BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Disappoints On Production Numbers

When BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) announced its first quarter unit payment at the end of last week, there was one surprise in the release. Average daily production for the quarter was reported at 83,387 barrels. At first glance, this appears to be in line with the average daily production for 2017 of 82,809 barrels. However, production numbers have historically been greatest in the first quarter, with an average daily production of 93,297 during the preceding three years. This makes it hard to interpret the output for the first quarter as anything but a miss.

What does this mean for those BPT investors who are chasing yield? The answer is, it is difficult to say with any certainty at the present time. For the quarterly unit payment, the two unpredictable variables are the average daily production and the average WTI price for that quarter. (See my previous article, "BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Fair Value $9 Per Share at Current Oil Prices," for an explanation of the quarterly unit payment calculation.) Because official releases are typically limited to the annual 10-K, quarterly 10-Qs and related quarterly unit payment announcements as provided by the trustee, with no guidance provided by BP Alaska which is actually responsible for operations, there is no way to reliably predict the output for any given quarter.

Having said that, however, production typically declines after the first quarter for the remainder of the year. In 2017, for example, average daily production dropped to a low of 69,238 barrels during the third quarter. Therefore, the risk to the downside is that the production numbers for the first quarter may be indicative of a trend, leading to even lower average daily production in the subsequent quarters of 2018. Since BPT is a pure yield play, this could have significant ramifications for the unit price.

By not attaining the average daily production cap of 90,000 barrels, the first quarter royalty payment was decreased by approximately $0.10 per unit. Therefore, extrapolating the average WTI price for the first quarter for the remainder of the year, every 10,000 barrel decrease in average daily production should lead to a decrease in the quarterly royalty payment by $0.15 per unit. Needless to say, the royalty payments for 2018 could easily total less than $5.10 per unit, which is where they currently stand on an annualized basis. Those investors looking to own BPT for yield should certainly factor this into their decision making.

To be complete, the argument could be made that BPT may offer higher payouts for the remainder of 2018 on the strength of improved operations or higher oil prices. Once again, there is no real guidance for average daily production, and as of the time of this writing, WTI has increased to $67.07 per barrel.

With nothing else to go on, however, the recent price action may be instructive. Despite a $0.04 increment in the unit payment compared to the prior quarter and the aforementioned increase in the price of WTI, the price of BPT actually decreased 8% between the time of the distribution announcement and the ex-dividend date. This could be attributed to disappointing production numbers and the perceived risk to the unit payments going forward. With this in mind, investors need to pay particular attention to future average daily production totals and unit payment amounts to determine the suitability of this investment relative to their own risk tolerance.

