CBO is predicting higher and faster GDP growth and employment. That sounds like a positive.

The bulk of the report laments the size of the national debt and how it is unsustainable etc.

The debt is the total amount of private money deposited in Treasury savings accounts. The logic is that if the government spending is MATCHED by a Treasury deposit of equal size, then it will not be inflationary. There is a law that requires this to be done. Without the law it would not be required to be done and functionally does not need to be done.

The national government creates money each time it instructs the Treasury to pay a bill to a private sector business providing a good or service to it. The money is keyboarded into existence.

In no sense does the Treasury deposit pay for this expenditure and nor do taxes. Taxes are a destruction of money in the private sector in the same way that a loan repayment to a private bank is a destruction of money.

The solution to the problem is to change the law to remove the requirement to issue Treasury securities to MATCH government deficit spending.

The only bad part of this round of government deficit spending is that such a large portion goes to making the biggest army in the world even bigger and more technically advanced than it is. This is mostly unproductive investment, but some great inventions come out of it that find themselves put to civilian usage. The smartphone was made possible by military research that developed the key components.

Sectoral Balance Model

One can work out the sectoral balance using the current account balance and the national government balance to see how the domestic private sector is fairing.

In 1970, Professor Wynne Godley moved to Cambridge, where, with Francis Cripps, he founded the Cambridge Economic Policy Group (CEPG). In early 1974 (after playing around with concepts devised in conversation with Nicky Kaldor and Robert Neild), Wynne Godley first apprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity which says that, measured at current prices, the government's budget balance less the current account balance is equal, by definition, to the private sector balance.

Recent, current and projected sector balances are shown in the table below:

Private Sector [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] 2016 0.8% -2.4 % 3.2% 2017 1.1% -2.4% 3.5% 2018 Congress budget* 1.79% -2.4% 4.29% 2018 CBO estimate# 1.93% -2.4% 4.33%

(Source: Trading Economics, FRED and Author calculations based on same)

*estimate to be updated when the end of year numbers are known.

#Forecast based on existing flow rates and plans.

One can see from the table that the extra government spending has resulted in the private sector balance increasing from 1.79% of GDP to 1.93% of GDP.

What this means is that more money is being added to the private sector overall and this enables financial assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate to increase in value. It also means that income can rise and as a direct result that GDP can also rise.

The accounting identity Gross Domestic Income = Gross Domestic Product applies. [GDI = GDP].

While the private sector remains in a positive balance, the likelihood of a recession or serious stock market is crash low.

The best part of the CBO report predictions is that the expansionary deficits will continue for decades which means that the private sector can remain in positive territory for at least that time.

The following chart plots the existing and CBO predicted sectoral flows.

(Source: Professor William Mitchell)

So long as the grey line is positive, the private sector can grow. Note the symmetrical relationship between government deficit and the private sector surplus.

You will not see the private sector balance on any official economic measure of the economy by any government. Though 100% correct as an accounting identity the information is withheld as it shows that most economies have a weak to negative private sectoral balance because the government is not spending enough and needs too. The neo-liberal politics practiced since the start of the 1980's favor money creation by private banks at interest rather than the government at no interest.

The information is withheld however is also easily calculated if you have at least two of the other inputs as the sum of the whole must be zero.

G + P + X = 0

Private Credit Creation from Commercial Banks

I have shown above that the national government is a source of money and alone can keep the private sector in a positive balance.

Traditionally America has had a strong financial sector that has also expanded the money supply with credit creation.

The chart below shows credit creation levels year over year.

Private credit creation, even at today's relatively low-interest rates, is not what it was in the past. Pre-GFC one could say that the average long-term credit creation rate was not less than five percent year on year since at least the 1950s. Since the GFC credit creation was negative for five years afterward and has risen more recently to about two percent.

The mainstream never saw the GFC crisis coming because their economic theories did not allow them to see the way the sectoral balances were emerging. It forms no part of any model they use. Private debt, money, and banks do not feature in their models either.

The period of negative credit creation was the repayment of loans and the writing off of non-performing loans in the wake of the GFC. All a destruction of money and explains the mysterious deflation that we had after the GFC when the mainstream was forecasting hyperinflation from the higher government deficit and the Fed's Quantitative Easing [QE] policy.

The chart below shows there is no correlation between government spending and inflation. Mostly they move in opposite directions.

In fact, the much-feared inflation does not correlate with any major economic measure except the oil price as the charts below demonstrate.

Notice on the chart above, how government spending drops before a recessionary period and rises afterward, and the recession ends. The takeaway is that a lack of government spending causes the recession and an increase in government spending ends the recession. The lack of government spending and the existence of a constant current account deficit moves the private sector into deficit and markets collapse as money is drained out of it.

The Federal government is the issuer of the currency, and it cannot be any other way unless one has a current account surplus that puts the private sector in positive territory. In effect, one spends money created by another national government that has been imported in return for goods and services.

The search for a correlation to inflation:

No.

US Treasury bond yields might rise, but that will be because investors will be moving into riskier asset markets for better returns than risk-free low yielding Treasuries. This sadly then influences the interest rate on private debt which has much larger ramifications given that private debt is so large. If Treasuries were not issued this market distortion would not occur, and the Fed could control interest rates by setting a support rate on reserves instead of a target rate that is achieved by buying and selling Treasuries to absorb excess bank reserves.

If the interest rate were left to market forces, it would immediately fall to zero given a large number of excess reserves held by banks at the moment.

No.

No.

Aha bingo!

Control the price of energy and one also nails inflation. With our newly found oil independence, we can do this.

Credit creation from a sectoral accounting point of view is the private sector going into deficit to meet its spending desires if income flows are not enough to meet those desires. This is not a good thing for anyone except the banks, and even that does not last.

From an investor's perspective, a credit creation boom can fuel for a period a rapid rise in asset values, the charge of the stock market bull. Notice on the chart above, how peaks in credit creation mostly occur part way through each recessionary cycle and almost never directly after a recession. The credit creation trough comes almost always after the recession.

Also, note the long-term trend from left to right is downwards. From an all-time post-WW2 low credit creation has a long way to recover and we could wait a long time for the next speculative credit-fueled bull run in asset prices. On the positive side, it is better to have the next credit-fueled bull run in front of us than directly behind us.

Recommendation, Summary, and Conclusion

This report has shown that the increased government deficit is something to celebrate.

The sectoral balance model shows that the private sector is now more positive than it was and the larger it is, the more scope there is for assets such as stock, bonds and real estate to rise.

The takeaway is that an investor can stay invested with considerable confidence in an upwardly trending market.

An investor can get diversified exposure to the US market via the following ETFs:

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) tracks the S&P Global 100

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks the S&P 500

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) tracks the S&P 500

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) tracks the Russell 2000

iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) tracks the S&P 100

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.