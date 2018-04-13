My 94 Stock Portfolio Q1 Update: Value, Dividends, Cost And Activity

Not a fun Q1 for portfolio value which was down 4.86% from Dec 2017 and that includes all income.
Dividends were up 1.85% in Q1 compared to Q1 2017.
Back to fun and perhaps a bit of joy.
The Rose Portfolio of 94 investments
The chart that follows is by sectors, as I find it easier to keep track of the investments.
The following column abbreviations are used:
% PV = % Portfolio Value (which includes options and cash).
Curr $ price = 12 April 2018 = current price in US dollars.
The dividend yield is a calculation from using the yearly dividend shown as 18 Div.
Rose-cost/share is an average of all shares owned and in all accounts.
unk= unknown cost as they are dripped and I have owned them for 20+ years and some were spin-offs from Altria.
Data is from Google sheets and Fast Graphs.
|12 Apr 2018
|curr $pr
|Dividend
|Name
|%PV
|%Income
|04/12/18
|Yield
|Rose-cost/
|CONSUMER
|Staples-16
|20.6%
|15.8%
|18 Div
|share
|Anh-Busch
|(NYSE:BUD)
|0.43%
|0.31%
|105.61
|3.6
|3.41%
|109.25
|Colgate-P
|(NYSE:CL)
|0.43%
|0.22%
|71.06
|1.68
|2.36%
|28.57
|CVS Health
|(NYSE:CVS)
|0.52%
|0.34%
|63.98
|2
|3.13%
|99.58
|Diageo
|(NYSE:DEO)
|2.01%
|1.11%
|141.25
|3.71
|2.63%
|107.33
|General Mills
|(NYSE:GIS)
|1.90%
|1.80%
|44.51
|2
|4.49%
|53.44
|Hershey
|(NYSE:HSY)
|0.78%
|0.47%
|95.55
|2.76
|2.89%
|106.91
|Kraft-Hnz
|(NASDAQ:KHC)
|0.29%
|0.26%
|60.94
|2.6
|4.27%
|unk
|K-Clark
|(NYSE:KMB)
|2.60%
|2.10%
|106.6
|4.07
|3.82%
|96.49
|Coca-Cola
|(NYSE:KO)
|2.24%
|1.79%
|44.08
|1.67
|3.79%
|31.87
|Mondelez*
|(NASDAQ:MDLZ)
|0.66%
|0.30%
|42.01
|0.91
|2.17%
|unk
|Altria*
|(NYSE:MO)
|1.94%
|1.78%
|63.54
|2.77
|4.36%
|unk
|Pepsi Co*
|(NYSE:PEP)
|0.81%
|0.58%
|108.77
|3.71
|3.41%
|unk
|P & Gamble
|(NYSE:PG)
|1.11%
|0.84%
|78.02
|2.79
|3.58%
|65.43
|Philip Mo*
|(NYSE:PM)
|2.74%
|2.51%
|100.6
|4.37
|4.34%
|unk
|JM Smucker
|(NYSE:SJM)
|1.25%
|0.68%
|122.56
|3.18
|2.59%
|112.49
|Target
|(NYSE:TGT)
|0.88%
|0.66%
|72.44
|2.56
|3.53%
|60.73
|CONSUMER
|Disc -5
|5.2%
|2.6%
|Genuine P
|(NYSE:GPC)
|1.19%
|0.79%
|90.09
|2.84
|3.15%
|63.17
|Home Depot
|(NYSE:HD)
|1.59%
|0.80%
|173.27
|4.12
|2.38%
|141
|McDonald's
|(NYSE:MCD)
|1.33%
|0.70%
|162.77
|4.09
|2.51%
|78.71
|Nike
|(NYSE:NKE)
|0.82%
|0.21%
|67.42
|0.8
|1.19%
|59.51
|Starbucks
|(NASDAQ:SBUX)
|0.24%
|0.10%
|59.69
|1.2
|2.01%
|47.84
|ENERGY
|Energy-9
|9.3%
|12.2%
|Alerian Mlp
|(NYSEARCA:AMLP)
|0.16%
|0.29%
|9.62
|0.84
|8.73%
|12.35
|Amza
|(NYSEARCA:AMZA)
|0.78%
|3.23%
|7.02
|1.32
|18.80%
|9.24
|Chevron
|(NYSE:CVX)
|0.73%
|0.57%
|118.91
|4.42
|3.72%
|79.1
|NGL-prb
|(NGL-b)
|0.53%
|1.06%
|23.8
|2.25
|9.45%
|24.32
|Occidental
|(NYSE:OXY)
|2.04%
|1.85%
|71.7
|3.08
|4.30%
|86.82
|Royal Dutch
|(RDS-B)
|1.70%
|1.94%
|69.8
|3.76
|5.39%
|55.75
|Teekay prb
|(TGP-b)
|0.52%
|1.00%
|23.4
|2.12
|9.06%
|24.15
|Valero
|(NYSE:VLO)
|0.82%
|0.52%
|100.11
|3
|3.00%
|57.51
|Exxon
|(NYSE:XOM)
|2.04%
|1.75%
|77.22
|3.14
|4.07%
|88.78
|FINANCIAL
|Financl -13
|9.0%
|12.7%
|Arbor Realty
|(NYSE:ABR)
|0.25%
|0.50%
|8.71
|0.84
|9.64%
|8.15
|Great Ajax
|(NYSE:AJX)
|0.82%
|1.65%
|13.44
|1.28
|9.52%
|13.93
|Blackstone
|(NYSE:BXMT)
|0.38%
|0.64%
|31.29
|2.48
|7.93%
|30.82
|Cherry Hill
|(NYSE:CHMI)
|1.07%
|2.52%
|17.47
|1.96
|11.22%
|18.02
|Chimera Prb 8%
|(CIMpB)
|0.31%
|0.52%
|25.42
|2
|7.87%
|25.58
|Mastercard
|(NYSE:MA)
|2.15%
|0.26%
|175.84
|1
|0.57%
|82.98
|Metlife
|(NYSE:MET)
|0.14%
|0.11%
|46.93
|1.64
|3.49%
|unk
|New Res
|(NYSE:NRZ)
|0.93%
|2.40%
|16.24
|2
|12.32%
|13.68
|Oxford Lane
|(NASDAQ:OXLC)
|0.34%
|1.11%
|10.55
|1.62
|15.36%
|9.46
|Penny Mac-prb
|(PMT-b)
|0.31%
|0.52%
|25.04
|2
|7.99%
|24.81
|Brookfield
|(NYSE:RA)
|0.73%
|1.64%
|22.37
|2.39
|10.68%
|23.42
|Sutherland
|(NYSE:SLD)
|0.29%
|0.64%
|14.52
|1.48
|10.19%
|14.82
|Visa
|(NYSE:V)
|1.26%
|0.18%
|121.56
|0.81
|0.67%
|62.06
|BDC
|BDC -6
|3.6%
|7.6%
|Ares
|(NASDAQ:ARCC)
|0.33%
|0.65%
|16
|1.52
|9.50%
|15.9
|FS Investmt
|(NYSE:FSIC)
|0.43%
|0.69%
|7.47
|0.76
|10.17%
|7.56
|Gladstone
|(NASDAQ:GAIN)
|0.43%
|0.76%
|10.61
|0.89
|8.39%
|7.78
|Monroe
|(NASDAQ:MRCC)
|0.76%
|1.80%
|12.41
|1.4
|11.28%
|14.28
|Newtek
|(NASDAQ:NEWT)
|0.88%
|1.70%
|17.96
|1.65
|9.19%
|13.96
|Triple Point
|(NYSE:TPVG)
|0.81%
|1.98%
|12.35
|1.44
|11.66%
|12.91
|HEALTH-C
|H-Care-8
|11.6%
|7.5%
|AbbVie
|(NYSE:ABBV)
|2.54%
|2.22%
|92.81
|3.84
|4.14%
|61.12
|Amgen
|(NASDAQ:AMGN)
|1.05%
|0.65%
|171.95
|5.05
|2.94%
|145.78
|B Dickinson
|(NYSE:BDX)
|0.91%
|0.28%
|223.49
|3.24
|1.45%
|156.8
|Cardinal H
|(NYSE:CAH)
|1.43%
|0.87%
|63.97
|1.85
|2.89%
|72.35
|Celgene
|(NASDAQ:CELG)
|0.18%
|0.00%
|89.96
|0
|0.00%
|95.06
|Johnson & J
|(NYSE:JNJ)
|3.45%
|1.99%
|130.22
|3.56
|2.73%
|86.48
|Medtronic
|(NYSE:MDT)
|0.49%
|0.24%
|79.53
|1.84
|2.31%
|74.28
|Pfizer
|(NYSE:PFE)
|1.58%
|1.25%
|36.33
|1.36
|3.74%
|32.13
|INDUSTRL
|Industr’l -6
|7.1%
|3.6%
|Boeing
|(NYSE:BA)
|2.40%
|0.94%
|336.23
|6.25
|1.86%
|33.43
|Cummins
|(NYSE:CMI)
|1.22%
|0.68%
|161.78
|4.32
|2.67%
|105.64
|Covanta
|(NYSE:CVA)
|0.33%
|0.47%
|14.75
|1
|6.78%
|13.4
|Lockheed M
|(NYSE:LMT)
|1.60%
|0.81%
|341.74
|8.2
|2.40%
|265.56
|3M
|(NYSE:MMM)
|0.97%
|0.51%
|216.15
|5.44
|2.52%
|146.56
|Union Pacific
|(NYSE:UNP)
|0.55%
|0.22%
|134.25
|2.61
|1.94%
|88.36
|TECH
|Tech -4
|3.2%
|1.8%
|A Data Proc
|(NASDAQ:ADP)
|0.47%
|0.20%
|115.72
|2.37
|2.05%
|0.01
|Cisco
|(NASDAQ:CSCO)
|1.50%
|0.91%
|43.24
|1.25
|2.89%
|28.46
|Int Bus M
|(NYSE:IBM)
|0.32%
|0.27%
|158.04
|6.25
|3.95%
|150.38
|Intel
|(NASDAQ:INTC)
|0.86%
|0.38%
|52.72
|1.12
|2.12%
|39.24
|TEL-CO
|Telco -2
|6.4%
|7.2%
|AT&T
|(NYSE:T)
|2.93%
|3.54%
|35.19
|2.01
|5.71%
|30.42
|Verizon
|(NYSE:VZ)
|3.48%
|3.65%
|47.54
|2.36
|4.96%
|45.22
|UTILITIES
|Ute -9
|12.7%
|11.9%
|Dominion
|(NYSE:D)
|2.61%
|2.89%
|64.04
|3.37
|5.26%
|68.59
|Dominion -p
|(DCUD)
|0.26%
|0.38%
|44.68
|3.37
|7.54%
|49.14
|DNP Fund
|(NYSE:DNP)
|0.98%
|1.54%
|10.44
|0.78
|7.47%
|unk
|Alliant
|(NYSE:LNT)
|0.66%
|0.46%
|40.46
|1.34
|3.31%
|21.88
|MGE Energy
|(NASDAQ:MGEE)
|1.84%
|0.89%
|55.9
|1.29
|2.31%
|unk
|Scana
|(NYSE:SCG)
|0.14%
|0.15%
|36.01
|2.45
|6.80%
|41.79
|Southern Co
|(NYSE:SO)
|2.50%
|2.86%
|43.87
|2.38
|5.43%
|39.38
|WEC Energy
|(NYSE:WEC)
|1.50%
|1.14%
|61.6
|2.21
|3.59%
|45.39
|Xcel Energy
|(NYSE:XEL)
|2.21%
|1.60%
|44.06
|1.52
|3.45%
|unk
|R Estate
|H-Care -4
|3.9%
|7.1%
|Medical Prop
|(NYSE:MPW)
|0.13%
|0.16%
|12.52
|1
|7.99%
|12.85
|Omega
|(NYSE:OHI)
|1.90%
|4.06%
|25.87
|2.63
|10.17%
|33.35
|Sabra
|(NASDAQ:SBRA)
|0.48%
|1.08%
|16.97
|1.8
|10.61%
|19.76
|Ventas
|(NYSE:VTR)
|1.37%
|1.76%
|48.09
|3.16
|6.57%
|58
|RE: MISC
|REIT -12
|7.5%
|10.1%
|Apple Hotel
|(NYSE:APLE)
|0.43%
|0.62%
|17.72
|1.2
|6.77%
|18.57
|CorEnergy
|(NYSE:CORR)
|0.45%
|0.78%
|36.65
|3.04
|8.29%
|34.65
|Digital R
|(NYSE:DLR)
|0.72%
|0.59%
|100.63
|4.04
|4.01%
|22.1
|EPR Propty
|(NYSE:EPR)
|0.33%
|0.45%
|54.28
|4.32
|7.96%
|58.29
|Iron Mt.
|(NYSE:IRM)
|0.30%
|0.34%
|32.97
|2.35
|7.13%
|32.96
|Kimco
|(NYSE:KIM)
|0.57%
|0.96%
|13.99
|1.12
|8.01%
|19.36
|Tanger
|(NYSE:SKT)
|0.65%
|0.85%
|22.86
|1.42
|6.21%
|29.38
|Simon P Gr
|(NYSE:SPG)
|0.77%
|0.79%
|150.34
|7.4
|4.92%
|168.02
|Stag Ind
|(NYSE:STAG)
|0.67%
|0.86%
|23.42
|1.43
|6.11%
|17.38
|Uniti
|(NASDAQ:UNIT)
|0.07%
|0.21%
|16.09
|2.4
|14.92%
|15.6
|W.P. Carey
|(NYSE:WPC)
|2.24%
|3.16%
|61.19
|4.09
|6.68%
|64.24
|Wash Prime -ph
|(WPG-h)
|0.27%
|0.48%
|22
|1.87
|8.50%
|21.28
Defensive Sectors
Definition for defensive sectors is for companies that provide goods and services needed by most people. They are generally considered to be the following:
-Consumer Staples
-Utilities
-Telecom
-Healthcare, and healthcare REITs.
REITs are Real Estate Investment Trusts. The ones I include here are the equity variety for healthcare.
I also own some eREITs in infrastructure but have not included them with the group above, but perhaps they could be or should be.
Note mortgage REITs belong in the Financial sector.
This chart below sums up the defensive holding sectors as follows:
|Name
|%PV
|%Income
|CONSUMER
|20.6
|15.8%
|TEL-CO
|6.4
|7.2
|UTILITIES
|12.7
|11.9
|HEALTH-Care
|11.6
|7.5
|H-C Reits
|3.9
|7.1
|Total
|55.2
|49.5
I like to have 50% of portfolio value and hopefully income from the defensive sectors. These generally low beta, but can and do rotate in and out of favor.
Recently the consumer staples are on the decline in price and getting out of favor joining the real estate REITs, telecom and utilities. The price values for these has been a larger % in the past when values were higher, but I am still maintaining the desired 50% as yet. Opportunity probably is knocking to add to these, but I think there is time to watch and wait as yet. These could and might stay out of favor for some time as interest rates rise.
Getting 50% income is not as easy as I would like, but I do come close with including the health care REITs in the mix.
Q1 Results
Portfolio Value and activity
94 investments and I admit to not being afraid to average up on many of them. My buying higher priced shares does change the portfolio value to the upside, with my cost per share rising. I admit I am adding in some cases lower priced financial investments and averaging down. It seems that does not happen just too much with many of the older consumer staple and industrial holdings.
I do not sit still with managing these and my last article mentioned numerous buys and sells.
The latest purchases are as follows:
1 -DCUD - $46.98- a preferred offering for Dominion, a utility.
2 -SCG – $37.33 an arbitrage play for more shares of Dominion, but speculative, with 0.669 shares of D given for each SCG share if the merger occurs.
3 -FSIC $7.42 with a yield of 10.2%
4 -Ngl pb $24.03 with a yield of 9.4%
5 -MMM $215.70 with a yield of 2.5%
6 - Visa $118 low yield growth stock
7 -MPW $12.85 with a yield of 7.8%
8 -CVA $14.42 with a yield of ~6.8%
9 -VTR awarded early through an option at $55.67 or about 5.7% yield, I was averaging down a bit with this one. It is selling for ~$49 today so I am really down on value for it.
The market now has volatility and it certainly showed it for my portfolio for this quarter and I don't think it will stop until the interest rates stabilize.
I loved January with the portfolio up 13.45% in value, but then February became rather ugly with a 15.33% dive down. March ended rather even, but was still down almost another 1%.
The chart below shows that activity and changes from December 2017.
|Value
|January
|February
|March
|Q1- 2018
|Change
|13.45%
|-15.33%
|-0.96%
|From 17
|-3.94%
|-4.86%
Down 3.94% total for January and February and adding a bit more for March, it is now down a total of 4.86% in value. I also have options and dividends residing or hiding in there somewhere, but you get the idea. As I am not an accountant and have no idea or desire to figure it out, these are the figures you get from me.
Balance is hard to achieve on a seesaw or even between sectors, so diversification is helpful from my perspective.
Sector rotation is something to be expected, but I am hoping real estate is near bottom and that goes for energy as well.
Thank goodness for dividends.
Dividends
At first I was given a “Fright” when I looked at my dividends for March.
Normally it is a huge March Madness type dividend month with really big results.
I soon discovered the RICs (Regulated Investment Companies) I own, like to pay the distributions on March 30th. This year it turned into an April Fool type joke for me, as I did not get paid on that date and not in the month of March. March 30th was a closed day for the markets.
The broker I have paid those on Monday April 2nd.
I has looking initially at a 29% decrease in dividends until I figured out this April Fool “joke” on me, truly “March Madness” in a different sense.
My chart below shows how I actually did with and without the late payers of:
AJX, ARCC, Cim-b, DLR, GAIN, MRCC, NEWT and OXLC.
These wonderful RICs are actually doing quite well for value and pay excellent income. I might have to do a separate article about them. I can thank The Fortune Teller and his service, The Wheel of Fortune, for the teaching experience for picking good value to purchase them along with receiving excellent income.
|DIVIDENDS
|January
|February
|March
|Q1
|17-18 chg
|10.78%
|9.87%
|w/o Late
|-29.17%
|w/ late pays
|-10.41%
|w/o Late
|-6.49%
|w/ late pays
|1.85%
|Late pays: AJX, ARCC, CIM-b, DLR, GAIN, MRCC, NEWT, OXLC
Dividends are up nicely in January, February, and down ~ 6.5% for March.
Total Q1 up trend of 1.85%.
Many of the companies I own have announced dividend increases that will kick in Q2 and then I hope I see more increasing dividend payments.
Note 50% of most all dividends or distributions are paid quarterly during the months of March, June, September and December.
Chart below shows the individual holdings for the month they should have paid me and I show the monthly payers separately. EPR is a new monthly payer holding in February and AMZA changed to monthly payments in March.
|Pay
|Jan
|Jan /mo
|Feb
|Feb /mo
|Mar
|Monthly
|AMZA
|RA
|CL
|RA
|MMM
|RA
|ADP
|GAIN
|T
|GAIN
|INTC
|GAIN
|GPC
|OXLC
|BMY
|STAG
|PFE
|APLE
|NKE
|APLE
|GIS
|APLE
|SJM
|STAG
|KMB
|STAG
|VZ
|OXLC
|WEC
|AMZA
|CVA
|CVS
|EPR
|BA
|OXLC
|DLR
|MA
|SO
|EPR
|VTR
|LNT
|V
|BXMT
|PG
|AMGN
|CAH
|DCUD
|CMI
|KIM
|ABBV
|XOM
|OXY
|SKT
|CVX
|STOR
|OHI
|JNJ
|WPC
|AMLP
|MCD
|CSCO
|SBUX
|ABR
|CHMI
|D
|NRZ
|LMT
|UNIT
|HD
|NGL-b
|PMT-b
|TGP-b
|VLO
|SLD
|XOM
|MDT
|RDS/b
|HSY
|TGT
|IBM
|AJX
|MRCC
|CIM-b
|ARCC
Conclusion
The portfolio value is still higher than it was at the beginning of 2017. It is treading water for 2018, but certainly standing on firm ground with quality stocks and excellent dividend payers.
Dividends are rolling in nicely and in increasing amounts.
I am actually quite happy, and wish
Happy Investing to all.
Disclosure: I am/we are long 94 STOCKS.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: 94 stocks in the article