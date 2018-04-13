Buy This 7.6%-Yielding BDC King When Markets Tank

3 reasons stand out why income investors may want to consider MAIN on dips.

I rebought MAIN for my income portfolio in February, but I am going to double down on the BDC if the stock market continues its correction.

Investors may want to get cash ready in order to take advantage of a drop in Main Street Capital Corp.'s (MAIN) share price. The business development company has dropped off 52-week highs lately, in-line with the broader stock market. That being said, investors need to be prepared for more downside as the U.S. and China are on collision course over new tariffs and correction risks have grown in 2018 due to the sudden eruption of volatility in February. An investment in Main Street Capital Corp. yields 7.6 percent at the time of writing.

While I have stayed on the sidelines on Main Street Capital Corp. in 2017, I think 2018 is a much more interesting year for high-yield income investors. The reason: Volatility has crept back into the stock market, and volatility is always an investor's best friend.

Volatility allows investors to take advantage of temporarily depressed market prices for high-quality companies with excellent dividend growth records. Main Street Capital Corp. is one such BDC that I think investors may want to add to their portfolios in case the stock market drops yet again.

I added Main Street Capital Corp. at an average price of $35.40 back to my income portfolio in February when the stock market dropped sharply but I am prepared to dollar-cost average down in case stocks continue their current slide. As a matter of fact, I think there are three reasons why income investors would want to do the same.

1. Main Street Capital Is The Best BDC In The Sector

Main Street Capital Corp. is a BDC that is held in high regards by shareholders for one simple reason: The BDC has consistently grown NAV, NII, and its dividend over time, including during recessions.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

Having grown NAV and dividends throughout the business cycle, but especially during recessionary periods, dramatically limits Main Street Capital Corp.'s downside in my view. Investors prefer safe dividend plays in times of volatility, which will only improve Main Street Capital Corp.'s value proposition in case the market spirals lower and investors seek safe harbors.

Further, Main Street Capital Corp. is internally managed, providing the BDC with a low cost structure (no external management fees) and operating leverage. Here are some advantages of an internal management structure (note Main Street Capital Corp.'s industry-leading operating expense ratio of 1.5 percent).

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Besides a shareholder-friendly management structure, Main Street Capital Corp. has seen strong total investment and net investment income growth in the last six years, supporting the BDC's dividend growth.

Here's Main Street Capital Corp.'s income growth over the last six years (total investment income is up 127 percent and net investment income is up 135 percent since 2012).

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

BDCs like Main Street Capital Corp. have seen strong asset/portfolio growth after traditional banks pulled away from lower middle market business lending after the financial crisis (MAIN largely invests in companies with $3-$20 million in EBITDA and strong free cash flow positions). Main Street Capital Corp.'s large investment portfolio now throws off heaps of cash flow for the company, which management distributes to shareholders as dividends.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp. Fact Sheet

2. Main Street Capital Will Likely Continue To Raise Its Dividend Payout

There is nothing better than going through difficult times in the stock market with dividend stocks that reliably increase their payouts. While a lot of high-yield income vehicles can be expected to reduce their dividends during a recession, Main Street Capital Corp., in my opinion, will likely continue to raise its dividend.

The reason: The company has had very low non-accruals (very limited loan losses) and values a strong focus on principal safety in its debt investment portfolio. 98 percent of its debt portfolio is invested in relatively safe first-lien debt, protecting the company and its shareholders in times of financial difficulty.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Main Street Capital Corp.'s investment portfolio performs really well. Most of its investments (those with an investment rating of 1 or 2) either "significantly exceed expectations" or are "performing above expectations".

Source: Main Street Capital Corp. 10-K

Non-accruals are low, indicating good underwriting.

As of December 31, 2017, our total Investment Portfolio had five investments on non-accrual status, which comprised approximately 0.2% of its fair value and 2.3% of its cost. As of December 31, 2016, our total Investment Portfolio had four investments on non-accrual status, which comprised approximately 0.6% of its fair value and 3.0% of its cost. ~ Source: 10-K

The BDC does not only invest in debt capital but also equity, retaining potential to grow its net asset value and produce realized gains to lift the monthly dividend. Successful investments in equity have partly fueled the company's dividend growth in the past. While positive equity returns aren't guaranteed, they surely could be an additional source of income for Main Street Capital Corp. going forward.

Main Street Capital Corp. has decent equity exposure (15 percent based on cost) that could fuel the company's realized gains and total returns going forward.

And here's Main Street Capital Corp.'s dividend growth over time.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Past performance doesn't guarantee future performance, of course, but if I had to make a bet, I'd go with the company that raised its dividend throughout the economic cycle, and especially during the last recession.

What speaks further for Main Street Capital Corp. is that the company has significant positive interest rate sensitivity. Management expects that a 100 basis point increase in interest rates will translate into a $0.19/share increase in NII annually. The higher interest rates climb, the better for Main Street Capital Corp. and the company's dividend prospects.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

3. Main Street Capital May Get Even Cheaper

I largely refused to buy Main Street Capital Corp. in 2017 because of the BDC's elevated valuation on a price-to-NAV basis. That being said, though, Main Street Capital Corp. has become more affordable lately, now selling for less than ~1.6x net asset value. While this is still a sizable premium, investors can sleep well at night with Main Street Capital Corp. in their investment portfolios.

MAIN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Downside Risks

Downside risks come largely from the political front, in my opinion. I don't expect a U.S. recession just yet, but the tariff tit-for-tat between China and the United States definitely poses some challenges for investors. Though I believe (and hope) that reason will ultimately return to the negotiating table, a new round of tariffs is almost certainly going to be a negative catalyst for stocks. Investors should have cash at hand in order to take advantage of emotionally-fueled market drops.

Your Takeaway

I doubled down on Main Street Capital Corp. in February, but believe that we could test February lows. Volatility has come back violently in 2018, and a new round of tariffs is likely going to hurt investor sentiment and drag share prices even lower.

I think Main Street Capital Corp. is an excellent income vehicle to buy on dips as the company is the best-managed BDC in the sector with excellent financial results over time (growing NAV, NII and dividend). Main Street Capital Corp. will most likely continue to raise its dividend payout, and I expect the company's strong dividend proposition to limit the BDC's downside in the event of a larger market correction. Buy dips for income and capital appreciation.

