Crude Oil In Yuan

At the October Party Congress in Beijing, President Xi cemented his role as the most powerful leader of the world's most populous nation since Chairman Mao. The Chinese leader is virtually guaranteed a lifetime position because of his popularity within the party and most of the 1.4 billion Chinese who continue to see their standards of living rise.

In 2016, when the Chinese stock market plunged because of a slowdown in economic growth, President Xi rolled out his policy of the "new normal" that put China on a course of slower, but stable growth. The leader turned water into wine and conditions quickly improved in the nation. At the Party Congress, the leader promised to adopt policies that will reduce pollution, increase the size of China's middle class, and grow the defense forces into a "world-class military" by 2050.

On the international scene, President Xi has demonstrated unique diplomatic skills. He has forged relationships with many world leaders including U.S. President Trump. Xi has been an advocate of globalism, and in a speech on April 10, it was the President of China who took a conciliatory tone in the current environment of tariffs and the potential of a trade war causing markets to recover.

Meanwhile, it is no secret that China is making moves to increase their profile in the world. The nation has been working with supranational institutions like the World Bank and IMF to make the yuan a convertible currency. At the same time, the Chinese economy will soon overtake the U.S. as the world's largest.

The U.S. is currently looking to level the playing field for international trade, and while China will likely play ball with the Trump administration, they will be a formidable foe when it comes to negotiations. China's ultimate goal is to take a much larger role in the international economy, and one sign of their plans is a new futures contract for crude oil that uses the Chinese currency as a pricing mechanism on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

Trade issues dominate market action

Tariffs on steel and aluminum and an aggressive stance by the U.S. administration towards trade with China caused lots of volatility in markets across all asset classes. When China told markets they plan to retaliate against President Trump's proposed $60 billion in protectionist measures, the U.S. leader responded with a statement saying he was considering an additional $100 billion in tariffs.

On the campaign trail, President Trump repeatedly took China to task for unfair trade practices and disregard for intellectual property laws. The U.S. leader did not blame the current trade environment on the Chinese, but on former U.S. leaders who allowed the environment which put U.S. businesses at a disadvantage when it comes to global trade. The President has advocated for bilateral rather than multilateral trade agreements and has proceeded on a course to renegotiate existing agreements using tariffs as a threat to level the playing field and achieve "fairness and reciprocity" when it comes to international trade.

The war of words between the U.S. and China caused markets to fear the potential of a trade war with many industries suffering as a result of restrictive trade policies. However, on Tuesday President's Xi's speech sent a calming message to markets and President Trump quickly accepted the olive branch tweeting, "Very thankful of President Xi of China's kind words on tariffs and automobile barriers…also, his enlightenment on intellectual property and technology transfers. We will make great progress together!"

While the waters have calmed, and it is likely that the world's two leading economies will come to terms on an agreement that will avoid tariffs and a trade war, Chinese prominence and influence in the world continue to grow.

The dollar is the world's reserve currency - President Xi's policies could challenge that position

The dollar is the world's reserve currency as most central banks around the globe favor the U.S. currency when it comes to their foreign exchange reserves. The United States has the world's largest economy, and other governments view the stability of the country as comfort and backing for the dollar. The dollar is a fiat currency, and it derives its value from the full faith and credit of the United States.

Meanwhile, GDP in China is quickly rising to a level where it will challenge and overtake the U.S. as the world's largest economy. While the two nations will likely come to terms on trade issues, Chinese economic growth and vast population, which is more than four times the size of the U.S. make it a formidable power. The diplomatic skills of the Chinese leader and the country's patient and steady path put it on a course of expanding global influence.

The Chinese currency, the yuan, is likely to rise in influence and could one day in the not too distant future join or even surpass the dollar as the world's reserve currency.

The U.S. currency is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities

Central banks and monetary authorities recognize the U.S. dollar as the world's most stable means of exchange which has put it in a position as the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. While the production of commodities is a localized affair, consumption is ubiquitous. Raw materials come from regions of the world that are rich in minerals, ores, energy, or where the soil and climate support production. However, as standards of living around the globe rise, almost every man, woman, and child on earth require commodities in their daily lives. We power our lives with energy, live in structures constructed of metals, minerals, and other industrial commodities. Nutrition fuels our bodies that comes from crop production. All over the world, the dollar is the benchmark means of exchange when it comes to buying and selling the raw materials. The emergence of the Chinese yuan and the fact that China is the world's leading commodities consumer as a result of a population that comprises almost 19% of the total population means that the dollar has competition these days. The yuan is in a position where it could challenge the U.S. dollar and surpass the currency as the world's reserve instrument.

Retaliation could unseat U.S. debt and the dollar

One of the first moves on the international stage by the Chinese to assert their position in the global economy came in the aftermath of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia following the Putin government's actions in Ukraine. China reached out to the Russians, and Presidents Xi and Putin put in place a series of trade agreements to supply China with many of the vast energy and other commodities resources produced in Russia. The deals avoided the dollar-based system of trade favoring yuan and ruble swaps for payment.

The current trade friction between the U.S. is likely to give way to a new set of agreements where both the U.S. and China each give a little to get a little. Both sides can come out of the negotiations as victors within their countries by avoiding a trade war and establishing a framework that benefits both countries. However, if a trade war were to break out, both counties have powerful tools with which to do battle. The U.S. can devalue the dollar to make U.S. goods more competitive on international markets. China can do the same to the yuan, but China holds a dominant position in U.S. debt securities which could impact interest rates if they stop buying or start selling U.S. government bonds. With vast reserves, China could inflict pain on the U.S. economy, but their massive position in the bond market would also hurt the Asian powerhouse as selling their holdings would force prices down lowering the value of their overall position.

While a trade war is a worst-case scenario, China will continue to rise as a powerhouse, and their ascent will continue to take market share from the United States over coming years.

China is the world's leading consumer of commodities, and a new contract could change the world of raw materials

Even though China's economic growth has declined to below 7%, the size of the economy has grown to a level where the nominal increase in GDP is much bigger these days than during the heyday of double-digit growth. Think of it this way, the rise of total GDP in the country has caused the total amount of the percentage gain to be greater at a lower percentage level today than it was one or two decades ago.

China's quest to join the world's leading economic powers with a convertible currency could force more pricing of raw materials using the yuan over the coming years. The first move towards joining or even displacing the dollar with the yuan when it comes to commodities prices is brewing in Shanghai, as on March 26 China launched a crude oil futures contract in yuan. China is looking to assist local companies hedge against price volatility in the oil market as the nation is a significant consumer of the energy commodity. However, the yuan pricing mechanism could challenge both the Brent and WTI contracts in Europe and the U.S. and establish a benchmark that encourages international participation. Moreover, for those oil producing nations subject to sanctions by the U.S. and Europe the Chinese contract will offer an alternative and could result in building liquidity. Russia, Iran, and Venezuela are all pariahs, but all have active trading relations with the Chinese. It will take time for liquidity to build on the yuan-based oil contract, but the Chinese government has patience, and its success will likely bring other yuan-based commodities futures that will take market share away from U.S. and European exchanges. Moreover, Chinese influence can already be felt in European metal markets as a Chinese company purchased the London Metals Exchange in 2013. It is possible that copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and other LME contracts could eventually change from dollar to yuan-based trading.

The value of the U.S. dollar began to fall in January 2017 and any attempt at a recovery over the past fourteen months has failed. The ascent of the yuan on the international scene may add additional pressure on the U.S. currency. As the dollar falls, the historical inverse relationship between the greenback and raw material prices could lift prices over coming months and years.

The iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Index Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) has net assets of $1.44 billion and trades an average of 638,000 shares each day. The instrument holds long positions in a diversified group of commodities futures contracts. GSG has traded in a range from $12.03 to $76.58 and was at the $17.18 level on Friday, April 13 a lot closer to the lows than the highs.

The ascent of the yuan and descent of the dollar could be a very bullish sign for commodities prices. Keep an eye on the Shanghai oil futures contract. The success of a yuan-based pricing mechanism for crude oil could lead to significant changes in the world of commodities as China's influence on the global scene grows. Meanwhile, both NYMEX and Brent crude oil made new highs for 2018 last week which will only increase interest in the contract priced in the Chinese currency.

