GE: Bring Back Jack Welch - The Other Story

This article sets out to tell that other story, and to respond to the misperceptions reflected in many of the comments to my previous article.

The comments to my most recent article show a divergence of opinion on whether Welch handed over a prosperous and growing company, or massive insurance under provisions and “cooked” books.

There is another side to this story I did not cover, a story about “Mr. Market’s” involvement in the lasting perceptions, good and bad, of Jack Welch and Jeff Immelt.

GE: Bring Back Jack Welch – The Other Side Of The Story

In my article, "Bring Back Jack Welch,” I looked at the underlying fundamentals of General Electric (NYSE:GE) under Jack Welch and Jeff Immelt. But there is another side to this story I did not touch on. It is a story about “Mr. Market’s” involvement in the lasting perceptions, good and bad, of Jack Welch and Jeff Immelt. I need to tell this story, because many of the comments on my previous article reflected perceptions based on market returns, rather than the underlying fundamentals related to the performance of these two leaders in working ‘in’ and ‘on’ the company.

I also respond to the misperceptions reflected in many of the comments to my previous article. It is important to provide clarification and understanding on these issues, as they impact on my argument GE needs a Jack Welch-type back in charge to find a way to grow the company, rather than continue down a path of terminal decline.

The Difference Between ‘Working In The Company’ And ‘Working On The Company’

Working ‘in’ the company is basically running and growing what you already have. Working ‘on’ the company includes always being abreast and hopefully ahead of changing trends in the business’ markets, being creative and innovate and looking for and developing new business opportunities.

But, particularly for a publicly-listed company, working ‘on’ the company includes maintaining the company’s share price. This is particularly important for a company in capital raising mode, because it impacts on the cost of raising new capital and funding acquisitions through new share issues. It is also important to the company’s shareholders, as it affects their overall return on investment.

Jack Welch Worked Hard ‘On’ and ‘In’ The Company And Was Also Fortunate To Have ‘Mr. Market’ Working For Him

In my previous article, ‘GE: Bring Back Jack Welch’, I compared GE’s earnings and dividends in the last 7 years of Welch’s tenure as CEO to the first 7 years with Immelt in charge. What I did not touch on was the share price performance in the respective periods. Some of that share price performance was affected by the company’s actual performance in the way of earnings results and dividends paid. Some of it was undoubtedly the result of a very effective public relations campaign by Welch.

But that often irrational ‘Mr. Market’ had a big hand to play, and he delivered in spades for Jack Welch. In terms of share price performance, that meant Immelt would always be behind the eight ball, right from the outset. Firstly, in TABLE 1 below, I recap the comparative earnings and dividends for the first 7 years of Immelt’s tenure as CEO versus the last 7 years of Welch’s tenure as CEO.

TABLE 1

TABLE 1, shows Welch achieved higher earnings and dividend growth rates. At the same time, absolute amounts of earnings and dividends under Immelt were more than double those for Welch. Under Immelt, the average dividend payout ratio increased from 43.0% to 50.7%, and total liabilities increased from $381.6 billion to $672.1 billion. So, in those two periods, both Welch and Immelt performed exceedingly well working “in” the company.

Let us look at some YCharts to see how they performed working “on” the company using share price as a measure of success. To do this, I will compare the share price movement of GE to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). If they track in a similar way, I will conclude the GE share price movement was mainly due to general movements in the overall share market. I will also watch to see if GE followed SPY in periods where “Mr. Market suffered irrational exuberance, or deep depression. Figure 1 below shows charts for GE share price and the S&P 500 during the last 7 years of Jack Welch’s tenure.

Comparing Share Price Growth Under Welch And Immelt Is Hardly Fair To Either

Figure 1

Figure 1 supports my view Welch was unfairly criticized for artificially boosting the GE's share price, when in fact GE's share price mostly tracked the S&P 500. The GE share price growth rate between 1994 to 2001 did exceed the growth rate for the S&P 500, but with GE earnings growth rate averaging 16.7% per year, per TABLE 1, that was to be expected.

Figure 1 clearly shows both the GE share price and the S&P 500 reached all-time highs in 2001 around the time of Welch’s departure. Immelt can hardly be blamed for the subsequent steep fall in GE's share price as it followed the S&P 500 down due to the bursting of the dot.com bubble. Figure 2 below shows charts for GE's share price and the S&P 500 during Immelt’s tenure as CEO.

Figure 2

Immelt was appointed CEO in September 2001 around the time of those peaks on the left side of the GE share price chart above. Figure 2 shows the impact of the bursting of the dot.com bubble and the recovery of both the GE share price and the S&P 500 through 2007. Beyond 2007, and under Immelt, it is clear GE's share price performance no longer matched that of the S&P 500, with a steeper dive during the GFC, and a slower recovery, followed by falling off a cliff in 2017.

Jeff Immelt Was Not Handed A Poisoned Chalice By Jack Welch

The data in TABLE 2 below reinforces my findings that “Mr. Market” smiled on Jack Welch and brought stormy weather for Jeff Immelt.

TABLE 2

The impacts of the share price movements on GE's shareholder returns are shown in TABLEs 3.1 and 3.2 below.

TABLE 3.1

TABLE 3.2

I will repeat what I have often said before. The only way an investor can realize a return on a share investment is through receipt of dividends or a sale of the shares. So, share price at entry and exit is of vital importance to return on investment in shares. The 28.37% return on investment for the last 7 years of Jack Welch’s tenure was derived primarily from share price gains. The earnings growth during those years would undoubtedly have contributed to that share price growth.

But most of the share price growth was clearly due to overall share market growth as reflected in the growth in the S&P 500. Conversely, most of the share price decline in the first 7 years of Immelt’s tenure can be attributed to overall share market decline.

But GE's share price under Immelt has performed worse than the S&P 500. Many commenters suggest this was due to the GEC financing and insurance activities started by Welch and presumably handed over to Immelt in poor shape and with under-provisions. In other words, Immelt was handed a poisoned chalice by Welch. Based on all the evidence, I believe that was demonstrably not the case.

GE Must Find A Way To Grow - To Shrink Is Not a viable Option

I do believe I had to do the historical research, and put this argument about Welch, Immelt, and the poisoned chalice to bed. The air should now be clearer to focus on matters over the last 2 decades that are truly relevant to the future of GE. Some rather interesting data turned up in the course of my research.

It reveals the problems facing GE today go back a lot further than I, and possibly others, have understood. It is going to take imagination to get GE out of the mess it is in. I believe Jack Welch had imagination and that is what GE needs today, because shrinking the business is not a viable option. That will be the subject of my next article on GE.

MEMO - As mentioned in previous articles, I have been invited by Seeking Alpha to set up a Marketplace service. After some initial hesitation, I realized this could present an opportunity to crowd-source the analysts among us (professional and amateur) to join cooperatively and facilitate the availability and accessibility of readily usable data across a wide range of companies of interest to us. I must apologize for the delay in progress due to some technical issues (not associated with SA) which I believe I am close to resolving. If interested in learning more, and keeping abreast of my progress, please press the "Follow" button opposite my name at the start of this article.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.