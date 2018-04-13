BP And Tesla A Green Combo In The Making

Shell is seen by many industry analysts as the leader in this growing green trend. However, BP and other oil supermajors are on the trail.

BP estimates renewables could account for around 10% of global energy demand by 2035, up from 4% currently.

According to Reuters, BP teams up with Tesla to build its first battery storage project at one of its U.S. wind farms, as part of an effort to expand its renewable.

Courtesy: BP Wind energy site.

Investment Thesis

BP Plc. (BP) is one of my selected oil supermajors that you can add to your "oil stocks basket" with total confidence. The company is shining a light of excellence, with underlying profits that have more than doubled year over year, and it has achieved a substantial success from its upstream and downstream segments.

Furthermore, BP is one of the most promising oil supermajors viewed from an investor's perspective because the Macondo litigation is slowly unclasping its detrimental financial embrace. With the economic frame continuing to strengthen, the company is set to outperform its peers in an environment of bullish oil prices.

Robert W. Dudley - Chief Executive Officer, said in the last conference call:

Overall, 2017 has proved to be one of the strongest years of operational delivery in recent history. And this is also reflected in our full year financial results.

One nascent sector often overlooked by investors when it comes to analyzing oil supermajors is the so-called alternative, clean energy business or "green business" such as solar or wind energy generation.

It's in this context that the collaboration between BP and Tesla (TSLA) announced yesterday makes its critical significance. It will eventually create a significant new market for Tesla considering that many other oil supermajors are getting involved in this segment with increasing capital investment.

However, while Robert W. Dudley said the industry is in a period of significant change, he made clear that hydrocarbons would remain the core of BP's business in the future.

It's not a race to renewables, it's a race to lower greenhouse gas emissions. As fast as renewables and clean energy can grow, faster than any fuel in history, the world is going to require oil and gas for some decades to come,

Source: Oil company reports

BP Wind Energy in the USA.

According to BP website, BPWE operates, owns, or is involved (operating partner or non-operating partner) in eight U.S. States representing a total of 1,203 turbines and a production of 2,263 MW. Please see graph below.

Wind is not the only part of the puzzle for BP and recently bought a $200 million stake (43%) in Europe's most prominent solar developer called Lightsource, returning to solar power six years after departing the solar sector and is reportedly eyeing other more significant solar investments.

This move is not unique to BP, and others such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is also involved in the "green energy." Shell is seen by many industry analysts as the leader in this growing green trend. Ben van Beurden, the Shell CEO, indicated that the company expects to spend $1-2 billion on clean energy.

In 2017, Shell acquired a Dutch car-charging network called NewMotion, the owner of one of Europe's largest electric vehicle charging networks, teamed up with the electric car charging firm Ionity, and took over the UK First Utility, one of Britain's biggest energy suppliers.

Also, one of the most exciting energy shifts of the last year is the world's first floating wind farm initiated by Norway's state-owned oil company, Statoil (STO). On September 19, 2017, France's TOTAL (TOT) grabbed a 23% stake in the renewable energy firm Eren (notably wind, solar, and hydro) for ~$300 million. The Guardian said recently:

However, she noted that returns for renewables were still lower than for oil and gas. Irene Rummelhoff, the head of Statoil's low carbon unit, agreed that returns were lower but were often fixed at a set level, so diversifying made a "huge difference" to cutting risk from volatile oil prices. "That's one of the advantages we are seeing in the renewable world; the risk profile is very different," she said. But the rate of change is slow. Big oil companies own less than 1% of solar and wind capacity globally, according to Wood Mackenzie.

About the news yesterday.

According to Reuters, BP teams up with Tesla to build its first battery storage project at one of its U.S. wind farms, as part of an effort to expand its renewable energy business.

Tesla will supply the 212 Kwatts (MW)/840 megawatt-hour battery at BP's Titan 1 wind farm in South Dakota in the second half of this year. Tesla operates 12 other wind farms in the United States. According to Eric Walz:

The large scale batteries supplied by Tesla will be able to store power generated on windy days and make it available when electrical demands are high, offering a crucial commercial advantage to an otherwise volatile energy source that relies on the wind to generate power.

Other supermajors already involved in wind energy such as Statoil's floating wind farm off the coast of Scotland are investing in battery technology as well. Statoil is using a battery system called Batwind.

Hywind Scotland, the world's first floating wind farm, will next year be equipped with a battery to store power from the wind farm. The purpose is to "teach" the battery when to hold back and store electricity, and when send power to the grid, thus increasing value of the power.

On November 24, 2017, Tesla completed the construction of the world's largest lithium-ion battery (100MW/129MWh Tesla storage system) at a South Australian wind farm.

The array of Tesla Powerpack batteries has been installed alongside French company Neoen's Hornsdale windfarm near Jamestown in South Australia's Mid North region.

The battery in South Australia was built specifically to address the state's unreliable power grid and can power 30,000 homes for a little over an hour in the event of a power outage.

Furthermore, to follow its neighboring state, the Victorian government on January 3, 2018, has also recently secured an agreement for its own Tesla battery. This agreement, in conjunction with a wind farm near the town of Stawell, should see a battery providing similar services in Victoria.

BP

Conclusion:

BP is now re-investing in solar and wind energy, which is a reliable addition to the company's biofuels businesses in its alternative energy portfolio.

BP has one of the largest operated renewables portfolios among our peers. The company continues to invest in emerging new businesses and technologies to ensure that the company "stay at the forefront of changing global needs in the energy transition" Robert Dudley said in the 4Q'17 conference call.

Almost all power grids have a backup power source designed to be dormant during periods of low-energy need and powered up when needed.

The main issue is that most of these backup energy sources are fossil-fuel powered. The benefit of Tesla's lithium-ion battery system, which is recharged entirely by wind power, might demonstrate that a renewable battery-storage system could bypass the need for fossil-fuel plants. It is a huge development that could open up a lucrative business for Tesla expanding energy division.

