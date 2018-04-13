Oil Outlook: $85 By Year End? Why Higher Prices Are Very Likely Going Forward

In my view, oil could easily hit $85 by year end, and this sector in particular is most likely to outperform.

Oil Outlook – Why Higher Prices Are Likely

Crude Oil/The United States Oil Fund (USO) has been in a steady uptrend since early 2016 when the price bottomed at about $26. Now, crude oil is trading at roughly $67, and is up by about 60% just since last summer alone. What’s more, oil has entered a well-defined uptrend and has managed to break through several key levels of resistance. Furthermore, the overall economic backdrop for oil prices appears positive, and the commodity is likely to go higher from here.

About USO

The United States Oil Fund provides exposure to oil via near month futures, and is one of the biggest and most liquid ETPs available. USO holds front-month futures contracts in WTI, rolling over into the next contract every month. USO makes for a great short term trading vehicle. However, due to the roll costs investors may want to look at futures directly if they are looking to hold oil for many months or years.

Still, USO is one of the best ways to get exposure to oil in the form of an ETP. Since USO attempts to mimic the price movement of crude oil but trades in an easily accessible and highly liquid ETP form, I will refer to USO and oil interchangeably throughout this article.

Supply and Demand Dynamic

Let’s talk about demand first. Daily global crude oil demand for oil appears to be gaining momentum, as worldwide demand grew by approximately 1.6 million barrels or 1.7% in 2017, and growth is expected to continue this year, with a projected increase of about 1.4 million barrels. In addition, this year’s projections may be light like last year’s, suggesting demand could surprise to the upside again this year.



The primary reason behind the growth is the continued expansion of the world economy. Last year the world’s GDP grew by about 5% from $75.36 trillion to $79.28 trillion. Moreover, this year’s growth is projected to be around 5% as well, as the world’s GDP is expected to increase to $84.37 trillion. Beyond that, global growth is expected to climb at a similar pace with world GDP, which is expected to reach $103 trillion in 2022. Global oil demand should increase along with overall global economic activity.

Supply Side

One of the most successful efforts to bring oil prices up to healthy level has been the agreement between OPEC and Russia to freeze oil production quotas. This was done to prevent further flooding of the oil market, and it worked. The arrangement is now expected to last at least into 2019. So, as demand continues to rise the supply side of the equation is likely to stay somewhat constrained over the next year, possibly longer.

Dollar Continues to be Weak

The trend in the dollar is still lower. The greenback is down by about 10% over the last year and with increased spending, signs of amplified inflation, and burgeoning twin deficits is likely to go even lower from here. Naturally, a weak dollar is bullish for oil as it is priced in USD.

From a technical standpoint, the buck appears to be consolidating here, but this just may be a consolidation before the next move lower. The 88 – 88.5 level is key support and if it breaks down, look out below for the buck.

The most recent CPI reading came in it 2.36, and appears to be headed higher. Moreover, the PPI is trending around 3% right now, suggesting that inflation is heating up in the U.S. Increased government spending, higher deficits, tax cuts, and other elements should also help keep inflation elevated going forward. As inflation goes higher, so should oil prices.

The oil chart looks very bullish right now. Oil is in a well-defined uptrend and we can clearly see several higher highs and higher lows materialize throughout the past year. Furthermore, oil appears to be on the verge of a major breakout above the $65-$67 level resistance. The RSI, CCI, and full stochastic are suggesting an increase in positive momentum going forward. Prices could easily fly to about $85 by the end of this year, and could hit $100 sometime in 2019.

Oil seems to be in a favorable spot here, and not only from a supply demand standpoint. There are several fundamental factors like inflation, a weak dollar, and robust global growth that are likely to support oil prices going forward. In addition, the technical setup suggests another crude oil breakout is likely in the near future.

How to Play Oil if It's Headed to $85

Overall, I expect crude prices to be around $85 by the end of this year. Also, one of the best ways to play crude right now may be through the oil services names. These stocks have underperformed and lagged oil lately. However, the sectors positioning and recent price action suggests oil services names could begin to outperform going forward. I own select individual stocks in this segment as well as the widely traded VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH).

OIH appears to have found its bottom, and may begin to move significantly higher from here in 2018. To find out more about individual names in this sector as well as others please consider joining our trading community Albright Investment Group.

