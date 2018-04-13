Meridian Bancorp: Not Cheap But Earning Its Premium Price Tag

This is one to watch, the bank continues to execute, and the stock is down on one-time tax valuation adjustments.

EBSB isn't cheap, but there are several ways to improve margins, and the wrong time to bet against the stock is while its growing as fast as it has.

Blistering pace is a good way to describe the current trajectory of Meridian Bancorp (EBSB). Founded in 1848, the legacy mutual holding company executed its first-step conversion with a capital raise in 2008, completed its second-step in 2014, and just recently (December 29, 2017) purchased a small 2-branch financial that was founded in 1914 (Meetinghouse). Since the end of 2007, these headliners have helped move the balance sheet from $1 billion to $5.29 billion at the end of 2017 (CAGR of 18.11%).

EBSB data by YCharts

Throughout this time, the number of employees has grown at a slower pace, which has helped catapult assets per employee from as low as $5.4 million at the end of 2012 to $10.5 million at the end of 2017. In addition to helping investors get a feel for how the bank operates, assets per FTE tracks closely with the efficiency ratio because (nine times out of ten) salaries are a financial's largest noninterest expense line item (per FDIC reports, salary expenses to total assets fell from 1.19% to 1.1% last year).

Note on Efficiency ratio - removing last year's acquisition charge yields a core efficiency ratio of 53.71%, down from 57.95% in 2016.

Without the $120 million in assets that came with the Meetinghouse purchase, organic growth added 16.7% or $743 million. The company has grown faster than I thought that it would in 2015, and there are no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Four new branches are slated to open in 2018, and I wouldn't be surprised to find another small bolt-on purchase executed in the next couple of years. Outlined as near-term objectives in the merger presentation are 1) geographic expansion, 2) expanded menu of products and services, 3) continued growth of commercial lending portfolio, and 4) to strengthen position for select acquisitions of financial intuitions and business lines that would complement the EBSB model and enhance shareholder value.

Loan Portfolio and Capacity

Net loans increased 18.6% in 2017 to $4.62 billion. Last year's growth was driven by increases in commercial real estate loans (up $287 million), multifamily (up $216 million), and construction (up 138 million). The bank has been for a long time slowly reducing its exposure to residential loans, but this move appears to have found a floor at 12-13% of the portfolio - 1-4 family loans increased by $71.2 million in 2017.

Asset quality is high, with the number of nonperforming assets falling from $13.4 million in 2016 to $8.3 million. However, the allowance coverage ratio has fallen to 0.97%. Fixed-rate mortgages may not be attractive ahead of rising rates, but switching from them to construction and commercial real estate means the portfolio has more inherent risk that could challenge future provision charges. With this in mind, a fourth quarter provision benefit of $715,000 is a nonrecurring item that helped support a 32% drop in YOY provision expenses. The $2.3 million decline in annual provision expenses is more than the $2.05 million charge for merger and acquisition fees.

Cash increased to $402 million or 7.5% of total assets, but aggressive loan growth sent the gross loan to deposit ratio to 113%. The company did a good job growing deposits in 2017, but core accounts that don't include CDs fell slightly from 67.5% to 66.6%. This, coupled with a 54% increase in more expensive other borrowings, is a headwind to NIMs that fell 11 basis points to 3.23% in 2017. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 13 basis points YOY to 1.05%, and my bet is that we will see an even larger increase in 2018. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter was 1.14%, which compares to 0.96% in the same quarter in 2016.

One-time Items (Looking for the Regular Run-rate)

Reported pre-tax income increased 46% to $76.4 million in 2017. Earlier, we covered the provision charge and acquisition fees, but there was also a large security gain of $9.3 million. If the portfolio grows 15% this year, which is below both last year and the trailing 10-year average growth rate, Meridian would need to provision ~$8.5 million (in excess of net-charge offs) to lift loan coverage to a modest 1%. All together (adjustments for provision, acquisition charges, and security gains), these items net to a ~$10.8 million 'hill' that growth will need to scale in order to increase YOY pre-tax income. This isn't a huge task for a bank that grew net interest income by $24 million last year, but it is a headwind to core pre-tax income.

However, farther down on the income statement, below concerns for pre-tax support, was a negative one-time tax valuation adjustment of $7 million (approximately $0.13 per share). Add this back, and subtract the pre-tax support, and investors find adjusted earnings rising slightly higher than reported earnings of $0.82 per share (depending on the tax rate and adjustments - my point is that, despite a lot of noise, core earnings are very close to reported earnings). The kicker is that the tax rate in 2018 is set to fall even further to 21%. Where exactly the true effective rate falls is still an unknown, but I've run 2017 earnings through a few different scenarios, and all suggest an upward move that gets us closer to $1.00 per share (starting point heading into 2018).

Back of the envelope Adjustments:

2017 Pre-tax per share = ~$1.45

Pre-tax adjustments (less $10.8 million) = -$0.205

Adjusted pre-tax: $1.245

Projected Taxes (21-25%): -$0.26-$0.311

Adjusted 2017 Earnings: $0.93-$0.98

Opportunity

It's worth pointing out that the need for deposits is depressing service fees. I doubt this changes anytime soon because the bank still needs to attract deposits, but zero growth from this line in a period where assets increased by more than $700 million is curious ($8.517 million in 2017 vs. $8.491 million in 2016). File this away as something to watch from the presentation cited in the overview, the bank is looking to expand products and services. This could be a great opportunity.

Bottom Line

There are a lot of headwinds, but Meridian has a long-term growth plan that hints at a much larger balance sheet. I passed on the name in 2015 because I wasn't comfortable with the number of assets I thought the bank needed to drive shares higher, and I'm passing again now for the same reasons, but the company continues to deliver.

The part of the story that has me interested is that the tax change appears to be enough to grow earnings without accounting for upside from new assets - something I wasn't expecting to find when first looking into the fourth quarter provision benefit and security gains.

At $19.95, shares trade for 1.73X tangible book value ($11.54) and between 20X (high-end adjusted earnings) and 24.3X (reported) earnings.

Long-term investors would welcome core deposit improvements, but growth will prove to be undervalued here if the company can maintain its course.

