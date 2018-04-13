Shades Of Grey At Washington Prime

However, other accretive uses of capital may cause management to elect to cut it.

The discourse surrounding Washington Prime Group (WPG) has become quite polarized with bears suggesting a dividend cut is imminent and necessary. Bulls take the opposite argument, using FFO figures more than 50% higher than the dividend to suggest it is fully secured. I think both sides are missing the real truth which lies in the shades of grey between the arguments. We will begin by clearing up the FFO and AFFO discrepancies between guidance and the Street that seem to have thoroughly confused the community.

2018 AFFO

Some of the confusion (exemplified in the discussion in the comment stream here) comes from the sizable difference between FFO and AFFO which is exacerbated by a massive 1-time gain for WPG in 2017 related to debt extinguishment. In 2017, WPG's FFO was $2.04/share and its AFFO was $1.63.

While FFO is thoroughly defined by NAREIT, making it standardized between companies; AFFO is looser and undefined, allowing companies to make their own rules on how to define it. In WPG's case, they attempt to use AFFO as a cash version of FFO. Since the gain on debt extinguishment was a non-cash gain, WPG removes this gain in calculating AFFO. In fact, the removal of this gain accounts for the entire difference between FFO and AFFO.

Note the $90mm removal of gains on extinguishment of debt from FFO to arrive at the AFFO figure.

Given that AFFO and FFO were the same in 2017 aside from this 1-time gain, one could assume WPG's guidance applies to both AFFO and FFO. As phrased, it is unclear which WPG is meaning.

Note that in the text it states "the following table provides the reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to the common shareholders per diluted share to estimated FFO per diluted share as adjusted, for the year ending December 31, 2018."

However, in the table portion, it uses the term FFO. To me, the phrase as adjusted suggests it is AFFO while the table uses FFO, not AFFO.

Given the similarities in FFO and AFFO in 2017 and this phrasing in the guidance, I am led to believe this is WPG's guidance for both FFO and AFFO.

These numbers have confused investors because of the large discrepancy between guidance and the consensus estimates of the Street.

2 sell-side analysts cover WPG and their estimates call for $1.52 of FFO. This is right on the money at the midpoint of guidance.

The AFFO estimate of the sell-side consensus, however, is only $1.04 as seen above. The sell-side will often differ from guidance by some margin, but a $0.48 difference on a ~$1.00 estimate is absurd.

What gives?

Well, as previously mentioned, AFFO is an undefined term, and in this case, the Street is using a different methodology than WPG.

WPG's calculations do NOT reduce FFO by capex.

The Street's calculations do reduce FFO by capex.

This simple change accounts for a vast majority of the discrepancy, and the correct methodology has important implications on the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend sustainability

WPG's $1.00 per share annual dividend is easily covered by guided AFFO of $1.52 at the midpoint. This coverage looks quite a bit shakier using the Street's $1.04 figure.

I think it is this discrepancy that is leading to the polarized views between the bulls and bears. As someone who is long WPG, I would much rather use the $1.52 as many of the bulls are, but rather than blindly picking the high or the low, I think it is more beneficial to determine what number one should use.

The difference between $1.04 and $1.52 is capex, so is this an expense that should be taken away from dividend coverage?

Well, capex is capitalized rather than expensed, so from a GAAP perspective, it is not a true expense, but it is still a drain on the pool of cash from which the dividend is paid. Therefore, I think the way we should account for it is dependent on the cash needs of the company.

WPG has a BBB- balance sheet and easily has enough liquidity to pay the dividend for the foreseeable future. It is not a question of whether WPG CAN sustain the dividend but rather a question of whether WPG SHOULD maintain the dividend. For this reason, I think we need to take a long-run perspective. It is not about how much money is used for capex, but rather about the outcome of the capex.

Maintenance capex, which is spent to maintain current revenues, I view as a real and sustainable expense. Maintenance capex should be taken out of FFO in calculating dividend coverage.

Growth capex, which has a legitimately positive ROIC, is not an expense, but rather an investment. This, in my opinion, should not be taken out of FFO in calculating dividend coverage.

New developments, redevelopments, and expansions are growth capex and should not be taken out of FFO when calculating AFFO. The leasing costs, operational capex, and TI are real expenses and should be taken out. They sum to $83.634mm.

Dividing the $83.634mm maintenance capex over 222.036mm shares, we get about $0.38 per share of maintenance capex. WPG has sold some properties, so the 2018 figure could arguably be a bit lower than the 2017 capex. However, I think this is a close enough approximation.

If we subtract the maintenance capex from the guided FFO, we get a midpoint of $1.14 for 2018 sustainable AFFO. I think this is the number people should be working with in assessing the stability of WPG's dividend. Bulls are at risk of overinvesting using the $1.52 figure and the bears are exploiting the $1.04 figure to support their doomsday proclamations.

Bon-Ton adjustments

WPG's guidance came out before the Bon-Ton (NASDAQ:BONT) news, so it is unclear whether this was factored into the guidance. It is entirely possible that WPG knew about the upcoming bankruptcy when they issued guidance as the CEO would have been in close contact with Bon-Ton. At a minimum, WPG would have known that Bon-Ton was struggling and that a bankruptcy was a distinct possibility. Thus, I think this scenario would have been factored into guidance and will probably result in numbers coming in toward the low end.

While Bon-Ton is a major tenant in terms of square footage, their actual rent is only 0.9% of WPG's revenues.

This takes sustainable AFFO down to $1.10.

Dividend Cut

Based on the analysis above, I feel confident in saying that WPG will not have to cut its dividend in 2018, and based on current projections, they will not have to cut the dividend through 2020. $1.10 of AFFO easily covers a $1.00 dividend, and there is some upside to the $1.10 figure if WPG can successfully re-tenant the Bon-Ton stores.

Whether or not they will cut is a different story.

Dividend payout is a capital allocation decision, so while WPG does not need to cut, it may choose to cut if they feel there is a better use for capital. The ROIC on WPG's redevelopments is rather attractive and could be deemed by some to be a better use of capital. A share buyback could also be a good use of capital given the massive discount to NAV at which WPG is trading.

I am not advocating for a dividend cut. As a shareholder, I would prefer the dividend be maintained, but I think it would be wise to be aware of the possibility of an elective dividend cut. The sort of cut where WPG does not NEED to cut but chooses to cut.

Market reaction

An elective dividend cut would likely drop the market price of WPG, but it would not hurt the intrinsic value so long as the capital was put to good use. Investors with a short investment horizon are at risk in holding WPG, but long-term investors need not fear a dividend cut. Instead, we should be looking at the fundamentals and assess the capabilities of management in navigating the rough waters.

Our analysis suggests the fundamentals are strong relative to the market price, so we remain bullish on the long-term prospects of WPG.

