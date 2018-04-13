Take A Ten Year Vacation

Most investors should be thankful, walk away, and significantly reduce their equity allocations waiting for a better opportunity.

The low volatility melt-up in 2017 was the cherry on top of the sundae.

Since the current bull market began on March 9th, 2009, the nine-year plus run is as good as it gets for U.S. equity and bond investors.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

“Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria”

Sir John Templeton

“Life and investing are long ballgames.”

Julian Robertson

(Source: Author's Photo)

Introduction

I can remember the scene vividly, during the Summer of 2010 I was jumping rope early in the morning in the driveway under the hot summer sun, listening to the Zac Brown Band's "Knee Deep" Featuring Jimmy Buffett.

Wishin' I was

Knee deep in the water somewhere

Got the blue sky, breeze and it don't seem fair

The only worry in the world

Is the tide gonna reach my chair

Sunrise, there's a fire in the sky

Never been so happy

Never felt so high

And I think I might have found me my own kind of paradise

Those lyrics and the melody still ring through my mind, as "Knee Deep" remains one of my favorite songs today (the Zac Brown Band remains one of my favorites), and I like Jimmy Buffett, and the mood that he brings, almost as much as the that other guy named Buffett.

At the time, life could not have been any better. Personally, in the investment markets, I achieved positive returns in 2008, I had an extraordinary 2009, during which I founded a boutique investment firm, and there looked like nothing but blue sky ahead.

That is what tops feel like, in the markets, and in life, meaning that at a peak it is hard to imagine a different trajectory.

Today, after nearly a decade of extraordinary returns for U.S. stock and bond investors, which has lifted U.S. equity values and valuations to unprecedented heights, investors have benefited from an unsustainable set of extraordinary circumstances, which by definition, cannot continue. Thus, when the euphoria fades away, and prices decline, only then will investors and speculators realize how good most of us have had it over the previous nine-years.

However, much like a legendary coach, or a revered athlete, who has trouble walking away at the right time, most investors and speculators will fall victim to their own biases, beliefs, and past successes.

Alternatively, particularly if financial goals are met, there has never been a better environment, in my opinion, to reduce both equity and bond exposure, and simply go to cash.

Building on this narrative, it is very probable that most investors, particularly those that are close to retirement, could take a five-year or even ten-year vacation, with a majority of their assets parked in cash or cash like equivalents, which should earn a higher rate of interest as short-term interest rates rise, checking into the markets only periodically, say on a quarterly basis, and probably do better that a majority of investors who struggle against the formidable foe of historically high valuations.

Thesis

Most investors would do better over the next decade by simply having a majority of their portfolios in cash.

Percentage Gains Over The Past Decade

The gains achieved over the past decade in the U.S. stock and bond markets, inclusive of the brunt of the severe downturn in 2008, are more than almost anybody believed possible in the midst of the severe downturn in financial markets in 2008, and they far outpace the returns of the rest of the world.

The chart below shows the percentage gains of the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY), the iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA), the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), and the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME) from April 12th, 2008 through yesterday, Thursday, April 12th's, close.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

The S&P 500 Index, as measured by SPY, has risen 140.8% since April 12th, 2008, U.S. bonds, as measured by TLT, have gained 74.6%, developed international markets, as measured by EFA, have gained 29.5%, emerging markets, as measured by EEM have gained 24.3%, and metals and mining shares, as measured by XME, have lost a staggering -49.0%.

Looking at the above chart, it is eye-opening to me, how much U.S. assets have outperformed the rest of the world over the past decade, with the notable exception of U.S. metals and mining equities. On this note, it is hard to believe that the returns of U.S. long duration bonds have significantly outpaced the returns of both international developed market equities, and emerging market equities for the time period running from April 12th, 2008, through April 12th, 2018.

Percentage Gains Since March 9th, 2009

While the full decade returns shown above provides returns inclusive of a majority of the severe decline in the financial markets in 2008 and early 2009, I thought it would be interesting to see returns have been since the official bottom in the markets on March 9th, 2009, and these eye-opening returns are illustrated in the chart below.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

Remarkably, the S&P 500 Index, as measured by SPY, has risen 366.3% since the March 9th, 2009 bottom, developed international markets, as measured by EFA, have gained 183.6%, emerging markets, as measured by EEM have gained 171.3%, metals and mining shares, as measured by XME, have gained 81.9%, and longer duration U.S. bonds, as measured by TLT have gained 53.3%.



A couple takeaways from the chart above are that international developed equity returns and emerging market equity returns are much better, on both an absolute and comparative basis, since the bull market began in March of 2009, compared to their respective performances over the prior decade, inclusive of the downturn in 2008.

Additionally, metals and mining shares, as measured by XME, shift from a significant loss over the prior decade to a gain over the course of the current bull market.

Specific to metals and mining shares, notice how they outperformed in the first two years of the recovery, as global growth bounced strongly following 2009 and there was a genuine debate about whether inflation would come out of the unprecedented policy actions by central banks. However, global growth turned down in 2011, and the investing environment turned strongly towards companies and strategies that would benefit in a dis-inflationary/deflationary investment environment. Keep a mental note of this point, because we will delve into it deeper later in the article.

Today's Valuation Conundrum

For me, one charts say it all in terms of U.S. equity valuations.

(Source: Doug Short & Advisor Perspectives)

Look at the chart above, which is a broad barometer of U.S. equity valuations, and this barometer tells us that equities are more overvalued than they have been at any time in modern market history.

Try to rationalize it anyway you want, however the conclusion, for the non-biased investor should be obvious.

Even Formerly Bearish Legendary Investors Have Turned Bullish

Jeremy Grantham is one of my favorite investors, and he is one of my favorite market historians.

Early in 2016, in February of 2016, Grantham thought the S&P 500 could go to a "blow-off" top of 2300 in the S&P 500 Index. The quote below emphasizes this point.

The question, then, is whether this sends stocks into a "blow-off-top" where, as Grantham outlines, you'd expect to see a two-standard-deviation event with stocks rocketing higher and the S&P 500 heading to 2,300 before the big crash. "I must admit to feeling nervous for this year's equity outlook in the U.S," Grantham writes. "But I am not entirely convinced. Sure, we can have a regular bear market. That is always the case. But the BIG ONE? I doubt it."

Confounding Grantham, and confusing most value oriented investors, including myself, the S&P 500 blew through the 2300 level in 2016, ultimately rallying over 50% from its earlier 2016 lows to January's 2018 highs.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

Grantham responded by declaring early in 2018, that the S&P 500 could now rise to the 3400 or 3700 level in a "classic bubble".

Could Grantham throwing in the towel, and revising his "blow-off" top from the 2300 level in the S&P 500 Index to the 3400 or 3700 levels mark the peak of the current equity market?

Until we exceed the highs established in January of 2018 in the S&P 500 Index, that could be the case.

Inflation Versus Deflation

For those who know me personally, I have had a very difficult stretch of seven years in the investment markets, with substantial peaks (2016) and substantial valleys (2013 & 2017) along the way, for one simple reason.

That reason is that I was wrong about inflation going all the way back to 2011.

Specifically, I thought that the extraordinary policy measures of central banks across the world would lead to higher inflation and inflationary expectations as global growth rebounded from its 2009 nadir. This has proven spectacularly wrong thus far.

Instead, from early 2011 to early 2016, we saw a world that was stuck in a dis-inflationary/deflationary rut, in which global growth declined, and where global capital flows were recycled back to the United States, since it was the best house in a bad neighborhood.

U.S. interest rates were higher on a comparative basis, which attracted capital to the U.S. bond market from Europe and Asia, and U.S. equities, which offered unparalleled liquidity, were one of the few markets in the world that offered growth opportunities, particularly in dis-inflationary technology disruptive companies like Amazon (AMZN), which was able to grow briskly, when a majority of the world was seeing a slow down in growth.

Naturally, this propelled the stock of Amazon, and companies with Amazon's characteristics, namely disruptive scale revenue growers in a world of slowing global growth, substantially higher.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

However, in 2016, slowing global growth bottomed, commodities bottomed, and sovereign interest rates across the globe put in a secular bottom, changing the investment landscape, which is not widely recognized yet, in my opinion.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

This did not stop investors from returning to their favored equities in 2017 after the historic rebound and reversal in out-of-favor equities in 2016, notably the FAANG stocks, including Facebook (FB), Amazon, Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOGL), and other technology favorites like NVIDIA (NVDA), and Microsoft (MSFT), however this surge higher in 2017, and in the first part of 2018 might have marked the "blow-off" top in U.S. equities.

Conclusion - Nobody Rings A Bell At The Top

At tops in the market, and in life, everything feels good. However, these circumstance rarely continue.

In the United States, we have had one of best environments for big businesses in U.S. history over the past decade.

Low inflation, low wage pressures, declining input costs via lower commodity prices, low interest rates, which have facilitated stock buybacks, and an investing public who have been reaching for yield for a majority of the past nine years, has created the biggest bubble in the United States in modern market history.

Investors, speculators, and the management's of companies, particularly the largest U.S. companies, are collectively riding an unsustainable wave that may have already peaked early in 2018.

Alternatively, the wave may not have crested yet. However, if this is the case, it is on its way to cresting, and we are in the later stages of this rise.

Unfortunately, nobody rings a bell at the top, so we will only know with the benefit of hindsight.

With return expectations lower than they have ever been, as the table below illustrates, most investors would be well served, in my opinion, by significantly increasing their cash allocations, and correspondingly decreasing their equity and fixed income allocations.

(Source: The Contrarian, GMO)

To close, given the magnitude of today's market excesses, increasing cash positions significantly and taking a five-year or ten-year vacation, particularly for those investors that are close to retirement, or in retirement, and checking in periodically to the markets, perhaps on a quarterly or annual basis, will save a lot of heartache, stress, and grief, from my perspective.

Take it from somebody who knows, as I should have taken a long vacation in 2010, walking away, when things could not have looked better. Instead, I had the wrong market view, dis-inflation/deflation won, inflationary assets were scuttled, and it has been a tremendous struggle for a long time, even after it looked like the tide turned in 2016, with a harrowing 2017.

The brighter side, from my perspective, is that the cycle has already turned, and it is only a matter of time until this is recognized by a majority of market participants, which will significantly change current investment prices.

Thank you for taking the time read this article. I am genuinely wishing everyone the best.

For further perspective on how the investment landscape is changing, and for help in finding under-priced, out-of-favor equities, consider joining a unique community of contrarian, value investors that has weathered the storm and become closer as a collaborative team of battle tested analysts. Collectively, we make up "The Contrarian", my premium research service.

