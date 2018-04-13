Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Production reached a new high this week, but our take is that lack of takeaway capacity in the Permian in the near-term could dampen associated gas production growth.

If the EIA does report a storage report of -25 Bcf, it will be compared with +54 Bcf last year and +38 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a -19 Bcf change yesterday. This was 8 Bcf higher than our forecast of -11 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of April 6 report here.

For the week of April 13, we expect a storage draw of 25 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

On the supply side, this week once again saw Lower 48 production average at an all-time high. The supply increases came primarily from Northeast following, while other basins saw slightly lower production coming into the close of the week. Our take on production increase going forward is that the growth may very well stall due to Permian gas takeaway capacity issues that are starting to surface. If the pipes that were expected to come online in Mexico get delayed, we could see further price differential blowout for Permian gas prices.

On the demand side, power burn led overall demand variables higher. Mexico gas exports and heating demand also saw a sizable increase w-o-w, but because heating demand started to fall towards the end of the week, the w-o-w increase was dampened. LNG exports on average remain spotty at best given volatile flow figures out of Cove Point. Nameplate capacity is at ~0.8 Bcf/d, but Cove Point has not been able to average that for a sustainable amount of time.

Net-net, this week should show much tighter balances than the previous week.

If the EIA does report a storage report of -25 Bcf, it will be compared with +54 Bcf last year and +38 Bcf for the five-year average. As you can see, it will be a significant storage report given the divergence to the historical averages.

Thank you for reading this article. For readers who find value in our public natural gas articles, we know you will find more value in our premium service. HFI Research Natural Gas is the highest ranked natural gas service on Seeking Alpha. We are currently the No. 1 most read author in commodities. If you are interested in what you will receive from the service, please see here for more info.







Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.