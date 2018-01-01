Good morning! I'm your curator, Jason Kirsch

The goal of higher oil prices will go toward accomplishing something that has befuddled market participants for the last 16 months, which is that energy stocks have severely diverged from oil prices. Once market participants get hit by this reflexive feedback loop of higher oil prices leading to higher oil price assumptions, investors will then underwrite energy stocks with higher oil prices. This will lead energy stocks that have been cast aside and neglected for the last two years to become the leading performing sector in the market, something most investors can't even contemplate today.

In our view, we believe WTI has upside to $85/bbl this year purely on fundamentals. The severity of the forecast storage draws by the second half of 2018 will shock and awe market participants. This will come at a time when U.S. shale will be growing production, and the market participants will find it puzzling that storage can keep trending down at such a rapid pace despite higher supplies.

This, alongside higher than expected oil demand growth and disappointing production out of the "Rodney Dangerfield Club," will help sway sentiment away from the "lower for longer" to the "higher for longer" crowd. As always, IEA, sell-side analysts and the media will be late to this party.