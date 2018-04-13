Bet On Birchcliff For Gains In 2018

Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) has an outstanding record of production growth with 2018 output expected to top 75,000 Boe/day.

Source: Birchcliff April 2018 corporate presentation

My simple model of Birchcliff is based on a capital efficiency of $9,500 Cdn per Boe/day and a netback of $13.00 Cdn. These data points are consistent with 2017 results and more conservative than the current run rates. With these assumptions, I calculate that Birchcliff generates more than enough cash flow to support its current capital program while retiring all debt within 5 years.

The value of existing production is enhanced by Birchcliff's low decline rate - which it reports at 25.7% in 2018, dropping to an estimated 20.7% in 2019. Birchcliff expects to increase production from 68,000 Boe/day in 2017 to as much as 78,000 Boe/day in 2018 based on a capital expenditure program of $255 million Canadian ($200 million US funds).

Birchcliff's 2018 guidance is for an approximate 10,000 Boe/day increase in production. Maintaining the company's $255 million ($200 million US) capital program for the next 6 years should result in Birchcliff repaying all of its debt while increasing production to over 10,000 Boe/day while continuing to pay its modest dividend.

Of course, we could see further declines in commodity prices although they are today at historically low levels in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. So, in my opinion, the risk is weighted to the upside. Year to date, commodity prices in Western Canada have improved materially over 2017.

I see a strong case for investment in Birchcliff offering a reasonable prospect of share price appreciation. Applying a 6 times multiple of cash flow to projected 2023 results in an enterprise value of over $3 billion Canadian ($2.4 billion U.S.) or a share price of almost $10 per share ($7.80 U.S.), more than double the current price in a 5-year period for an average annual return in the 15% range.

I am long the name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIREF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.