Crescent Moon Rising

Both funds from operations and enterprise value to EBITDA are exceptionally low for such a good performing company.

Crescent Point Energy is one of the most undervalued energy equities we could find.

There are very few oil companies that are producing great cash flow, paying a 3.6% dividend, replacing 150% of their used reserves each year, and increasing their production 6-8% a year. Crescent Point Energy (CPG) is one such terrific play. Over the last decade, it has created a fantastic reserve growth profile.

Source: CPG presentation

2018 guidance

CPG plans to have an "all-in" budget at $60 USD oil. With West Texas Intermediate (WTI) comfortably over that and active hedges being layered in, this looks like a conservative budget.

A deep discount

However, you would not guess that this company was delivering fantastic organic growth just by looking at the chart. We have shown here the Canadian listed stock price, so we can make apt non-currency adjusted comparisons (as CPG reports in CAD).

Source: Stockcharts.com

So, sure oil prices have come down since 2014, but let's look at how CPG's growth in total barrels and increased efficiency has compensated for that.

In 2013, with oil prices near highs, CPG made $4.83 of funds from operations (FFO) per share. The market gave it close to a 10X multiple which might seem less, but for cyclical industries, is fair. In Q4-2017, CPG made $0.90 of FFO which annualized would be $3.60/share. The current multiple? Less than 2.75X. This FFO is also on the low side as going into Q4-2017, CPG had over 70% production hedged at lower prices than current. On a normalized run rate, CPG should make at least $4.50/share on current prices and current production. If we tag a very conservative 4X multiple on that, the stock should be double from here to $18 CAD ($14.40 USD on 1.25 USD-CAD exchange rate). That also ignores the 7% growth CPG has guided for by living within its cash flow and paying a 3.6% dividend!

Using another valuation measure, enterprise value to EBITDA also shows that CPG is at the bottom end of its range.

CPG EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

This same measure also shows CPG quite cheap relative to some other oil plays like Apache (APA), Devon Energy (DVN), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD).

APA EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Being bullish on oil prices, we think that CPG is likely to get the benefit of both an expanding EBITDA and expanding multiple.

Further catalyst

CPG was in the news recently with activist Cation Capital attacking the compensation structure.

Cation said it was "compelled to take this action given the significant destruction of shareholder value and the abject failure of the Canadian oil producer's current leadership across all aspects." The firm, which does not have a website and could not immediately be reached for additional comment, said it has been talking to a special committee of Crescent's board, but that discussions have failed to result in "meaningful progress."

Our stance on this is that CPG has been very ignorant of market trends and has issued shares at incorrect times to fund "growth". However, their results overall have been impressive and some of this is just the market undervaluing the company materially. Their growth in reserves and production per share has been good in a difficult environment and they have always maintained a conservative hedging program that served them very well in 2016 and 2017. Yes, some of the options granted are fairly easy money for management, but it will not make a difference in the grand scheme of where the share price goes from here. On the contrary, if enough shareholders revolt, a quick sale of the company at a large premium should also be feasible.

Conclusion

CPG is extremely mispriced. It is one of the stocks we think should double even if oil prices average $60 over the next 5 years. We are obviously more bullish on oil prices, so it stands to reason this one will go a lot further if we are right.

We issued a real-time alert on this stock a few days back @ $8.91 CAD on TSX and $6.80 USD on NYSE.

The stock has moved up a bit since then but still remains quite cheap.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CPG is dual listed, on NYSE and TSX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.