Why I Added Comcast To My Dividend Growth Portfolio

On 24 January 2018, CMCSA announced a 21% increase in its quarterly dividend payment. On the same day, the stock recorded an all-time high of $44.00 per share.

Comcast (CMCSA) ranked sixth in the March edition of my 10 Dividend Growth Stocks series of articles on Seeking Alpha:

In this article, I explain why I added CMCSA to DivGro, my portfolio of dividend growth stocks.

To determine if I want to add a stock to my portfolio, I look at the quality of the company and its ability to continue paying ever-increasing dividends. I also look at how the market prices the stock, because I prefer to buy shares at a discount to fair value. Additionally, I look at risk factors that could impact future earnings.

About Comcast

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Comcast is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. The company's Comcast Cable business provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. The company’s NBC Universal business consists of cable networks, broadcast television, filmed entertainment, and theme parks.

The company reports results in the following business segments:

• Cable Communications (62.4% of 2017 revenue): Consists of the operations of Comcast Cable, one of the nation’s largest providers of video (26.9%), high-speed Internet (18.4%), voice (4.8%) to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. Business services (7.6%), advertising (2.9%), and other operations (1.8%) round out this segment.

• Cable Networks (12.5% of 2017 revenue): Consists of national cable networks, regional sports and news networks, international cable networks, cable television studio production operations, and various digital properties.

• Broadcast Television (11.2% of 2017 revenue): Consists of the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, local NBC and Telemundo broadcast television stations, the NBC Universo national cable network, broadcast television studio production operations, and various digital properties.

• Filmed Entertainment (8.9% of 2017 revenue): Consists of the operations of Universal Pictures, which produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide, as well as films produced under the Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features names.

• Theme Parks (6.4% of 2017 revenue): Consists of the Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan.

NBCUniversal Headquarters (-0.3%) and Corporate (-1.2%) account for overhead and eliminations in the revenue statements.

Dividend History

CMCSA is a Dividend Contender with a track record of 11 consecutive years of higher dividend payments and a solid 5-year dividend growth rate of 15%. The stock pays quarterly dividends in the months of January, April, July, and October. Recently, CMCSA increased its dividend by 21% to 76¢ per share on an annualized basis.

While Comcast paid dividends prior to 2000, it is the resumption of dividend payments and the annual increases since 2008 that are of interest to dividend growth investors. Including the latest dividend increase, the stock's 10-year dividend growth rate is about 20%, which is quite impressive!

The following table presents a summary of CMCSA's dividend growth rates for different periods:

1-Year 3-Years 5-Years 10-Years 20.63% 14.98% 14.27% 19.88%

It is unlikely that CMCSA would be able to maintain such a high dividend growth rate. However, I'd be happy with high single-digit percentage returns (or double-digit returns while the going remains good!).

Let's consider the timeliness of entry by looking at the stock's 5-year dividend yield history. At $34.12 per share, CMCSA yields 2.23%. This is a 5-year high yield that it is well above the 5-year average yield of 1.70%:

So what caused this yield anomaly?

On 24 January 2018, CMCSA announced its latest dividend increase of about 21%. On the same day, the stock recorded an all-time high of $44.00 per share. In February, the market corrected and Comcast announced plans to make an offer to buy UK satellite television provider Sky, resulting in a further sell-off. The stock now trades about 22% below its all-time high.

Dividend Prospects

CMCSA has a solid track record of dividend payments and increases and is trading at a 5-year high yield of 2.23%. But how safe is the dividend and what are the prospects for future dividend growth?

Dividend Safety

I like to look at factors such as payout ratio, earnings, and cash flow stability, as well as relative debt levels. The following chart relates per share dividends, FCF (free cash flow), and earnings:

Data source: Morningstar

CMCSA has generated positive FCF every year over the last 10 years, and its dividends are easily covered by both earnings and free cash. I consider a payout ratio of 60% or less to be a good measure of dividend sustainability. With EPS and FCF payout ratios well below 40%, I think CMCSA's dividend is very safe and there is ample room for continued dividend growth in the future.

The spike in 2017 EPS is due to a reduction of net deferred income tax liabilities as a result of the 2017 tax reform legislation. Without that reduction, 2017 EPS would have increased 18.4% to $2.06.

According to the Wall Street Journal, analysts expect CMCSA to generate EPS of about $2.48 for FY 2018. Given expected dividend payments of 76¢ per share, the EPS payout ratio of about 30.6% remains in line with the levels shown above.

Debt is another factor to consider when looking at dividend safety. Companies with too much debt are more likely to cut dividends in order to free up capital to fund operations or make debt payments.

According to Thomson Reuters, CMCSA has a debt-to-capital ratio of 46% compared to the industry average of 59%. It appears that the company's financing from debt is at a reasonably safe level, albeit on the higher end of the spectrum.

We can use the valuation ratios at gurufocus to look at other debt-related metrics. For example, CMCSA's debt-to-EBITDA, which measures the company's ability to pay off debt, was 2.35 for the quarter that ended in 2017-12. A ratio above 4 is considered dangerous. Over the past 10 years, CMCSA's debt-to-EBITDA ranged from 1.56 to 2.52.

The company's debt-to-equity ratio for the quarter ending in 2017-12 was 0.94, which is above the industry median of 0.71. CMCSA has been a little more aggressive in financing growth with debt. If the ratio gets too high, the increased interest expenses can result in volatile earnings. At this point, it seems like the company's debt is manageable.

Finally, let's consider the dividend safety and reliability scores from third-party sources.

Simply Safe Dividends derives a dividend safety score by analyzing a company's financial statements. The dividend safety score measures each company's ability to continue paying its current dividend. CMCSA's dividend safety score is 91, indicating that the dividend is Very Safe.

I also have access to other dividend safety and reliability tools, which all seem to confirm CMCSA's dividend safety. Here is a summary dividend safety and reliability scores from third-party sources.:

Simply Safe

Dividends Dividend Safety: 91

(out of 100) 81-100 is deemed Very Safe Wealthy Retirement

SafetyNet Pro Dividend Safety Grade: A Extremely Safe Dividend.com

DARS Dividend Reliability: 4.0

(out of 5.0) Overall DARS Rating: 4.4 (Recommended) Navellier Growth

Dividend Grader Dividend Reliability: B Total Dividend Grade: A (Strong Buy)

Dividend Growth

Earlier we've seen that CMCSA's EPS and FCF payout ratios are both below 40%, leaving ample room for continued dividend growth in the future. In addition to increasing its dividend by about 21% in January, the company expects to buy back at least $5.0 billion of common stock during 2018, subject to market conditions.

Dividends are paid from earnings and earnings come from sales. If a company consistently grows sales over time, there's a good chance that it would continue to do so. Similarly, consistent EPS growth is a reasonable indicator of future growth.

The following charts from Simply Safe Dividends provide a 10-year history of sales and EPS growth. As indicated below the charts, CMCSA's sales are growing at a 5-year CAGR of 6.2%, while earnings and free cash are growing at 5-year CAGR's of 15.8% and 6.9%, respectively. Notably, the stock has seen positive sales and earnings growth every year in the past decade!

Simply Safe Dividends also provides a dividend growth score based on these growth-oriented metrics. CMCSA's dividend growth score is 89, which indicates a very good growth potential.

Here is a summary of dividend and earnings growth scores from third-party sources:

Simply Safe

Dividends Dividend Growth: 89

(out of 100) Very Good growth potential Dividend.com

DARS Earnings Growth: 5.0

(out of 5.0) Modest earnings growth Navellier Growth

Dividend Grader Forward Dividend Growth: A Total Dividend Grade: A (Strong Buy)

Stock Performance

I often look at the 10-year price history of stocks because it gives me a good sense of each stock's performance relative to the market. Here is a chart showing CMCSA's performance compared to that of the S&P 500:

Source: Fidelity

Since April 2008, CMCSA has more than doubled the performance of the S&P 500, returning 247% versus 95% returns of the S&P 500. The chart compares price performance only, so dividends are excluded. For reference, the yield of the S&P 500 averaged about 2.13% over the 10-year period.

To see why dividends matter, consider the following investment scenarios:

An investment of $10,000 in CMCSA ten years ago would have returned 264% with dividends included and 292% with dividends reinvested.

At present, I'm still building my portfolio by adding new capital every month and reinvesting all dividends received. My reinvestment strategy is to collect dividends and to buy shares of whichever stock is trading below fair value, rather than adding shares of the stocks that paid those dividends.

Stock Valuation

I use various methods to see if a stock is attractive at the current share price. I prefer to buy shares at a discount to fair value, preferably at least 10% below my fair value estimate.

Earlier, I presented a 5-year dividend yield history chart for CMCSA. One way to estimate fair value is to use the median (or average) yield over the 5-year period and to determine the price implied by that yield. The 5-year median yield of CMCSA is 1.68%, implying a share price $45.24. The 5-year average yield of CMCSA is 1.70%, which implies a share price of $44.71. Averaging these prices provides a reasonable fair value estimate of $44.98.

Last year I introduced Yield Channel Charts as a tool for dividend growth investors to assess market valuation relative to historical yield patterns. Here is the 9-year yield channel chart of CMCSA, which now includes an overlay of the 5-year undervalued yield as a dotted line. Clearly, CMCSA is trading below the 5-year undervalued yield line.

We can use the somewhat longer yield history and estimate fair value based on the overvalued yield of 1.52%. That level implies a share price (and fair value estimate) of $50.00.

I also performed a discounted cash flow analysis of CMCSA, resulting in a fair value estimate of $42.31. To arrive at a fair value estimate, I use a multi-stage DDM (dividend discount model) with proprietary adjustments. I use a required rate of return of 10% and estimates of the annual EPS growth rate for the next five years. Then, I taper the growth rate to a constant rate of 3% after ten years.

Finbox.io provides a comprehensive set of stock valuation models and a quick way to view the average fair value estimate with default settings:

Additionally, finbox.io provides a visual representation of the range and average target prices set by equity analysts. These provide two additional estimates of fair value, $43.29 and $47.18.

Finally, Morningstar's fair value estimate is $42.00 and ValuEngine's fair value estimate is $39.58, while TipRanks has an average price target of $47,00 based on 13 analysts offering 12-month price targets for CMCSA in the last three months.

Here is a summary of fair value estimates and price targets:

Source FV High/Low Mine (5-year dividend yield history) $44.98 Mine (9-year overvalued yield) $50.00 highest Mine (multi-stage DDM analysis) $42.31 Finbox.io Fair Value $43.29 Average targets of 22 equity analysts $47.18 Morningstar Fair Value $42.00 ValuEngine Fair Value $39.85 lowest TipRanks average price target (13 analysts) $47.00

Excluding the highest and lowest of these estimates and using the average of the remaining estimates, I get a fair value estimate of $44.46. On Friday, April 6, 2018, CMCSA closed at $34.12 per share or at a discount to fair value of about 23%.

The following F.A.S.T. Graphs chart of CMCSA provides confirmation that CMCSA is trading at a discount to fair value:

CMCSA's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue).

Key Statistics and Rating

The following table provides some key statistics for CMCSA. Data sources include the CCC spreadsheet, Finviz, and gurufocus.

CMCSA passes the following of my selection criteria:

Dividend Streak: At least five consecutive years of dividend increases (11 years)

At least five consecutive years of dividend increases (11 years) Dividend Yield: At least 2% but less than 8% (2.23%)

At least 2% but less than 8% (2.23%) Dividend Growth: Median of 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year DGR is at least 6% (14.98%)

Median of 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year DGR is at least 6% (14.98%) Dividend Payout Ratio: Ratio of dividend to EPS is less than 60% (36%)

Ratio of dividend to EPS is less than 60% (36%) Fair Value Estimate: Price discount is at least 10% of fair value estimate (23%)

CMCSA fails the following of my selection criteria:

Equity Valuation Multiple: Price to earnings ratio is less than 16 (16.25x)

Price to earnings ratio is less than 16 (16.25x) Debt Ratio: Debt to equity ratio is below 60% (94.0%)

In the March edition of my 10 Dividend Growth Stocks series of articles on Seeking Alpha, CMCSA ranked sixth and earned 6 out of a possible seven stars: (✭✭✭✭✭✭✩)

Here is a summary of ratings from third-party sources, for comparison to my own:

For a description of the various stock ratings referenced in the table, please see my Ratings page.

Risks

Comcast operates in a very competitive, rapidly changing environment. The company competes with an increasing number of providers of communications products and services, as well as entertainment, news and information products and services.

The technological landscape is changing quickly, further challenging existing business models. Consumers are demanding alternative ways to purchase and view content, turning to online sources and away from traditional video delivery and subscription models. While CMCSA's high-speed Internet services will benefit from these changes, its video and subscription customer numbers are likely to be impacted.

Additionally, the company's business environment is challenged by government regulations; economic, political, and social conditions; and the development and protection of intellectual property.

The company is well-aware of these challenges, as evidenced by the comprehensive sections on Competition and Risk Factors in its latest Annual Report. For long-term investors, the question is: how effectively will Comcast be able to address these challenges?

As a multinational corporation with a strong financial stronghold, my bet is that Comcast will be able to reshape its business through innovation and acquisitions, positioning itself to capitalize on opportunities in the changing media and technology environment.

Concluding Remarks

Several articles with bullish sentiment have been published on Seeking Alpha recently. The stock is seen as a contrarian and mispriced long play in a shortsighted market. Following a rather generous offer proposal to buy Sky, CMCSA's shares dropped significantly and the resulting price decline appears to be overdone. CMCSA is a growing dividend stock with strong upside potential.

On the other hand, one author thinks CMCSA is on the verge of becoming a value trap, citing the continued decline in traditional television and the "incoming threat of new wireless technologies".

Undoubtedly, Comcast faces challenges from the so-called cord-cutting phenomenon, but those challenges may be overstated in the case of Comcast. The company likely is shielded from cord cutting because of its growing monopoly over broadband.

CMCSA's track record of dividend payments and annual dividend increases is attractive and it yields a respectable 2.23%. The dividend appears to be very safe and the current payout ratio leaves ample room for further dividend increases. The company plans to return capital of at least $5 billion in 2018 through share buybacks. With the stock trading about 23% below my fair value estimate, I consider CMCST an attractive candidate for dividend growth investors.

On 22 March, I bought 150 shares of CMCSA at $33.60 per share for a yield on cost of 2.26%. The investment represents a position of just less than 1% of my total portfolio value. With the buy, DivGro's projected annual dividend income increases by $114.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.