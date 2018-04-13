Pulse Check On Industrials: Q1 Valuations Rich

While not predominantly large cap focused in my research (smaller firms are the niche in Industrial Insights) the big names in industry are incredibly important. Highly cyclical, tracking trends in the larger companies within the industrials sector can often point to bellwether indicators within the space. While buying opportunities are often few and far between in larger companies due to greater market coverage and excellent liquidity – more eyes means less disconnects – efforts here are still worthwhile. With only so many hours in the day, constant deep dive due diligence across most of these companies on a continuous basis is a tough undertaking. Automation helps greatly. I personally use heat maps, updatable on the fly by tweaking assumptions, which can often bring some quick insight on sectors of the market rotating out of favor. This finger on the pulse of major firms, can indicate areas of the market that have opportunity.

Giving an example of putting this to work, Titan International (TWI) remains a favored small cap pick. The tire and wheel manufacturer relies heavily on new equipment sales in heavy equipment. An unjustified sell-off in the summer not driven by market fundamentals (overall outlook for key customers Deere and Caterpillar suggested otherwise) led to a great occasion to add shares on the cheap:

Titan International still trades at a deep discount to intrinsic value today. While not everyone wants to invest in smaller firms, heat maps can still provide context across the sector on where to direct capital (or at least dedicate greater research) to where it will generate the greatest risk-adjusted returns over the long term. Personally I stay deeply in tune with ten large cap industrials to track trends in areas of growth and overall market sentiment: Boeing (BA), 3M Corporation (MMM), General Electric (GE), Honeywell (HON), United Technologies (UTX), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Caterpillar (CAT), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Waste Management (WM), and Cummins (CMI):

I’m sure I’ll get squabbles on my picks above, but it gives a great diversified bundle look over several end markets. Like anything else, there are a couple of caveats to the above data. Just as screening can often include or exclude potential investments unfairly or make unwieldy cross company comparisons, there are some issues to keep in mind.

A high multiple does not necessarily signal overvaluation versus another sector peer – these firms can all be in different stages of their business cycle. Investor outlook on future growth is required. EV/EBITDA above is based on 2018 EBITDA expectations only. Capital spending used to compute free cash flow yield above is structured off of three-year trailing averages; maintenance spending might (and is likely) to be significantly lower than recent overall capital expenditure output. One-time costs are excluded from walking EBITDA to free cash flow (e.g., restructuring and acquisition charges) and the metric also assumes no changes in working capital year over year. Leverage is calculated as consolidated debt versus consolidated consensus EBITDA, with debt including pension liabilities. Pension assumptions are different across firms and there is no normalization here. Majority-owned (but not 100%) subsidiaries and/or financing businesses can all drive this metric higher. Further, not all of this debt is necessarily guaranteed by the parent company.

Analysts have clear favorites here: Long General Electric (perhaps surprising to many readers given headline reactions) and Caterpillar remain the top two long side choices. On the other side, Wall Street is less enthusiastic about the prospects of Cummins and 3M Corporation, with those two remaining out of favor. Taking a contrarian stance and throwing my own view out there, below are two large caps to buy and two to sell.

Two Buys, Two Sells

Buy Cummins. Deeply cyclical and the quintessential contrarian play, strong demand continues to exist within on-high and off-highway markets for Cummins products. North American markets in particular have continued to beat expectations as engine and associated equipment sales recover as the mining, oil and gas, and power generation end markets firm back up. The company continues to have massive market share in the medium duty trucking market (83% at year end) and heavy duty share has been improving as well (over 40% in large fleets). Management guided China down heavily (14%), but early signs point to a significant drubbing of that initial outlook. The recently announced Cummins/Eaton (ETN) joint venture that will create integrated engine and transmission development by the largest players in the space is likely to boost market share in the medium term. Growth is still on the horizon and risks related to electrification are far away. Cummins is trading at a steep discount and is throwing off significant cash flow while the rock-solid balance sheet provides safety.

Buy United Technologies. It is no wonder that sum of the parts analysis continues to be a core tenet of the long thesis at United Technologies; the company is dirt cheap compared to many of its peers. Solid commercial HVAC orders (as well as transport refrigeration), as well as a firming elevator business, continue to boost outlook. Within aerospace, geared turbofan (“GTF”) engines continue to ramp. After problems late in 2017/early 2018 (much to the delight of General Electric) problems appear to have been worked out. While still early (and not yet on balance sheet... remember those caveats to the heat map), the Rockwell Collins merger should lend stability to aerospace revenues and cash flow in the future. 2018 expectations from the sell-side look more than achievable and United Technologies is likely to beat on the bottom line – just as it has for every single quarter since Q2 2014. Much of that overperformance is likely to come from the aerospace segments where overall market sentiment is weakest. CEO Gregory Hayes and his management team have not seen their recent execution rewarded by the market as it should have been.

Sell General Electric. As a long-term bear, there simply still isn’t enough to like here. Anyone that can read financial statements was, and has been, perplexed by General Electric accounting. I do think CEO John Flannery is the right man for the job and I do think the market will, eventually, appreciate his rummaging around the darkness bringing old skeletons to light. However, cash flow generation remains poor, leverage high, and potential future grenades on the balance sheet remain scattered. An equity raise, even at these depressed levels, is not out of the question. GE Capital, despite the value of GECAS, begins to look further like it only has marginal value. Within the Industrials business, a turnaround in GE Power is unlikely in the immediate term and management continues to try to utilize creative financing deals (hybrid deals, spin-offs) to unlock value. Entering the market as a seemingly forced seller is not the best position; divestitures since the wind-down of GE Capital have not been priced as well as they could have. It will take an incredibly long time for sentiment to turn. This is the number one issue that investors make: buying too soon. Watching Seeking Alpha readers buy each leg down has been an unfortunate sight to watch.

Sell Lockheed Martin. Defense stocks have been en vogue of late due to the Republican stranglehold on the federal government and potential military action, but low growth Lockheed Martin is not likely to experience much in the way of expansion in 2018. Revenue growth will be low single digits (2% by management guidance) even in this environment and unlike other firms with lower free cash yields, Lockheed Martin is unlikely to grow out of this problem due to the nature of its contracts . Bulls have pointed to the backlog and strong book to bill, however many of these contracts will ramp slowly and will not contribute meaningfully to earnings before the turn of the new decade. ASC 606, the new accounting standard on contracts, will impact revenue recognition meaningfully on long-term contracts such as the F-16, C-5, and Black Hawk programs. The $16,422mm underfunded pension lability is a heavy noose around the company’s neck, sopping up cash that could be used for shareholder returns. Leverage will keep the firm from supporting the share price to the levels other companies can on this list. Capital is better put elsewhere.

Takeaway

On the whole, valuations aren’t particularly cheap across most of the large cap industrials space, even considering the impacts of tax reform and a supportive environment. Overall outlook is for a slowdown in GDP growth in late 2018, with most corporations in the stock market beginning to lap incredibly difficult prior period comps in 2019. Interest rate hikes – as many as four – risk putting a further pause on already dull economic activity. Investors often forget this is the second longest running economic expansion in one hundred years. In my view, buy and hold is going to have a tough time in the near term, with active management (particularly those that hedge and/or run short strategies) set to make significant strides in outperformance. Investors need to stay dynamic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.