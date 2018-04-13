Federal Reserve Watch: Fed Remains Calm

Whether it will be able to keep calm and continue on its planned path is another question.

During the pickup in this volatility, the Federal Reserve has remained on the path it set out on last fall and, up to this point in time, remained calm.

It seems as if most markets are becoming more volatile, the stock market, the bond market, and the commodities market.

The stock market has gotten more volatile, the bond market has gotten more volatile and the commodity markets, led by market for oil, have become more volatile in recent months.

The Federal Reserve continues to be focused on the two primary objectives it previously set out for itself: keep raising its policy rate and reduce the size of its securities portfolio.

The Fed’s target range for the Federal Funds rate was raised in March. The effective Federal Funds rate came in at 1.69 percent in the banking week ending April 11. This is up from the previous level of 1.42 percent that held before the Fed changed the range.

Furthermore, the Fed continues to reduce the size of its securities holdings.

The most recent release of Federal Reserve statistics shows that the amount of Securities Held Outright by the Fed has declined by $77 billion between September 27, 2017, right before the start of the reduction program, and April 11, 2017.

This is not quite the amount that Federal Reserve officials had hoped to achieve during this time. For the first three months of the program, Fed officials stated that they planned to reduce the size of the portfolio by $10 billion each month and then move this up to $20 billion per month in the first three months of 2018.

If the Fed had hit its targets then the portfolio would have been reduced by $90 billion by the end of March 2018, so the shortfall is $21.5 billion.

The Fed has been pretty close to target in terms of its holdings of US Treasury securities, as the amount of these securities on the Fed’s balance sheet has dropped by $52.3 billion since September 27, 2017.

The projected total reduction of US Treasury securities for the first six months was $54 billion.

The shortfall has come in the Fed’s holdings of mortgage-backed securities. Here the original projection was for a decline of $36 billion. The Fed only achieved a reduction of $22.3 billion in its portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, and this takes into account the amortized premiums of the securities that were being held.

The Federal Reserve did not claim that it would be right on target each month because of all the operating factors that it must take account of in carrying out its duties. In my mind, being within $13 billion of the target through the end of March should be applauded.

Perhaps the most constraining factor Fed officials have to face is that reducing the size of the securities produces a reduction in bank reserves and the Fed does not want to reduce reserves in a way that might cause problems for the banking system.

Since September 27, 2017, the amount of reserve balances held at Federal Reserve banks, a proxy for the excess reserves in the banking system have declined by $50 billion.

This is a sizeable reduction, but, it seems to have been achieved with little or no disruption to the banking system. Again, a job well done… so far.

The question is, how has all of this been accomplished - the reduction in the securities portfolio of about $77 billion and the reduction in excess reserves of $50 billion?

For one, the amount of currency in circulation tends to rise constantly over time. As currency flows out of the banking system and into the hands of the public, a reduction in bank reserves takes place. This is an operating factor that the Fed, constantly, has to deal with.

During the time period under consideration, the amount of currency in circulation has risen by $60.6 billion. Hence, excess reserves declined by this amount.

The primary policy tool used during the three periods of quantitative easing in the current recovery has been reverse repurchase agreements. In these trades, the Fed sells securities, but subject to a repurchase agreement. These are short-term transactions, usually no more that 3 to 5 days in length.

Since September 27, 2017, the amount of reverse repurchase agreements on the Fed’s balance sheet specifically used as a monetary tool has declined by $218 billion. Thus, this decline has resulted in the same amount of reserves going into the banking system.

On the Federal Reserve’s statistical release, these are listed in Reverse Repurchase Agreements - Others. There is another reverse repo account but this includes transactions with Foreign governments and international accounts.

On April 11, 2018, the total in the “others” account amounts to only $2.4 billion. The account for Foreign official and international accounts totals $242.0 billion, just $8.0 billion from where it was in late September last year.

So, a lot of the security transactions connected with the Fed’s quantitative easing has actually been almost eliminated during the current policy activity.

The one other major account that the Fed used actively in the period of quantitative easing and is being actively used at the present time is the General Account of the US Treasury. Of course, movements of funds in and out of this account needed to be coordinated between these two government bodies.

In the past, this account was primarily used to help time tax receipts and government spending so that these factors did not cause major disruptions to bank reserves. And, this was very important.

Well, since September 27, 2018, the Treasury’s General Account has risen by almost $133 billion, which means that this movement of funds, along with the increase in currency in circulation helped to offset the amount of funds being put into the banking system due to the Fed’s reduction in the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

The net result of these transactions was that about $21 billion in reserves were absorbed so that would not be too strapped for funds as the Fed’s securities portfolio was reduced.

Thus, Federal Reserve officials moved into April, pretty much on the path it set out to follow in the summer of 2017. All intentions are for the Fed to continue on this path.

The Fed’s plans are still for two - but, possibly three - more increases in the policy rate of interest this year. And, now that we are in the second quarter of 2018, the plan is for the Fed’s securities account to be reduced by $30 billion a month until July when it will be reduced by $40 billion per month.

But, there are a lot of other things brewing. Of course, there is the concern over the economy and inflation. But, there is also concern about a tariff war and higher federal deficits and other things.

My own projection is for the Fed to go off both paths sometime this year. The time of calm market is over and, it seems, a new era of volatility has arrived. Hold on!

