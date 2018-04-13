The Mallinckrodt/Acthar Mess Has Only Just Begun And Could Be Bigger Than Anyone Could Imagine (Podcast)

Mallinckrodt (MNK) was hit more than 6% on Thursday as a whistleblower lawsuit against the company made its way into the mainstream business news. The lawsuit alleges, to some degree, what short-sellers have alleged about the company's flagship product for years: there is no proven efficacy with the product for many of its indications and that the company itself may not understand what is in H.P. Acthar Gel.

The road for Acthar has certainly been a wild one, with the rights to the drug being acquired back in the early 2000‘s for only $100,000. Since then the drug has been spun into a $5.6 billion company (Questcor) which was then bought by Mallinckrodt, which also saw its market cap rise to over $10 billion at one point – all primarily as a result of this one drug that was purchased for $100,000. How does this happen?



This is a story and a company that I have been critical of for years. I wrote this article in September 2016 for GeoInvesting indicating that I thought it would be the most appalling pharmaceutical company in history. I also had written several articles back in 2014 warning investors in QCOR and in MNK that the record would eventually stop. I followed my 2016 article up with a quick commentary called "Does Mallinckrodt Think We are All Morons?" in Feburary 2017, again questioning the efficacy of Acthar. Most recently, I wrote this recap of what has happened over the last couple of years and how reality has caught up to MNK.



Given the new news regarding this lawsuit that sent shares tumbling on Thursday, I spent my podcast on Thursday revisiting the entire story from beginning to end and giving the details as to what initially made me skeptical about Acthar - and how the story unwound from my initial skepticism to MNK's total collapse from over $100 per share to now $14 per share.

Quoth the Raven #18 - The Mallinckrodt/Acthar Shit Show Has Only Just Begun and is Bigger Than Anyone Could Imagine

