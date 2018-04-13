Talend Has A Strong Competitive Position

It all depends what you want to pay for this; we think the present price is really quite fair already, so we don't see much immediate upside.

However, there are still substantial losses which aren't going away anytime soon.

Parts of the company are growing really fast and it seems to be the go-to solution for big companies, suggesting a substantial competitive advantage.

We wrote half a year ago that we saw opportunities in Talend (TLND), the French data integration company. We're not so sure after the latest (Q4 2017) quarter, as we will explain below in greater detail.

But what sums up that position is the following graph:

TLND Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

That is, there is solid revenue growth, but EBITDA and net income are actually moving in the wrong direction, and what's more, there isn't any immediate prospect of improvement either.

There is no doubt the company has a lot going for it though. It's the recognized leader in the field not only in surveys like those of Gartner but more importantly, this is demonstrated by its commercial success (from Talend Q4 investor deck):

There are parts of the company that are really growing much faster, like Asian sales, enterprise clients, and a move to the cloud, according to the Q4CC:

Big Data solutions which delivered a combined subscription revenue growth rate close to 80% year-over-year. We experienced a particularly strong quarter in the Cloud with subscription revenue increasing more than 100% year-over-year. Going forward we see Cloud subscription growth as an increasingly important metric as the ongoing market shifts to the Cloud continues to drive our business. Enterprise subscription customers grew 58% in Q4 and represented approximately two thirds of our subscription revenue... Finally, our Asia Pacific region continues to explode with the revenue growth over 100%

The company is able to rake in an increasing amount of big, well known corporate customers, quite a number of these were mentioned on the Q4CC.

Growth

As we argued in our previous article, a platform offers so many opportunities for growth:

Get a foot into the door with a killer app, something at which the company is good at that fulfills a real business need. Convert license clients into recurring revenues via SaaS in the cloud. Expand users (seats) at existing customers. Expand geographically. Have a nice side business called services where you help customers understand the product, show what it can do for them, and train them and help in installation, configuration, etc. Open a partner channel, that is, build a community or ecosystem. Use the recurring (subscription) revenues to build out sales and R&D. Use R&D to build additional functionality and/or verticals, modules that can be used to up-sell ('land and expand'). M&A might be used for the same purpose as R&D, to acquire new capabilities to up-sell. Open up the platform for third-party/customer apps and take a share of the cut or use it to solidify the platform position and value. Grow revenues in order to achieve operational leverage. Ultimately, earn enough free cash flow to deleverage (where applicable) or allowing the company to buy back the shares that are issued as stock-based compensation and/or pay dividends.

How are they doing? Here is how the company itself depicts their strategy (from Talend Q4 investor deck):

Corresponding to the points above:

The killer app is Talend Data Fabric (see picture below), the leading data integration application and they're doing very well here, racking up a host of corporate customers (contract worth exceeding $100K) which has increased to 353 with annualized subscription fees rising by 58% in Q4. The company is doing well here as the cloud is just so much easier and there is still plenty of potential customers as many in high compliant kind of industries (financial services, healthcare, etc.) still have most of their data on-premise. Just a third of Talend's business is being held in the cloud. 'Land and expand' is very much part of its strategy, according to the company: "On top of this multi-cloud approach, you'll see Talend invest in delivering data applications for many more roles, such as data analysts, data scientists, data stewards and operational employees, and in tools for ensuring data governance and quality." However, we couldn't find information about how successful this is. The company is expanding geographically, most notably in Asia where growth is much faster (albeit from a low 6% base). Revenue is growing over 100% (y/y) the last quarters. Professional service revenue increased 20% in Q4 to $6.4M, but they've made a bit of a strategic shift here leaving the implementation services mostly to their ecosystem partners (the likes of Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH)) focusing on strategic consulting revenues instead, hence, the slower growth. The company is using the services of the likes of Cognizant and Capgemini (OTCPK:CGEMY) for providing training and implementation. The number of courses completed increased to 6,400 in 2017, up from 1,700 in 2016, so there is good growth here. There are, of course, other companies in Talend's ecosystem (see below), like the big cloud providers Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Well, subscription (and other) revenues are certainly used to build out R&D and S&M, see below under margins. The company has a dollar-based net expansion rate of 125% indicating good upsell to the existing customer base. This is up from 123% in the previous quarter. See here for the company's complete product stack. The company acquired Restlet, a cloud-based API design and testing solution which is obviously relevant for a cloud data integration platform. We are not aware that the company offers third-party apps on their platform. For a discussion about operational leverage, see below under "margins." Cash flow will be discussed below.

Data Fabric:

And its ecosystem:

Competition

It is interesting to see how the company itself sees the market, here from an earlier Talend blog post:

Talend works closely with Salesforce, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and many more cloud players. Every one of them is investing in database technologies, machine learning, real-time and more to help companies turn customer data into new insight. Just like these industries, the integration market is being reinvented with new cloud and big data technologies. When Talend went public in 2016, we discussed the market dynamics in the integration market. We pointed out how the integration market broke out into three categories: $1B+ legacy players like Oracle, IBM, Informatica and Ab Initio - struggling to keep up with innovation in the cloud and big data market

Many new start-ups with less than $10M in revenue

Two growth stage companies, Mulesoft and Talend with more than $100M in revenue focusing on different parts of the market

So, there is competition, no doubt, but management isn't all that worried, from the Q4CC:

our number one competitors actually hand coding and our number two competitor is our own open source product. So, it's not until he gets to number three that you see the first actual other software competitor and that being Informatica sold by IBM.

But management argues they can still easily demonstrate the superiority of their own offerings versus Informatica, and some smaller competitors have reached out and could very well be bought.

Another potential threat is the big cloud hosting companies themselves moving in the space, the likes of Amazon with AWS and Microsoft with Azure.

There is some mentioning of AWS moving more into data integration. For instance, there is Amazon Glue, but this doesn't (yet?) offer a serious competitive threat, according to management (Q4CC):

AWS is still very new in the market and they are still serving a very specific set of use cases so they, I don't know if they came up in the competitive radar yet.

With respect to the acquisition of MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) by Salesforce (CRM), here is the Talend blog post again:

Talend and Mulesoft are addressing two very different, but equally important parts of the market, data integration, and API management respectively. An acquisition like this reinforces the strategic importance of data, and it opens new opportunities Talend in adjacent markets.

We're not entirely convinced by this positive spin. For instance, Talend itself has moved into API management with the acquisition of Restlet. One can see that in two ways though.

First, the Restlet acquisition brings them into more direct competitive contact with MuleSoft, but on the other hand, it could allow the company also to improve its competitive stance as its platform offers both data integration and API management.

It depends on how Restlet stacks up against Mulesoft, and given the vastly different acquisition prices ($130M for Restlet while Salesforce paid $6.5B for Mulesoft), this isn't entirely reassuring.

Marketing

Talend offers an open-source freemium model in which potential customers can try simple versions with limited capabilities:

Earlier in the year, the company experienced problems with attrition in its sales force, but these seem to have been resolved and its sales force produced record productivity per head in Q4.

Margins

TLND Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The above figures are GAAP figures, but the operating margin, even a GAAP one of -25% isn't terribly appealing. Management argues that the company has "significantly improved operating leverage."

While gross margins increased 100 basis points to 77% in 2017, operating expenses increased by $31.9M, which is a 23.5% increase, so this is growing considerably slower than revenue, which grew 40% in the year.

However, in what is normally their seasonally strongest quarter, there was some kind of acceleration in operating cost. R&D expenses grew 52% in Q4, G&A expenses increased 43% and S&M expenses increased by 36% (all y/y).

Cash flow

TLND Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash flows are still not positive for a 12-month period, although we're not far off:

And share-based compensation is $6.28M for the year, which is boosting cash flows of course:

Balance sheet

TLND Total Long-Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

The Balance sheet is pretty healthy, and there isn't any alarming rate of increasing share count.

Valuation

TLND EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

An EV/S of nine times isn't cheap. This year analysts expect a (non-GAAP) loss of 48 cents per share, improving to a loss of 17 cents a share in 2019.

Conclusion

There are two contradictory forces working on this stock. There is the competitive aspect, which shows a lot of strength which isn't likely to change materially in the near future.

On the other hand, there is the financial performance, which still shows significant losses which aren't going away in the near future either, despite some operational leverage.

We tend to weigh the first as much more significant, but everything has a price, and we think that at 9 times sales, the price you have to pay for the shares on the market really is fair value at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.