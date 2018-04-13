Top 10 Net Payout Yields - April 2018

This article is a continuation of a monthly series highlighting the top net payout yield (NYSE:NPY) stocks that was started back in June 2012 and explained in August 2012. The series highlights the best stocks for the upcoming month utilized in part to make investment decisions for the IB Asset Management model. Please review the original articles for more information on the NPY concept.

January/February/March Returns

Below are two charts highlighting the monthly returns of the top 10 stocks from January (see list here). For presentation reasons, the chart is broken into the Top 5 and Next 5 lists and compared to the S&P 500 benchmark index along with the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD), which offers a fund for comparison purposes that is aligned with the NPY concept.

The Top 5 stocks had a weak few months to start 2018 as only Allergan (AGN) had a positive return for the period. The S&P 500 index had a small loss for the quarter, but CBS (CBS) and Corning (GLW) were down nearly 13%. CenturyLink (CTL) had a similar loss to the S&P 500 index and the Cambria fund, but American International Group (AIG) had a big loss of over 8% to cap off the weak period. In total, the Top 5 stocks lost 6.6% for Q1 in comparison to the 1.2% loss of the benchmark S&P 500 and the 1.8% loss of the Shareholder Yield ETF.

AGN data by YCharts

The Next 5 stocks had an incredible period starting in January. The nearly 40% gain by Seagate Technology (STX) led to the gains of the group while the key benchmark was down for the period. American Airlines Group (AAL) helped improve the groups performance with a small loss while the other stocks all had sizable losses in excess of the S&P 500. McKesson (MCK), Discover Financial Services (DFS) and General Motors (GM) all had losses in excess of 6%. In total, the Next 5 stocks gained 2.5% for the quarter, outperforming the 1% losses of the S&P 500 index and the Shareholder Yield ETF.

GM data by YCharts

In all, the top 10 stocks started 2018 on a weak note led by the large losses from CBS, Corning and General Motors. In total, the NPY stocks lost 2.1% in comparison to the 1.2% loss of the benchmark index and 1.8% loss of the comparable ETF.

April List

The top 10 list saw major shifts for April due to the list not being updated since January. As mentioned in the last report, Allergan fell off the list as the ASR from late 2016 lapsed. American International Group took over the top spot for April with a 15% yield.

The list saw half the stocks replaced for April. As mentioned, Allergan fell off the list due to reduced share buybacks. Others like CBS, American Airlines and McKesson reduced the levels of buybacks causing the NPY to dip below 10%. Seagate Tech saw the yield dip to 7.3% due to the 40% stock gain in the period.

All of the stock additions are generally focused on stock buybacks. Best Buy (BBY), CVS Health (CVS), Liberty Global (LBTYA), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) and Citigroup (C) all have NPYs in the 10% to 12% range.

The average yield actually declined despite the stock losses. The index is reflective of the general reduction in buybacks during 2017 while the market soared, but the results are prior to the Q1 stock losses and the tax cuts and repatriation law signed into effect for 2018 that provides corporations with more cash for capital returns.

The average S&P 500 stock spent similar amounts on combined stock buybacks and dividends during 2017 as going back to 2014 while the market soared during the period. As companies report Q1 stock buybacks during April, investors should expect yields to rise.

Source: Yardeni.com

As predicted back in January, only one stock maintained a NPY above 15%. The market weakness though sent the lowest yields back above 10%.

The average yield fell to 11.8% to start April, down from 12.6% to start January. The buyback yield dipped to 8.6% due to the reduced yield from Allergan falling off the list with a previous yield in excess of 23%. The dividend yield remained steady at 3.2% as Allergan wasn't a big dividend payor.

Conclusions

The yields of the NPY concept continue to normalize due to the soaring stock market in 2017. The average stock on the list has more sustainable share buybacks and dividends that are more attractive than large, one-time purchases.

The cash flood from the new tax law should start boosting spending on stock buybacks and hence the NPYs this year. Ultimately, the NPY concept provides plenty of opportunities for these companies to repurchase cheap shares due to the volatile market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIG, CTL, GM, C, DFS, AGN, AAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.