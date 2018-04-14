S&P 500 Weekly Update: Stay The Course And Look For Opportunity In This Volatile Market

Best not to let your emotions flow along with the volatility, stay on an even keel.

With volatility part of the scene now it can be a difficult market to navigate.

"Investing is the intersection of economics and psychology." -- Seth Klarman

An investor is always faced with a myriad of choices, That is more pronounced in the media world we live in today. And with each choice comes a level of uncertainty about our decision. When faced with that dilemma one usually finds themselves turning to the so called experts. Everyone wants to get confirmation that they are on the right track, convince themselves they made the right choice.

Human Beings like to be reassured and told what we want to hear. That can lead to a situation that can lead to a problem as investors forge their strategy. Confirmation bias is when a person unconsciously favors information that supports his or her preexisting beliefs, while rejecting evidence that contradicts them. It can compel a person to construe ambiguous information-or even remember past events-in a way that supports his or her opinions.

It happens here as well, some readers who are bullish may stop by just to hear that the outlook presented here favors their view of the situation. This is another market test, another fine line situation for all of us to be aware of. It's a natural instinct to favor your existing beliefs, so despite what some may say we can never completely eliminate this problem. However, it is necessary to be aware of this phenomenon to help minimize its impact on your financial well-being.

One way is to look at ALL of the data. Not just the data that fits your outlook. Last week, the conversation included the softening of the global data that we have seen recently. Points were made that it is an area that now needs to be monitored. An example of how it is imperative to now consider what could be a huge negative. If nothing else making sure the issue isn't overlooked.

Investors are human beings and humans like to extrapolate a condition or an event to its worst possible outcome. In reality many of these terrible outcomes/events never materialize, and it is one of the PRIMARY reasons , many investors have poor results.

Stock markets have behaved much differently in the last two months as compared to the previous year. Increased volatility, however, doesn't mean the end of the bull market, but it is now a much more challenging environment. Investors were involved with a market that let negative news just roll off its back.

Today it is more sensitive and reactive to ongoing issues. Many were complaining that last years lack of volatility and virtually no corrective activity wasn't normal. They were afraid something was wrong Well, they were right. What we are experiencing today with increased volatility is not the exception but more closer to the norm. Alas, now everyone is on edge about it.

Last year I heard we couldn't invest in the market that never pulled back. Today I hear this market is uninvestable because of the wild fluctuations. The problem with both of those conclusions is that neither took the time to look at ALL of the data, Instead they used what fit those views at the time they were occurring.

The new normal might be the recent statistics I saw this week. Ten straight days where that the S&P 500 has been up or down 1% intraday. Something like 19 out of the last 23 days have seen triple digit moves for the DJIA. We can't deny it's been a roller coaster ride recently, and investors might as well get used to that, but uninvestable? I think not.

Continue with that line of thinking and you may find yourself patting yourself on the back for following a plan, while sitting out a bull market.

Economy

The 0.3% March PPI headline and core price gains beat the 0.2% February increases, following big 0.4% gains for both in January.

CPI fell 0.1% in March, while the core rate is 0.2% higher. February prices, both headline and core, were up 0.2%. On a 12-month basis, CPI accelerated to a 2.4% y/y clip versus 2.2% y/y,

Wholesale inventories climbed 1.0% in February with sales bouncing 1.0%. The inventory reading compares to the 1.1% print in the Advance February report, while January was revised lower to 0.9% from 1.0% previously.

Chain store sales bounced 2.8% to 120.0 in the week ended April 7, according to The Retail Economist, after dropping 1.9% in the March 31 week, which followed the 4.3% jump in the March 24 week.

NFIB small business optimism index fell 2.7% to 104.7 in March, the lowest since October, from 107.6. The latter was second highest reading on record in the 45-year history of the report. Slippage was likely a function of the tariff worries, though the survey doesn't ask explicitly ask rationale.

Scott Grannis shares his thoughts on the job market, presenting pa bevy of charts to show just how strong this sector of the economy really is.

Global Economy

Ned Davis Research proprietary global sentiment gauge dropped to its most pessimistic level since the February 2016 bottom, when pessimism was driven by an actual global economic contraction and earnings slowdown. This time, a bullish fundamental backdrop is wrestling with escalating investor nervousness, not such a bad thing from a contrarian perspective.

Eurozone industrial production came in lighter than expected increasing at a rate of 2.9% versus the 3.8% increase that was generally expected.

Another sign that for the time being, growth seems to have plateaued.

The Bank of Canada released updated business outlook survey data for Q1 of 2018. Sales volumes have grown sharply and leading indicators of sales are also at a strong pace. Investment and employment expectations are both off recent peaks but sit at very strong levels, indicating strong business confidence and spending plans.

While a smaller share of businesses reported they were facing labor shortages of late, versus 12 months ago respondents reported much more intense difficulties finding workers to fill openings. Businesses also expect rapidly increasing input prices (down slightly sequentially) and slightly faster output price growth. Finally, credit availability expanded in Q1 at a modest pace, indicating a healthy financing backdrop.

Earnings Observations and Valuations

The MSCI World Index P/E has dropped to its lowest since the summer of 2016.

First-quarter earnings season isn't just supposed to be good, it's supposed to be the best in seven years. S&P earnings are projected to have grown 17% in the year's first three months, aided by the new tax law's lower top-line rate. All 11 sectors are forecast to post year-over-year profit growth, with increases in seven sectors expected to be in the double digits, led by Energy, Materials, Technology and Financials.

I anticipate the rest of the year also will be good for earnings, just not as strong as the first quarter. The key question will be whether the Q1 season that kicks off in a few days captures the attention of investors and shakes off the skittish behavior of the past few months.

Factset Research weekly update

• Earnings Scorecard: For Q1 2018 (with 6% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter), 70% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 73% have reported a positive sales surprise.

• Earnings Growth: For Q1 2018, the blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 17.3%. If 17.3% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the highest earnings growth since Q1 2011 (19.5%).

• Earnings Guidance: For Q2 2018, 2 S&P 500 companies have issued negative EPS guidance and 3 S&P 500 companies have issued positive EPS guidance.

• Valuation: The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.4. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (16.1) and above the 10-year average (14.3).

Double-Digit Earnings Growth Expected For All of 2018. For the first quarter, companies are reporting earnings growth of 17.3% and revenue growth of 7.4%. Analysts currently expect earnings to grow at double-digit levels for the remainder 2018. For Q2 2018, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 19.0% and revenue growth of 7.8%. For Q3 2018, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 20.9% and revenue growth of 6.5%. For Q4 2018, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 17.1% and revenue growth of 5.6%. For all of 2018, analysts are projecting earnings growth of 18.4% and revenue growth of 6.7%.

The Political Scene

Chinese President Xi made rhetorical concessions regarding trade in a speech that he gave on Monday. Investors need be reminded the President's tariff battle with China is subject to a 6-month "public consultation" period - nothing is policy yet. This is "posturing/negotiating by headline" right now.

Yardeni Research weighed in before that announcement with their view:

We don't expect a trade war, as global trade remains at a record high and countries have become too interdependent to resort to widespread prohibitive protective barriers.

Despite what calmer heads are projecting, markets are pricing odds of a trade war happening, not reacting to specific policy activity.

However, it may be better to play the middle and except the fact that we shouldn't expect the bilateral China-US trade issue to disappear as a threat to markets until either the Trump Administration moves on, or a formal process with well-established public goals for both sides is undertaken.

On another front, agriculture aid may be forthcoming if trade tensions do indeed escalate. Republican Senator Ben Sasse told reporters that the Trump administration is weighing re-entry into TPP. President Trump has designated economic adviser Larry Kudlow and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to review whether to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade accord.

Bottom line, the knee jerk reaction to the trade war rhetoric looks to be at the very least a premature reaction to what indeed be a situation that is resolved in favor of both parties. At the end of the day, it may matter little to the bottom line of many U.S. based corporations. The fear mongering adverse effect on the U.S. consumer may well be an overblown conclusion drawn from a mindset that offers little in the way of an unbiased narrative.

The Fed and Interest Rates

The FOMC released its minutes for the March meeting on Wednesday, and they contained few surprises, though there were some interesting highlights. All participants were in unanimous agreement on three points: that the outlook had picked up in recent months, that inflation is moving higher, and that more tightening is needed given the economic backdrop.

On three further points there was near-unanimous agreement that the FOMC should hike at the current meeting, that policy would still be accommodative after that hike, and that a gradual approach to tightening was the best path forward.

At the March meeting, the FOMC noted:

Q1 data was coming in at a disappointing clip, but that was expected to be transitory. Some explanations of why the slowdown would be temporary were 'delayed payment of some personal tax refunds, residual seasonality in the data, and more generally to strong economic fundamentals.' Generally, participants thought 'news on spending and the labor market over the past few quarters as being consistent with continued above-trend growth and a further strengthening in labor markets.'

Tony Dwyer, Managing Director, Canaccord Genuity on the yield curve:

Lot's of folks are concerned about flattening of the 2-10 yr US Treasury Yield Curve to under 50 basis points. Let's just say it inverts tomorrow - from initial date of inversion over past 7 cycles, median gain to the peak in the S&P 500 is 21.13% over 18.5 months. Only in March 1973 showed loss from inversion date.

Sentiment

A flight to safety shows how investors are shaken over the market volatility lately. Urban Carmel shared this graphic last week.

Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel.

The only thing that is euphoric in that picture is the buying of treasuries and that seems to be where investors are moving their money to. Late last year, individual investors appeared to be finally getting comfortable with stocks as bullish sentiment in the weekly poll from AAII topped 50% for the first time in nearly three years.

For a little while, they enjoyed the ride as equities surged to start the year and bullish sentiment reached just shy of 60%. Then the correction came. Since then, the bulls have been in steady retreat as increased volatility and lower prices remind these individuals why they were so apprehensive in the first place. This week provided a further confirmation of that trend as bullish sentiment in the weekly AAII poll dropped from 31.9% down to 26.09%. This marked the fourth straight week of declining bullish sentiment and took the percentage of bulls to the lowest level since last August.

The investors leaving the bullish camp recently aren't just moving to the neutral sidelines either. They are flat out bearish. In this week's survey, bearish sentiment surged from 36.6% up to 42.75%. Bearish sentiment has now increased by more than 20 percentage points in the last four weeks and is at its highest level since last March.

I invite readers to take a look at where the S&P was then and where it topped out before giving some of those gains back.

Crude Oil

As shown below, crude oil inventories are the furthest below their 5-week average for this part of the year since the plunge in 2008 that led to record prices. Relative to demand, inventories are still somewhat elevated, but this is a sign that oil markets are relatively tight. The reason is that US crude oil inventories are flowing offshore with record exports, while US crude demand is relatively strong as well.

Prices may have room to exhibit further strength towards cyclical highs in the course of 2018. The pace of growth in U.S. production is the central focus of investor attention, and it is worth underscoring that at least the larger public E&Ps are starting to exhibit more restraint in capital allocation. Meanwhile, OPEC's production discipline remains supportive; there are still supply declines in several non-OPEC geographies (e.g., Mexico), alongside ongoing supply disruptions/challenges (especially Venezuela); and the picture for global demand growth is broadly upbeat.

The weekly inventory report saw Crude Oil inventories increase by 3.3 million barrels in the past week. The report also revealed that Gasoline inventories increased by 0.5 million barrels. The price of WTI caught a bid during the week and continued to get closer to the $70 level, hitting a three year high in the process. WTI closed out the week at $67.39, up $5.34.

The Technical Picture

My short term take on the technical picture has me focused on the price action that occurred on April 2nd. At that point there were daily RSI positive divergences on all four major indices. Usually a good indication of a significant low. Furthermore, April 4th saw a 70 point swing in the S&P off the lows that day. A classic sign that the selling was probably exhausted. If that low of 2573 of April 4th does indeed hold for another few trading days, it increases the chances that the lows are indeed in.

The rectangular box in the graphic shows the corrective activity that has been with us since early February. My short term take on the technical picture has me focused on the price action that occurred first on April 2nd. At that point there were daily RSI positive divergences on all four major indices. Usually a good indication of a significant intermediate low.

Furthermore, April 4th saw a 70 point swing in the S&P off the lows that day. A classic sign that the selling was probably exhausted. If that low of 2573 of April 4th does indeed hold for another few trading days, it increases the chances that the lows are indeed in.

This past week, the S&P remained in the trading range between the 100 and 200 day moving averages. Short term resistance is just ahead at S&P 2695, the level where the 50 (blue line) and 100 day (red line) moving averages converge. Support is at the 200 day MA at 2597.

Market Skeptics

Earnings per share and the S&P 500 have risen in concert since 2009.

Source: J.P.Morgan Asset Management

The argument that the stock market has risen on everything imaginable but corporate earnings is absurd.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Energy's market cap weighting within the S&P, currently 5.7%, is near the lowest level since 2004.

After a slow march to the $70 level, front-month WTI has moved towards resistance. That resistance and another pivot dating from last summer have created a symmetrical triangle in crude. This coiling is typically a continuation pattern, with upside breakouts keeping the rally going becoming more likely. That said, a breakdown would be a clearly bearish signal; either way, WTI is very obviously coiling.

Source: Bespoke

WTI is up 8 % this year, energy stocks as measured by the XLE are down 6%.

Far too many are suffering from an affliction called short-term-ism; the commentary today is "Things are just too crazy," "I can't invest in this market."

First, I think we need to clarify that. Perhaps it should be changed to "I can't trade in this market," and that is what has many wringing their hands. It could also be a sign that you are too focused on the very short term situation. One can still invest in this market. The issues of the day that seem so important now are mere blips. Think about it, the headlines of today will be long forgotten 5 years from now. I dare say some of them won't be remembered 9 months from now. Ten years, and you'll have to google them to find out what was taking place.

A high anxiety market. Higher interest rate looming, Inflation, flattening yield curve, the turmoil in Washington, Midterm elections, Mueller investigation, North Korea, Syria. The list grows daily. If one wants to have a reason that supports their view that they can't invest, they won't have to look far to bolster their notions.

On the other hand when I scan the scene, I can find enough reasons why I need to stay the course. Short term-ism will have you sitting on the sidelines wondering what to do faster than turning on a light switch. Just ask those that succumbed to the 2015/ 2016 "crisis" and sold. They let their notions dovetail with the headlines and never once looked around at the entire situation. Folks, that was 40+% ago, and that is a difference between a nice retirement and a "I need to go to my part-time job" retirement.

Ahhh, but I am told this time is not different. You have heard it as well. You know, the overdue economic cycle, the aging bull market, the wild political backdrop. And lets not forget the notion that investors are too complacent and are looking at the situation through rose colored glasses. The latter is more rhetoric being tossed around by the naysayers to make their case. Its absolute nonsense.

I still see a Goldilocks scenario that suggests investors should remain bullish for the longer term, because the preponderance of evidence leads to that conclusion. One final thought. I have often stated during this bull market the fact that strength begets strength. Given all of the anxiety issues that have been highlighted today as reasons to raise cash, abandon this market, etc. The S&P closed 7+% off it's all time high on Friday. Let me repeat that 7%.

Luck?, A stock market that is not in touch with reality? OR a market that continues to be strong and marching to what really matters.

Stay the course.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Disclaimer: This article contains my views of the equity market and what positioning is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control. The opinions rendered here, are just that - opinions - and along with positions can change at any time. As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time. Every subscriber is solely responsible for the results of any action taken as a result of any discussion or commentary contained herein. The owner/author of this service shall not be held liable in any way for the actions that any subscriber takes as a result of any discussion in this forum. This is in no way a solicitation to buy or sell any securities.

Increased volatility equals increased stress. Do not allow the headline of the day to affect your decisions. Navigate the markets with confidence. Learn to use the fear of others to your advantage. Savvy investors just took advantage of the quick snap back in the market. This is not the time to navigate the markets alone. Please consider a membership to the Savvy Investor today. My dedication to provide the best investment service is confirmed by the excellent reviews I have received since the launch two months ago.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am LONG all positions in every portfolio mentioned.