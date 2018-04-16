Natural Gas - Stuck In Neutral

The price of crude oil is booming, and on April 13 it rose to the highest level since 2014 when the nearby NYMEX futures contract hit $67.76 per barrel. Volatile political conditions in the Middle East are causing the price of oil to move higher as the world waits for hostilities to intensify.

Meanwhile, the other major energy commodity that trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the CME is just sitting there. Trading natural gas is like watching paint dry these days as the price has been stuck in neutral and is going nowhere fast.

Natural gas has a long history as one of the most volatile commodities that trades on futures markets. Since the introduction of the natural gas futures contract in the early 1990s, the energy commodity has traded from lows of $1.02 to over $15.60 per MMBtu. Over recent weeks, as the market moves from the season of peak demand and withdrawals from storage to injection season, the price action has been nothing short of a real snoozer.

Consolidation in the most volatile commodities futures market

In 2018, we have seen a range of $2.53 to $3.661 per MMBtu on the continuous futures contract in natural gas. However, when it comes to the active month May NYMEX contract, the range in 2018 has from lows of $2.60 to highs of $2.951. Since early February, the range narrowed to $2.60 to $2.831 per MMBtu.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights the May natural gas futures contract has traded in a 23.1-cent range for over two months. While technical momentum and price strength metrics are in neutral territory, open interest has increased over recent weeks reaching the 1.50million contract level. The increase in the number of open long and short positions in the futures market indicates that there are a rising number of speculative positions at a time when daily historical volatility has dropped to below the 19% level. The current level of price variance is low considering the energy commodity's penchant for significant moves to the up or downside.

Inventories find a bottom in April

On Thursday, April 12 the Energy Information Administration reported that the amount of natural gas in storage continued to decline for the week ending on April 6.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, stockpiles fell by 19 billion cubic feet for the period which was slightly more than the market had expected. Stocks stand at 1.335 trillion cubic feet; 35.2% below last year's level and 21.9% below the five-year average for this time of the year. Moreover, last year and over the past five years, the week ending April 6 saw injections into inventories. Cold weather conditions have prolonged the heating season, and this year it began early at the start of November and is ending late. Despite the bullish news from the EIA, the price of May natural gas could not even make it to a tick over the $2.70 per MMBtu level which turned out to the high of the session on Thursday. On Friday, April 13 the price got to the $2.76 level but settled the week at $2.735 per MMBtu. It is likely that we will see the first injection of the season over the next two weeks.

Production is high, and tariffs could slow exports

With massive reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States, the output of the energy commodity continues to grow. Quadrillions of cubic feet of natural gas are available to meet any increase in demand for coming years.

While stocks are going into the injection season at the lowest level in three years, it is likely that storage will fill quickly over coming months given the reserves sitting in the crust of the earth and technological advances in extraction techniques. Demand is growing for the energy commodity as power generation has switched from coal to natural gas. At the same time, LNG shipments around the world are increasing as the U.S. is becoming a significant exporter of the liquid form of natural gas. However, that burgeoning business could become a victim of the current environment of protectionist policies by the Trump Administration. The trade issue calmed this past week after a speech by the Chinese President which amounted to an olive branch which was accepted by President Trump. However, any tariffs on China could still spark retaliation, and the potential for a trade war between the countries with the world's leading economies remains high. Since China is the demand side of the equation in most commodities markets and their imports of LNG are rising, the protectionist trend could limit flows of the energy commodities from the U.S. to the Asian nation.

Will natural gas rally on a trade deal with China?

On the campaign trail, President Trump pledged to level the playing field when it comes to international trade and creates "fairness and reciprocity" that would improve conditions for American workers and businesses. In March, the President took the first step towards protectionism when he announced tariffs on steel and aluminum and $60 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods coming into the United States.

President Trump has advocated for bilateral rather than multilateral trade agreements with partners around the world. It is likely that the threat of tariffs is nothing more than a bluff or positioning for negotiations that will take place over coming months. If, and when a trade deal with China eliminates the potential for tariffs, retaliation, and a trade war, it is possible that we will see a rally in the price of natural gas futures. The current environment and threat of restricted trade could be weighing on the price of the energy commodity. Meanwhile, even in a bullish environment for crude oil, where the U.S. is a world leader in production, the price of natural gas has refused to appreciate. The issues lifting the price of oil are likely related to geopolitics in the Middle East which is home to more than half the world's crude oil reserves. When it comes to natural gas, the U.S. is self -sufficient as the shale regions contain supplies that could satisfy decades of demand.

A copy of the pattern of 2016 and 2017?

I believe that the tariff issue is a bluff on the part of President Trump and that trade will continue and even expand with China in coming years. Therefore, demand for natural gas shipments to the Asian nation in the form of LNG will continue to rise.

In 2016 and 2017, the price of the energy commodity moved to the upside after the end of the withdrawal season, and it is possible we will see a repeat of that price action in 2018 if the trade tensions ease.

Eventually natural gas will break out of its current narrow trading range between $2.60 and $2.83 per MMBtu. The UGAZ and DGAZ ETN products are highly liquid and could serve as useful tools for those looking to trade the market on an intraday, and short-term overnight basis over coming weeks for a break to the up or downside in the traditionally volatile natural gas market for those who do not venture into the futures arena.

Trading natural gas these days is like watching paint dry. However, the commodity that is stuck in neutral will eventually move into gear, and the rising level of open interest suggests that those caught on the wrong side of the market could go scrambling for exits which would exacerbate the eventual price move.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.