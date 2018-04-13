Commodities Recap For The Week Of April 13, 2018

The Big Story of the Week: Geopolitics and the Middle East

Trade issues took a backseat to the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East. The use of chemical weapons in Syria last week is likely to result in punishment from the U.S. and military action. Additionally, to complicate matters, Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen fired missiles into Saudi sovereign territory once again this week. And, the blockade of Qatar means that discord and tension are spreading all over the region which is a powder keg with rising temperature.

This week, crude oil rose to its highest level on the year when the nearby NYMEX May futures contract hit $67.76 per barrel on Friday, and Brent rose to over $72 in response to issues in the part of the world that is home to more than half of all crude oil reserves. The potential for increased hostilities in the most turbulent area is high, and we could see the price of crude oil spike to the upside in response to future events. It is likely that President Trump will refuse to recertify the nuclear nonproliferation agreement with Iran, which will add more fuel to the fire. Moreover, Iran and Russia are supporters of the Assad regime in Syria and U.S.-Russian relations have deteriorated to the worst since the Cold War.

Commodities prices are a reflection of the economic and political landscapes. The Middle East is likely to cause increased volatility in energy and precious metals prices over coming sessions.

Highlights in Commodities:

Volatility continues in markets across all asset classes

Tariffs take a back seat to geopolitical events in the Middle East- Crude oil rises to the highest price of 2018

WADSE report Tuesday was in line with analyst estimates

Precious metals become more volatile

Fed minutes reveal a hawkish tone to monetary policy

Gold posts a 0.95% gain for the week

Silver up 1.73% since the last report

Platinum recovers 1.83% for the week but remains at a $414.30 per ounce discount to gold

Palladium turns around and recovers 9.55% on the week and rallies $90 per ounce from its recent low.

Copper up a marginal 0.16% on the week as stockpiles continue to edge lower from the highest level since 2014

Iron ore recovers 3.69% on the week

The BDI finds a bottom and moves 4.20% higher since the last report

Rotterdam coal up 4.23% on the week

Lumber posts a 1.75% loss after its new record high at $540.40 per 1,000 board feet last week

May NYMEX crude oil explodes 8.59% higher since last week and rises to a new peak for 2018, closing on Friday near the highs

June Brent crude oil moves 8,33% higher.

The premium for Brent over WTI in June closes the week at $5.28 up 23 cents on the week

Gasoline moves 5.66% higher, and heating oil gains 7.27% since last week

The gasoline crack spread moves 3.02% lower while the heating oil crack moves 3.36% higher since last week's report

Natural gas gains 1.26% since the last report despite the approaching injection season. The EIA reports a withdrawal of 19 bcf from stocks on Thursday which stands at 1.335 tcf

Ethanol gains 3.77% on the week on strength in gasoline

Soybeans up 1.98% for the week after WASDE confirms lower South American crops

Corn moves just 0.58% lower on the week and holds gains after a neutral report from the USDA

CBOT wheat moves just 0.05% higher on the week. May KCBT wheat trading at a 23.25 cents premium over CBOT wheat down 11.25 cents since the last report.

Sugar down 2.11% on the week as the sweet commodity falls to a new and lower low at 11.93 cents on April 11

Coffee edges 0.13% lower since last week's report

Cocoa erases last week's loss and moves 4.53% higher on the week

Cotton gains 1.05% on the week as tariffs concerns ease

FCOJ recovers 2.62% and moves above the $1.40 per pound level

Live cattle post a 1.29% gain since last week

Feeder cattle move 3.50% higher since the previous report

Hog futures gained 5.97% on the week

The dollar index up down just 0.31% on the June futures contract and remains below the 90 level

June long-Bonds trading at around 145-18 down 0-16 on a flight to quality since last week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 24,360 on Friday, April 13, up 427 points after another volatile week in stocks

Bitcoin recovers to $7,877.45 level up $1,271.96 or 19.26% since last week

Ethereum moves to $491.53 moving 32.72% higher since the last report

Price Changes for the Week:

GSG closes the week at $17.18 per share, up 88 cents since last week's report.

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust represents a basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.44 billion and trades an average daily volume of 637,942 shares.

Disclaimer: Nothing here should ever be considered to be advice, research or an invitation to buy or sell any securities.

The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read… I believe we're on the verge of a commodities super cycle. Do you know how to profit from it? I do, and I can help you navigate the turbulent commodities markets to make the most of the trends behind the trade. The Hecht Commodity Report on Marketplace provides subscribers with my weekly outlook, top picks, and bullish, bearish or neutral calls on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. There's also an active live chat, where I reply quickly to questions. If you want to build wealth with commodities, the Hecht Commodity Report is required reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities market in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.