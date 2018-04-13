TIPS Outperform Treasurys In 2018 First Quarter

With interest rates backing off a bit, longer-term TIPS offer better relative value, but they will still be vulnerable to declines, if interest rates continue to rise.

In a quarter characterized by rising interest rates, TIPS outperformed comparable maturity straight Treasurys, but still produced a negative return. On average, TIPS fell 1.1%, less than the 1.6% decline in comparable maturity straight Treasurys. During the quarter, the average yield on TIPS rose by two basis points (bp) to 0.36%, while the average yield on straight Treasurys increased by 40 bp to 2.58%. As a result, the average spread between straight Treasury and TIPS yields increased by 38 bp from 184 bp to 222 bp.

Given the sharp increase in the yield spread, I was somewhat surprised to see the relatively small performance differential between TIPS and straight Treasurys. Intuitively, TIPS should have performed much better than Treasurys. That anomaly caused me to check and recheck my yield and return performance calculations.

For the record, my calculations exclude newly issued TIPS, primarily because their returns over a partial quarter were affected significantly by where they were priced at issuance. Including these new issues would have distorted the performance averages.

The Treasury-TIPS yield (or breakeven) spread widened primarily because the average yield on short maturity TIPS, declined by 31 bp to -0.24%. Average yields in all other maturity categories for both TIPS and straight Treasurys increased during the quarter (by about 15-25 bp for TIPS and 25-35 bp for straight Treasurys).

The decline in short maturity TIPS yields widened their spread vs. Treasurys by a whopping 86 bp to 249 bp. That is 116 basis points above the average and close to the maximum spread of 267 bp over the past 10 years.

With interest rates generally on the rise and increasing concerns about a pick-up in inflation, investors flocked to short maturity TIPS as a safe haven. Since peaking in late February, however, intermediate and long-term interest rates have moderated. Short-maturity TIPS yields also increased (i.e. became less negative) by about 5-10 basis points from late February to the end of March, which is roughly in line with the decline in Treasury yields.

Furthermore, even though the year-over-year rise in the Consumer Price Index has increased with each successive month in 2018, each monthly increase has been lower than in 2017. Short-maturity TIPS yields were more negative at the end of the 2017 first quarter (vs. 2018), but the breakeven spread was about 100 bp lower at 144 bp.

Of course, inflation could accelerate in the weeks and months ahead, but I believe that the data do not currently make a strong case for that. Consequently, I think that the chances are good that the breakeven spread between short-maturity TIPS and Treasurys will moderate over the next quarter or two, which should bring it back in line with the spreads on intermediate- and long-term TIPS vs. Treasurys.

At the current time (as of March 29), the best relative value in the TIPS sector, assuming no pick-up in short-term inflation expectations, is in the longer maturities where spreads are near their 10-year historical average. By comparison, short-maturity TIPS spreads are well above their historical average and intermediate-term TIPS spreads at 207 bp are about 25 bp above their historical average.

Said another way, current buyers of short-term TIPS should be confident that short-term inflation expectations will rise going forward.

Of course, if interest rates continue to rise, TIPS will probably still deliver negative returns; but assuming no decline in inflation expectations, the losses on TIPS will probably not be as large as those on straight Treasurys.

