Energy Recap: Apple Comes Clean?

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Bakken oil production, Exxon Mobil, and Noble Corp., as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. On Monday of this week, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced that its headquarters and global facilities are now powered by 100% renewable energy. According to ABCNews:

In addition to its HQ in California, its data centers and retail stores in 43 countries, including the U.S., U.K., China and India, run on a mix of wind energy from its farms and solar energy it has purchased. Other sources of renewable energy for Apple include biogas fuel cells and micro-hydro generation systems, and the company also taps a local utility to supply additional energy.

While this news is certainly a milestone for Apple and could serve as an example for other companies looking to "go green," some say the claim isn't 100% accurate. As reported by Popular Mechanics:

What Tim Cook and company really mean, then, is that Apple has built and/or paid for enough renewable energy capacity to cover the usage of the entire company. (Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has said the same this month.) ... The other side of the coin is that Apple the company is only part of the problem. The iPhone may be 'designed in California,' but it's assembled in other parts of the world using materials that are typically mined by notoriously dirty methods. Again, to Apple's credit, the company says it has commitments from 23 of its suppliers to go '100 percent renewable' by 2020. But the company may need to invest in 4 new gigawatts of renewable capability to offset all that, Gizmodo says.

So, what's your take on Apple and its "100% renewable" announcement? Please leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Energy Articles of Note

"Hartstreet: Bakken Oil Production Improves 24% Year Over Year" By Michael Filloon

"Exxon Mobil: Going Drilling On Wall Street?" By Fluidsdoc

"Noble Corp. - Discussing The April Fleet Status Report" By Vladimir Zernov

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended April 13, 2018

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None.

We should note that on Thursday, April 12, Breitburn Energy Partners (OTCPK:BBEPQ) announced that it has completed its Chapter 11 reorganization, emerging as the newly formed Maverick Natural Resources (hat tip goes to Seeking Alpha author Raw Energy for this one).

Feel free to add anything that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs increased this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

As always, we encourage you to submit your own article by clicking here, if you haven't already done so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.