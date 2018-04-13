The S&P Is About To Rally To 3000

The S&P 500 could run to 3000 by year-end or early next year on the last Goldilocks rally.

A potential stock market rally and how to invest in different scenarios was the topic of our regular Friday investment webinar this week.

Investors are torn between contrary indicators about market valuations, momentum, and outlook. For at least the next few quarters, presuming no trade war or spike in oil prices north of $100, the stock market looks likely to rally.

As always, you should focus on companies within secular growth trends. Beyond that, look for stocks that have earnings growth due to tax cuts and particularly, companies that were able to repatriate billions of dollars, facilitating buybacks, debt reduction, and capital spending.

While I am cautious on the intermediate term, the short-term (and as always, the long-term too) look bullish. Get long the best names now and plan a profit-taking strategy for future quarters. As I've said on several occasions, the intermediate-term headwinds mean the market has moved from "buy the dip" to "sell the rip." The rip is coming soon.

Blowing Bubbles

Back in December, I wrote Let The Stock Market Bubble Blow, in which I said:

"The problem with most of the bearish calls the past 9 years has been that most were very backward-looking, incomplete in their thought process or outright political. In my opinion, most bubble callers miss the fact that central banks have created enough money to permanently raise support levels for markets, as well as stimulate economies through inflationary policy. "

That logic still holds true. While I expect the Fed to tighten too much and cause stagflation in the "slow growth forever" economy eventually, that event is not imminent. In the short term, the ECB and BOJ are pumping money into markets, and the Fed is essentially neutral as rates remain low, albeit slowly rising.

In a Twitter conversation with Mark Yusko a few months before that Bubble article, we talked about our differing views of where the markets were. He felt we were at the delusion or euphoria stage. I felt we had a bit further to go, more in line with Jeremy Grantham's view of more melt up to come. It went like this:

Since then, we moved up the delusion or euphoria scale in step with cryptocurrencies and have since pulled back. Twice we have seen the S&P 500 (SPY) test its 200-day moving averages only to hold on the important weekly basis. Now, we are seeing a rally begin ahead of earnings.

Also, note that RSI is coming off of being oversold and a positive divergence has just begun in the MACD. While I am not a dogmatic chartist, preferring certain quantitative money flow measures (which are neutral and moving positively right now), unless there is an external shock to the system, a move higher seems likely.

That move should take markets towards the previous highs where we will have to measure momentum at that point. There is a very real possibility that the 3000 level on the S&P 500 Index acts like a magnet for the stock market. If that is the case, then we will once again be flirting with bubble territory.

Why "bubble territory?" Because as I have covered multiple times, valuations in the stock market are stretched even at today's level, and even more so at the highs:

The 12 Sells Of Christmas

The Futility Of Forecasts And My Forecast For 2018

My Best Advice For Millennials Right Now

Some other telltale signs of bubbliciousness will be how cryptocurrencies are doing. In the last rally, there was a huge correlation between the stock market and Bitcoin (BTC-USD), as well as, other cryptocurrencies.

Given that I believe most cryptocurrencies are worthless as currencies (which is different than many blockchain applications having real value), another rally in Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH-USD), Ripple (XRP-USD), Dash (DSH-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD), etc... paired with a stock market rally would imply a fevered run up.

While a rally in cryptocurrencies would indicate euphoria on hopium to me, a stock market rally could happen without a crypto rally. Although, if inflation numbers come in hot again, as they did a couple days ago (Inflation: This Time It's Real), then I can imagine millennials and preppers chanting "fiat currency" and stomping their feet as they bid up cryptocurrencies allowing lesser fools to sell and rotate that money into the stock market.

What To Do Now?

If earnings indeed come in well in coming weeks, there is no negative geopolitical event and it's too early to be disappointed on slow revenue growth, then I think it is time to load up on secular leaders that have pulled back and inflation correlated investments. Here's a list of stocks I like buying right now:

Secular trend leaders to buy:

Cisco (CSCO) Cisco just keeps plugging along connecting the world via routers, switches, and access equipment, while getting deeper into security and software. The company pays a nice dividend and has a fortress balance sheet with a decent growth rate. Micron (MU) DRAM is controlled by an oligopoly of Micron, Samsung (OTC:SSNGY), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF). The industry is in shortage right now with backlogs to 2019. There are no new fabs coming online that will impact supply short-term and the need for DRAM is only increasing with the "smart everything" world in its early innings (or batting practice). In addition, Micron's new 3D XPoint technology looks like a game changer that can propel it into an even more competitive position. The company is fairly valued, growing and paying down debt for a good shareholder yield. PayPal (PYPL) PayPal's growth across payment platforms since splitting from eBay (EBAY) has been very impressive. The company also is looking to incorporate blockchain into its platform in order to facilitate even more rapid payments and possibly launch an acceptable form of cryptocurrency within the financial system. The company is healthy, growing, and a takeover target. Visa (V) Visa is so deeply embedded within the financial system that no matter what changes might occur, they can adapt and take part. The company is flush with cash, seems likely to raise its dividend even more, and is on the verge of a breakout - in fact, every stutter step its had in the past decade, it has broken out even higher.

Inflation linked investments to buy:

Franco-Nevada (FNV) This company is a streaming and royalty company primarily in gold. Its low cost structure gives it good leverage to gold prices without the heavy investment. In addition, the company is now invested in about 80 oil and gas projects that could give it a boost. They pay a dividend that could increase with rising commodity prices or simply see their share price rise off of a recent pullback. Nutrien (NTR) Was born of the merger of Potash Corp. and Agrium. The company is the largest producer of potash in the hemisphere and boasts impressive market influence. They are holding back on development to raise potash prices similar to OPEC holding back on oil production. When NAFTA finally gets done, expect a bump. If there's drought, expect a bump. If we continue to eat, expect a bump. Pays a dividend and is about to get a cash infusion as it sells its 1/3 stake in SQM (SQM), the Chilean lithium producer. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Occidental benefits from a strong Permian exposure and soon a new expanded oil export facility. The company is poised to be a leader for years while it pumps out a fat dividend to boot. WestRock Co. (WRK) You might not know this company, but they make paper and packaging that you probably touch every day. The company has a strong balance sheet, pays a dividend, and has only a 24% dividend payout ratio meaning the payout is secure and likely to grow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY,NTR, MU,PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor - https://bluemoundassetmanagement.com - however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.