Do People Know What They Are Getting Into? (Video)

The general expectation is that what happened in the past 35 years will replicate going forward.

London School of Economics professors Dimson, Marsh and Stauton are the authors of the book The Triumph of The Optimists. In the book they describe what has happened in global stock markets over the last 116 years and what is most likely to happen in the future. They show what you can expect qua long term returns, how much time can pass with stocks delivering negative real returns and what is the probability of that.

Analyzing global stock market returns in relation to real interest rates and inflation shows that what most expect will probably not be the outcome. It is therefore important to seek other investment strategies and not get trapped into mass market thinking. Enjoy the video.

