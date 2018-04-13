My 94 Stock Portfolio Q1 Update: Value, Dividends, Cost And Activity

Portfolio Value gains and losses are also revealed monthly and for Q1.

Months paid for all dividends is shown along with the portfolio success.

Dividends for each and yield for the 12 April 2018 price is also listed.

94 investments are shown by sectors with % portfolio values, % income and my cost per share.

Not a fun Q1 for portfolio value which was down 4.86% from Dec 2017 and that includes all income.

Dividends were up 1.85% in Q1 compared to Q1 2017.

Back to fun and perhaps a bit of joy.

The Rose Portfolio of 94 investments



The chart that follows is by sectors, as I find it easier to keep track of the investments.

The following column abbreviations are used:

% PV = % Portfolio Value (which includes options and cash).

Curr $ price = 12 April 2018 = current price in US dollars.

The dividend yield is a calculation from using the yearly dividend shown as 18 Div.

Rose-cost/share is an average of all shares owned and in all accounts.

unk= unknown cost as they are dripped and I have owned them for 20+ years and some were spin-offs from Altria.

Data is from Google sheets and Fast Graphs.

12 Apr 2018





curr $pr

Dividend

Name

%PV %Income 04/12/18

Yield Rose-cost/ CONSUMER Staples-16 20.6% 15.8%

18 Div

share Anh-Busch (NYSE:BUD) 0.43% 0.31% 105.61 3.6 3.41% 109.25 Colgate-P (NYSE:CL) 0.43% 0.22% 71.06 1.68 2.36% 28.57 CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) 0.52% 0.34% 63.98 2 3.13% 99.58 Diageo (NYSE:DEO) 2.01% 1.11% 141.25 3.71 2.63% 107.33 General Mills (NYSE:GIS) 1.90% 1.80% 44.51 2 4.49% 53.44 Hershey (NYSE:HSY) 0.78% 0.47% 95.55 2.76 2.89% 106.91 Kraft-Hnz (NASDAQ:KHC) 0.29% 0.26% 60.94 2.6 4.27% unk K-Clark (NYSE:KMB) 2.60% 2.10% 106.6 4.07 3.82% 96.49 Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) 2.24% 1.79% 44.08 1.67 3.79% 31.87 Mondelez* (NASDAQ:MDLZ) 0.66% 0.30% 42.01 0.91 2.17% unk Altria* (NYSE:MO) 1.94% 1.78% 63.54 2.77 4.36% unk Pepsi Co* (NYSE:PEP) 0.81% 0.58% 108.77 3.71 3.41% unk P & Gamble (NYSE:PG) 1.11% 0.84% 78.02 2.79 3.58% 65.43 Philip Mo* (NYSE:PM) 2.74% 2.51% 100.6 4.37 4.34% unk JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) 1.25% 0.68% 122.56 3.18 2.59% 112.49 Target (NYSE:TGT) 0.88% 0.66% 72.44 2.56 3.53% 60.73 CONSUMER Disc -5 5.2% 2.6%

Genuine P (NYSE:GPC) 1.19% 0.79% 90.09 2.84 3.15% 63.17 Home Depot (NYSE:HD) 1.59% 0.80% 173.27 4.12 2.38% 141 McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) 1.33% 0.70% 162.77 4.09 2.51% 78.71 Nike (NYSE:NKE) 0.82% 0.21% 67.42 0.8 1.19% 59.51 Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) 0.24% 0.10% 59.69 1.2 2.01% 47.84 ENERGY Energy-9 9.3% 12.2%

Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP) 0.16% 0.29% 9.62 0.84 8.73% 12.35 Amza (NYSEARCA:AMZA) 0.78% 3.23% 7.02 1.32 18.80% 9.24 Chevron (NYSE:CVX) 0.73% 0.57% 118.91 4.42 3.72% 79.1 NGL-prb (NGL-b) 0.53% 1.06% 23.8 2.25 9.45% 24.32 Occidental (NYSE:OXY) 2.04% 1.85% 71.7 3.08 4.30% 86.82 Royal Dutch (RDS-B) 1.70% 1.94% 69.8 3.76 5.39% 55.75 Teekay prb (TGP-b) 0.52% 1.00% 23.4 2.12 9.06% 24.15 Valero (NYSE:VLO) 0.82% 0.52% 100.11 3 3.00% 57.51 Exxon (NYSE:XOM) 2.04% 1.75% 77.22 3.14 4.07% 88.78 FINANCIAL Financl -13 9.0% 12.7%

Arbor Realty (NYSE:ABR) 0.25% 0.50% 8.71 0.84 9.64% 8.15 Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) 0.82% 1.65% 13.44 1.28 9.52% 13.93 Blackstone (NYSE:BXMT) 0.38% 0.64% 31.29 2.48 7.93% 30.82 Cherry Hill (NYSE:CHMI) 1.07% 2.52% 17.47 1.96 11.22% 18.02 Chimera Prb 8% (CIMpB) 0.31% 0.52% 25.42 2 7.87% 25.58 Mastercard (NYSE:MA) 2.15% 0.26% 175.84 1 0.57% 82.98 Metlife (NYSE:MET) 0.14% 0.11% 46.93 1.64 3.49% unk New Res (NYSE:NRZ) 0.93% 2.40% 16.24 2 12.32% 13.68 Oxford Lane (NASDAQ:OXLC) 0.34% 1.11% 10.55 1.62 15.36% 9.46 Penny Mac-prb (PMT-b) 0.31% 0.52% 25.04 2 7.99% 24.81 Brookfield (NYSE:RA) 0.73% 1.64% 22.37 2.39 10.68% 23.42 Sutherland (NYSE:SLD) 0.29% 0.64% 14.52 1.48 10.19% 14.82 Visa (NYSE:V) 1.26% 0.18% 121.56 0.81 0.67% 62.06 BDC BDC -6 3.6% 7.6%

Ares (NASDAQ:ARCC) 0.33% 0.65% 16 1.52 9.50% 15.9 FS Investmt (NYSE:FSIC) 0.43% 0.69% 7.47 0.76 10.17% 7.56 Gladstone (NASDAQ:GAIN) 0.43% 0.76% 10.61 0.89 8.39% 7.78 Monroe (NASDAQ:MRCC) 0.76% 1.80% 12.41 1.4 11.28% 14.28 Newtek (NASDAQ:NEWT) 0.88% 1.70% 17.96 1.65 9.19% 13.96 Triple Point (NYSE:TPVG) 0.81% 1.98% 12.35 1.44 11.66% 12.91 HEALTH-C H-Care-8 11.6% 7.5%

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) 2.54% 2.22% 92.81 3.84 4.14% 61.12 Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) 1.05% 0.65% 171.95 5.05 2.94% 145.78 B Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) 0.91% 0.28% 223.49 3.24 1.45% 156.8 Cardinal H (NYSE:CAH) 1.43% 0.87% 63.97 1.85 2.89% 72.35 Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) 0.18% 0.00% 89.96 0 0.00% 95.06 Johnson & J (NYSE:JNJ) 3.45% 1.99% 130.22 3.56 2.73% 86.48 Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) 0.49% 0.24% 79.53 1.84 2.31% 74.28 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 1.58% 1.25% 36.33 1.36 3.74% 32.13 INDUSTRL Industr’l -6 7.1% 3.6%

Boeing (NYSE:BA) 2.40% 0.94% 336.23 6.25 1.86% 33.43 Cummins (NYSE:CMI) 1.22% 0.68% 161.78 4.32 2.67% 105.64 Covanta (NYSE:CVA) 0.33% 0.47% 14.75 1 6.78% 13.4 Lockheed M (NYSE:LMT) 1.60% 0.81% 341.74 8.2 2.40% 265.56 3M (NYSE:MMM) 0.97% 0.51% 216.15 5.44 2.52% 146.56 Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) 0.55% 0.22% 134.25 2.61 1.94% 88.36 TECH Tech -4 3.2% 1.8%

A Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) 0.47% 0.20% 115.72 2.37 2.05% 0.01 Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 1.50% 0.91% 43.24 1.25 2.89% 28.46 Int Bus M (NYSE:IBM) 0.32% 0.27% 158.04 6.25 3.95% 150.38 Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) 0.86% 0.38% 52.72 1.12 2.12% 39.24 TEL-CO Telco -2 6.4% 7.2%

AT&T (NYSE:T) 2.93% 3.54% 35.19 2.01 5.71% 30.42 Verizon (NYSE:VZ) 3.48% 3.65% 47.54 2.36 4.96% 45.22 UTILITIES Ute -9 12.7% 11.9%

Dominion (NYSE:D) 2.61% 2.89% 64.04 3.37 5.26% 68.59 Dominion -p (DCUD) 0.26% 0.38% 44.68 3.37 7.54% 49.14 DNP Fund (NYSE:DNP) 0.98% 1.54% 10.44 0.78 7.47% unk Alliant (NYSE:LNT) 0.66% 0.46% 40.46 1.34 3.31% 21.88 MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) 1.84% 0.89% 55.9 1.29 2.31% unk Scana (NYSE:SCG) 0.14% 0.15% 36.01 2.45 6.80% 41.79 Southern Co (NYSE:SO) 2.50% 2.86% 43.87 2.38 5.43% 39.38 WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) 1.50% 1.14% 61.6 2.21 3.59% 45.39 Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) 2.21% 1.60% 44.06 1.52 3.45% unk R Estate H-Care -4 3.9% 7.1%

Medical Prop (NYSE:MPW) 0.13% 0.16% 12.52 1 7.99% 12.85 Omega (NYSE:OHI) 1.90% 4.06% 25.87 2.63 10.17% 33.35 Sabra (NASDAQ:SBRA) 0.48% 1.08% 16.97 1.8 10.61% 19.76 Ventas (NYSE:VTR) 1.37% 1.76% 48.09 3.16 6.57% 58 RE: MISC REIT -12 7.5% 10.1%

Apple Hotel (NYSE:APLE) 0.43% 0.62% 17.72 1.2 6.77% 18.57 CorEnergy (NYSE:CORR) 0.45% 0.78% 36.65 3.04 8.29% 34.65 Digital R (NYSE:DLR) 0.72% 0.59% 100.63 4.04 4.01% 22.1 EPR Propty (NYSE:EPR) 0.33% 0.45% 54.28 4.32 7.96% 58.29 Iron Mt. (NYSE:IRM) 0.30% 0.34% 32.97 2.35 7.13% 32.96 Kimco (NYSE:KIM) 0.57% 0.96% 13.99 1.12 8.01% 19.36 Tanger (NYSE:SKT) 0.65% 0.85% 22.86 1.42 6.21% 29.38 Simon P Gr (NYSE:SPG) 0.77% 0.79% 150.34 7.4 4.92% 168.02 Stag Ind (NYSE:STAG) 0.67% 0.86% 23.42 1.43 6.11% 17.38 Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) 0.07% 0.21% 16.09 2.4 14.92% 15.6 W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) 2.24% 3.16% 61.19 4.09 6.68% 64.24 Wash Prime -ph (WPG-h) 0.27% 0.48% 22 1.87 8.50% 21.28





Defensive Sectors

Definition for defensive sectors is for companies that provide goods and services needed by most people. They are generally considered to be the following:

-Consumer Staples

-Utilities

-Telecom

-Healthcare, and healthcare REITs.

REITs are Real Estate Investment Trusts. The ones I include here are the equity variety for healthcare.

I also own some eREITs in infrastructure but have not included them with the group above, but perhaps they could be or should be.

Note mortgage REITs belong in the Financial sector.

This chart below sums up the defensive holding sectors as follows:

Name %PV %Income CONSUMER 20.6 15.8% TEL-CO 6.4 7.2 UTILITIES 12.7 11.9 HEALTH-Care 11.6 7.5 H-C Reits 3.9 7.1 Total 55.2 49.5

I like to have 50% of portfolio value and hopefully income from the defensive sectors. These generally low beta, but can and do rotate in and out of favor.

Recently the consumer staples are on the decline in price and getting out of favor joining the real estate REITs, telecom and utilities. The price values for these has been a larger % in the past when values were higher, but I am still maintaining the desired 50% as yet. Opportunity probably is knocking to add to these, but I think there is time to watch and wait as yet. These could and might stay out of favor for some time as interest rates rise.

Getting 50% income is not as easy as I would like, but I do come close with including the health care REITs in the mix.

Q1 Results

Portfolio Value and activity



94 investments and I admit to not being afraid to average up on many of them. My buying higher priced shares does change the portfolio value to the upside, with my cost per share rising. I admit I am adding in some cases lower priced financial investments and averaging down. It seems that does not happen just too much with many of the older consumer staple and industrial holdings.

I do not sit still with managing these and my last article mentioned numerous buys and sells.

The latest purchases are as follows:

1 -DCUD - $46.98- a preferred offering for Dominion, a utility.

2 -SCG – $37.33 an arbitrage play for more shares of Dominion, but speculative, with 0.669 shares of D given for each SCG share if the merger occurs.

3 -FSIC $7.42 with a yield of 10.2%

4 -Ngl pb $24.03 with a yield of 9.4%

5 -MMM $215.70 with a yield of 2.5%

6 - Visa $118 low yield growth stock

7 -MPW $12.85 with a yield of 7.8%

8 -CVA $14.42 with a yield of ~6.8%

9 -VTR awarded early through an option at $55.67 or about 5.7% yield, I was averaging down a bit with this one. It is selling for ~$49 today so I am really down on value for it.

The market now has volatility and it certainly showed it for my portfolio for this quarter and I don't think it will stop until the interest rates stabilize.

I loved January with the portfolio up 13.45% in value, but then February became rather ugly with a 15.33% dive down. March ended rather even, but was still down almost another 1%.

The chart below shows that activity and changes from December 2017.

Value January February March Q1- 2018 Change 13.45% -15.33% -0.96% From 17 -3.94% -4.86%

Down 3.94% total for January and February and adding a bit more for March, it is now down a total of 4.86% in value. I also have options and dividends residing or hiding in there somewhere, but you get the idea. As I am not an accountant and have no idea or desire to figure it out, these are the figures you get from me.

Balance is hard to achieve on a seesaw or even between sectors, so diversification is helpful from my perspective.

Sector rotation is something to be expected, but I am hoping real estate is near bottom and that goes for energy as well.

Thank goodness for dividends.

Dividends

At first I was given a “Fright” when I looked at my dividends for March.

Normally it is a huge March Madness type dividend month with really big results.

I soon discovered the RICs (Regulated Investment Companies) I own, like to pay the distributions on March 30th. This year it turned into an April Fool type joke for me, as I did not get paid on that date and not in the month of March. March 30th was a closed day for the markets.

The broker I have paid those on Monday April 2nd.

I has looking initially at a 29% decrease in dividends until I figured out this April Fool “joke” on me, truly “March Madness” in a different sense.

My chart below shows how I actually did with and without the late payers of:

AJX, ARCC, Cim-b, DLR, GAIN, MRCC, NEWT and OXLC.

These wonderful RICs are actually doing quite well for value and pay excellent income. I might have to do a separate article about them. I can thank The Fortune Teller and his service, The Wheel of Fortune, for the teaching experience for picking good value to purchase them along with receiving excellent income.

DIVIDENDS January February March Q1 17-18 chg 10.78% 9.87% w/o Late -29.17% w/ late pays -10.41% w/o Late -6.49% w/ late pays 1.85% Late pays: AJX, ARCC, CIM-b, DLR, GAIN, MRCC, NEWT, OXLC

Dividends are up nicely in January, February, and down ~ 6.5% for March.

Total Q1 up trend of 1.85%.

Many of the companies I own have announced dividend increases that will kick in Q2 and then I hope I see more increasing dividend payments.

Note 50% of most all dividends or distributions are paid quarterly during the months of March, June, September and December.

Chart below shows the individual holdings for the month they should have paid me and I show the monthly payers separately. EPR is a new monthly payer holding in February and AMZA changed to monthly payments in March.

Pay





Jan Jan /mo Feb Feb /mo Mar Monthly AMZA RA CL RA MMM RA ADP GAIN T GAIN INTC GAIN GPC OXLC BMY STAG PFE APLE NKE APLE GIS APLE SJM STAG KMB STAG VZ OXLC WEC AMZA CVA CVS EPR BA OXLC DLR MA SO EPR VTR LNT V BXMT PG AMGN CAH DCUD CMI KIM ABBV XOM OXY SKT CVX STOR OHI JNJ WPC AMLP MCD CSCO SBUX ABR CHMI D NRZ LMT UNIT





HD

NGL-b PMT-b TGP-b VLO SLD XOM MDT RDS/b HSY







TGT

IBM

AJX MRCC CIM-b ARCC

Conclusion

The portfolio value is still higher than it was at the beginning of 2017. It is treading water for 2018, but certainly standing on firm ground with quality stocks and excellent dividend payers.

Dividends are rolling in nicely and in increasing amounts.

I am actually quite happy, and wish

Happy Investing to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long 94 STOCKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: 94 stocks in the article